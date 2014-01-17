This is pumpkin granola is our family’s favorite granola recipe. It’s relatively low in sugar and fat compared to other similar recipes, and the inclusion of the pumpkin gives the granola the perfect crunchy, slightly “clumpy” consistency.

We’ve tried the egg white trick that other cluster-loving bloggers and granola aficionados have suggested, but I’ve found that it gives the granola a less crisp, ever-so-slightly soggy texture.

If you like a lightly sweet crunchy granola with lots of little clusters, then give this one a go.

Pumpkin Granola Recipe Instructions

Start by preheating the oven to 250 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the ingredients from sugar to salt.

Add in the pumpkin puree.

And whisk it in.

Then add in the oats and seeds…

And the nuts. We used pecans, but you can use whatever nuts you like. Stir until very well combined.

Spread out in an even layer on a baking sheet.

Bake for about 90 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Let cool completely and stir in the dried cranberries.

Store in an airtight container in a cool dry place for up to 2 weeks.

