The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Home Recipes Bread & Pizza Pumpkin English Muffins

Pumpkin English Muffins

Sarah
by:
21 Comments
Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

I’ve officially switched gears from summer to fall––my favorite season. We’ve transitioned from flip flops to close-toed shoes and cozy socks, and my vast collection of plaid button-downs is back on duty (yay!). Today, I was driving through the Hudson Valley grinning like an idiot (I only say this because I was alone in my car, smiling to no one in particular. Well…other drivers probably saw me––and thought I was a weirdo.), because I was surrounded by trees in varying shades of red, yellow, and orange.

I don’t think this is the first time I’ve said this, but one of my favorite things about fall is all the baking I get to do with pumpkin. From pies to cakes to scones, pumpkin is one of the last few ingredients that we really only tend to use seasonally. Which means that one bite of pumpkin pie (or in this case, pumpkin English muffins) can immediately make me think of all the other great things I associate with fall––falling asleep on the couch in front of a warm fireplace, picking up apples and cider at the farm in my hometown, and stargazing on chilly nights with hot tea in hand. It’s all so delightfully and un-ironically cheeseball-y. I love it.

Since discovering the awesomeness of homemade English Muffins in Beijing (check out our original recipe here, as well as the multigrain version here), we’ve been wanting to develop a pumpkin version. They’re pretty perfect, I must say. Cut them in half, toast them, and serve with butter. You can also sprinkle on a little cinnamon sugar if you’re feeling crazy!

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins: Recipe Instructions

In the bowl of a mixer, whisk together the flour, yeast, salt, sugar, and spices.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Fit your mixer with the dough hook attachment, and add the pumpkin puree, water (start with half a cup, and add more a little at a time if the dough is too dry––up to 2/3 cup), and yogurt to the dry ingredients. Turn the mixer on low and knead for 5 minutes. You can also knead by hand for 10 minutes. After kneading, let the dough rest for 5 minutes.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

On a clean, lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a thickness of about ½ an inch. Cut into 12-15 circles with a 3-inch round cutter (a drinking glass works well). Sprinkle a baking sheet with the semolina and place the muffins on it.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Slide the muffins around so that the bottoms are evenly coated with semolina. Cover with a damp towel and let rise in a warm place for an hour, until almost doubled in size.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a flat griddle pan until hot and brush with oil. Reduce heat to medium and add the muffins in batches. Cook each batch for 14 minutes, 7 minutes per side, until firm and golden brown. Turn only once.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 1 vote

Pumpkin English Muffins

These pumpkin English muffins are a delicious fall version of this favorite breakfast staple. Toasted with a little butter and perhaps a dusting of cinnamon sugar, they are heavenly!
by: Sarah
Course:Breakfast
Cuisine:American
Keyword:pumpkin english muffins
serves: 15
Prep: 1 hour 30 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 2/3 cups all-purpose flour (plus more for kneading)
  • 1 packet active dry yeast (2 ¼ teaspoons)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2/3 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1/3 to 2/3 cup lukewarm water
  • 2/3 cup plain yogurt
  • ¼ cup semolina or cornmeal
  • oil

Instructions

  • In the bowl of a mixer, whisk together the flour, yeast, salt, sugar, and spices. Fit your mixer with the dough hook attachment, and add the pumpkin puree, water (start with 1/3 cup, and add more a little at a time if the dough is too dry––up to 2/3 cup), and yogurt to the dry ingredients. Turn the mixer on low and knead for 5 minutes. You can also knead by hand for 10 minutes. After kneading, let the dough rest for 5 minutes.
  • On a clean, lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a thickness of about ½ an inch. Cut into 12-15 circles with a 3-inch round cutter (a drinking glass works well). Sprinkle a baking sheet with the semolina and place the muffins on it. Slide the muffins around so that the bottoms are evenly coated with semolina. Cover with a damp towel and let rise in a warm place for an hour, until almost doubled in size.
  • Heat a flat griddle pan until hot and brush with oil. Reduce heat to medium and add the muffins in batches. Cook each batch for 14 minutes, 7 minutes per side, until firm and golden brown. Turn only once.

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 15 English Muffins.

nutrition facts

Calories: 168kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 31g (10%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 3g (5%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 1mg Sodium: 163mg (7%) Potassium: 94mg (3%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 1705IU (34%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 22mg (2%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

21 Comments

      • Avatar:D says

        5 stars
        I made it today using 50/50 white whole-wheat flour and all-purpose flour. I started with a 1/2 cup water. During mixing with the dough hook, it took awhile to come together because the flour on the sides of the bowl was not incorporating with the wet dough in the center of the bowl. I had to use a rubber spatula to keep scraping the flour on the sides of the bowl to the the center. From doing this, I thought the dough needed the rest of the water. After the mixing was done, I had a wet sticky dough. I floured the board and kneaded some whole wheat pastry flour to the dough. I don’t know how much whole wheat pastry flour I added, but it could be bettween 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup. I decided to stop and just roll the dough and cut out the muffins. During proofing, I had a chance to search the internet for what I thought may be a disaster.

        After cooking the muffins on stovetop for 14 minutes, I split a muffin open and realize the center was not cook well. I decided to put the muffins in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes as I read from another site. That worked out really well.

        From what I thought was a disaster, the muffins turned out quite good. The muffins were a bit chewy because of the whole-wheat flour, but I liked the chewiness. It was crispy on the outside after toasting the split muffins in a toaster. Overall, this is a good recipe, just that I added too much water which caused me to add more flour, creating a more dense and chewy English muffin. The flavor is very good. Nice pumpkin spice flavor. I’ll have to give these pumpkin English muffins another try some day.

        Reply

  3. AvatarAshley says

    OMG your photos in this post are GORGEOUS. they really capture the coziness of fall and I can just imagine these english muffins flaking and melting in your mouth. I might give em a try this weekend but use whole wheat flour (i know it doesn’t give the same texture but I’ll sacrifice that for the health benenfits). I’ll let you know if i do!

    Reply

  4. AvatarSheila says

    I was eating these delicious English muffins in 2 1/2 hours from start to finish! Thank you so much for sharing this excellent recipe. They remind me of a cinnamon raisin bagel in taste. Easy to make but impressive to serve!

    Reply

  5. AvatarJeanne says

    I have some pureed pumpkin left after trying your pumpkin cake with Mexican chocolate frosting! It is so good just as you said (sometimes I am skeptical of cooking bloggers, but you are right on) that I cannot wait until tomorrow to try these! Thank you, thank you!

    Reply

  6. AvatarAnkit says

    I made these yesterday and they do taste great. But I found the dough to be overly sticky and not very dough like….even after I added a ton more flour. What do you think? Less water next time? (I put in about 2/3 cup)

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Hey Ankit, yes, i would say reduce the water. i actually forgot to add that step in the recipe––to determine how much water you need based on how dry/humid it is in your kitchen. It also has to do with what kind of yogurt you use––a more watery yogurt vs. a thicker greek yogurt, for example. I’ll add that to the recipe. Thanks for sharing your experience with us!

      Reply

  7. AvatarLittle Cooking Tips says

    The US-style orange pumpkins are a bit rare here, and have only been available for a few years. But having seen how popular they are in the States, we feel we must explore their potential:) Does the Chinese cuisines have lots of pumpkin uses?
    These pumpkin English muffins look fantastic and must be super tasty as well!:) We really want to try them, so we’ll be in the lookout for some orange pumpkins:)
    Have a beautiful week ahead guys!
    Hugs,
    Panos and Mirella

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Chinese cuisine does actually use orange pumpkins. There’s a somewhat famous dish of fried pumpkin with duck egg yolks that we tried in Beijing––a VERY rich dish, as you can probably imagine. You can also find pumpkin versions of sticky rice cakes and other desserts, as well as––more healthily––in soups.

      Reply

    • AvatarMK says

      Here in Western China, they use pumpkin for what they call 南瓜汤。I bought four small pumpkins yesterday and made homemade pumpkin puree. Today, I will try to make these >.<

      Reply

  9. AvatarHeather (Delicious Not Gorgeous) says

    i never realized that homemade english muffins would actually taste different from the grocery store ones (what? i know) until i had the ones from model bakery in napa. so tasty! these have been on my list for a while, and they sound even better because there’s pumpkin (i still haven’t baked with pumpkin this season yet, and it’s becoming an issue).

    Reply