Pumpkin Granola

9 Comments
This is pumpkin granola is our family’s favorite granola recipe. It’s relatively low in sugar and fat compared to other similar recipes, and the inclusion of the pumpkin gives the granola the perfect crunchy, slightly “clumpy” consistency.

We’ve tried the egg white trick that other cluster-loving bloggers and granola aficionados have suggested, but I’ve found that it gives the granola a less crisp, ever-so-slightly soggy texture.

If you like a lightly sweet crunchy granola with lots of little clusters, then give this one a go.

Pumpkin Granola Recipe Instructions

Start by preheating the oven to 250 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the ingredients from sugar to salt.

Add in the pumpkin puree.

And whisk it in.

Then add in the oats and seeds…

And the nuts. We used pecans, but you can use whatever nuts you like. Stir until very well combined.

Spread out in an even layer on a baking sheet.

Bake for about 90 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Let cool completely and stir in the dried cranberries.

Store in an airtight container in a cool dry place for up to 2 weeks.
Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • 1/3 cup oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon allspice
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree (preferably a sweet pumpkin)
  • 5 cups rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
  • 2/3 cup nuts (walnuts, pecans, almonds, etc., chopped)
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together ingredients from sugar to salt. Stir in the pumpkin puree. Then stir in the oats, seeds, and nuts.
  • Spread out in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake for about 90 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let cool completely and stir in the dried cranberries. Store in an airtight container in a cool dry place for up to 2 weeks.

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 6 cups, or twelve 1/2 cup servings.

nutrition facts

Calories: 326kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 44g (15%) Protein: 7g (14%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Sodium: 104mg (4%) Potassium: 269mg (8%) Fiber: 6g (24%) Sugar: 16g (18%) Vitamin A: 3177IU (64%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 49mg (5%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

9 Comments

  3. Melinda Fabrikant says

    The pumpkin is a great idea. I usually use homemade applesauce! I also store overripe bananas in my freezer and peel/chop those and add them in. Finally, instead of maple syrup/cinnamon, I add minced ginger as well as a block of thawed, frozen fresh shredded coconut and a variety of chopped nuts in lieu of oil.

      • Carrie says

        This is in my oven right now and smells amazing! I made a few changes (I’m the only person alive who hates maple syrup, and think there’s no such thing as too much cinnamon), and made a slightly smaller quantity, and added flax seed and some other things. Excited to eat this!

        • Sarah says

          Awesome, Carrie! Yeah, i make adjustments to this recipe all the time, depending on how I’m feeling or what ingredients I happen to have. Hope you enjoy the granola! It’s the perfect time of year for it.

