The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Bread & Pizza Pumpkin Dinner Rolls

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls

by:
48 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

It’s almost Thanksgiving! This is one of my favorite holidays, simply because families across the country gather together to eat the same meal. If you’re like us, you’ve started thinking about what you’ll serve to your guests for Thanksgiving dinner, and this year, I’ve decided to make Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, adapted from our milk bread recipe.

A Fall Version of Our Popular Milk Bread

Since everyone loves our Milk Bread recipe, I thought, why not turn it into a delicious and festive dinner roll? If you love buttery, soft parker house rolls you’ll love these! The texture of Asian milk bread is tender and fluffy, and it lends itself well to savory and sweet applications (check out our Chinese bakery bun recipes for more ideas).

These buns are closer to our classic Milk Bread recipe, with the addition of steamed pumpkin puree to add some extra vitamins, autumnal color, and a very subtle flavor. If you want to accentuate the pumpkin flavor, you can add a couple pinches of cinnamon and nutmeg to the dough.

Canned vs. Fresh Pumpkin Puree

When it comes to the pureed pumpkin, you can use canned, but I like to make my own. It’s super easy to steam pumpkin, and I think it gives these rolls better flavor and color. 

With all of the decorative pumpkins out there, though, it’s hard to know which ones will work best for baked goods.  We used a Long Island Cheese Pumpkin, but others like Jarrahdales and Blue Hubbards work well too!

A Family Approved Recipe!

These Pumpkin Dinner Rolls are family-approved–we slathered them with butter, melted cheese on them, and made mini turkey sandwiches. (Perks—or occupational hazard—of food blogging is that we’ve made a total of 3 turkeys this fall, and it’s not even Thanksgiving day yet!)

I hope your family likes them as much as mine did, and that they impress your guests at your Thanksgiving table!

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls: Recipe Instructions

If you are making homemade pumpkin puree, simply steam about ½ pound of any baking pumpkin for 15 minutes, pour out the liquid from the steamer, and scoop the pumpkin flesh out. Mash the pumpkin with a fork until smooth.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add ingredients in the following order: pumpkin puree, heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt. When measuring the flour, tap the measuring cup against a hard surface to ensure there are no air pockets.

Stories of Thanksgiving Days past

In addition to hopefully inspiring your holiday menus, each of us also has a story to share about memorable Thanksgivings from days past, which we’ll add at the end. Let’s get started!

Turn the mixer on to the lowest setting, and let it go for 15 minutes–stopping occasionally to push the dough down off the hook. If you’re in a humid climate and the dough is too sticky, feel free to add a little more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. If you don’t have a mixer and would like to knead the dough by hand, extend the kneading time by 10 minutes.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

After 15 minutes of mixing, the dough is ready for proofing. Cover the bowl with a damp towel, and place in a warm spot for 1 hour. I proofed the dough in my oven (I had the oven on rapid proof for 5 minutes, turned the oven off, and then closed the oven door). The dough will grow to 1.5x its original size.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

In the meantime, grease a square 11×11” or 9×13” baking pan on all sides with a stick of cold butter.

After an hour of proofing, put the dough back in the mixer and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of any air bubbles.

Next, divide the dough into 16 equal pieces on a lightly floured surface, with the help of your kitchen scale.  Shape each piece of dough into a smooth ball and arrange them on the pan with about half an inch of space between them on all sides.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com
Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com
Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Once shaped, cover and proof for another hour until the buns grow to 1.5X their original size.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Brush the risen dough with egg wash, and sprinkle with the raw pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com
Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Place your pumpkin dinner rolls in the middle of the oven and bake for 16-18 minutes until the tops are golden brown. Take the buns out of the oven and immediately brush them with the sugar water to give them a really great shine, sweetness, and rich color.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com
Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

You can just pull them apart gently, once they’ve cooled down a bit.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these Pumpkin dinner rolls warm! (Note, these warm up really well in the microwave!)

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com
Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com
Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com
4.34 from 6 votes

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls

Pumpkin dinner rolls made from Asian milk bread is tender and fluffy. If you love buttery, soft parker house rolls you’ll love these pumpkin dinner rolls!
by: Judy
Course:Bread &amp, Pizza
Cuisine:Asian/American
serves: 16
Prep: 2 hours 30 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 2 hours 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ cup pumpkin puree (about 120g)
  • cup heavy cream (158 ml, at room temperature)
  • cup milk (75 ml, at room temperature)
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • cup sugar (115g)
  • ½ cup cake flour (70g)
  • cups bread flour (500g)
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast (10g)
  • teaspoons salt (7g)
  • Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water)
  • 1/3 cup pumpkin seeds
  • Simple syrup (optional: 2 teaspoons of sugar dissolved in 2 teaspoons hot water)

Instructions

  • If you are making homemade pumpkin puree, simply steam about ½ pound of any baking pumpkin for 15 minutes, pour out the liquid from the steamer, and scoop the pumpkin flesh out. Mash the pumpkin with a fork until smooth.
  • In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add ingredients in the following order: pumpkin puree, heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt. When measuring the flour, tap the measuring cup against a hard surface to ensure there are no air pockets.
  • Turn the mixer on to the lowest setting, and let it go for 15 minutes–stopping occasionally to push the dough down off the hook. If you’re in a humid climate and the dough is too sticky, feel free to add a little more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. If you don’t have a mixer and would like to knead the dough by hand, extend the kneading time by 10 minutes.
  • After 15 minutes of mixing, the dough is ready for proofing. Cover the bowl with a damp towel, and place in a warm spot for 1 hour. I proofed the dough in my oven (I had the oven on rapid proof for 5 minutes, turned the oven off, and then closed the oven door). The dough will grow to 1.5x its original size.
  • In the meantime, grease a square 11×11” pan or 9×13” pan on all sides with a stick of cold butter.
  • After an hour of proofing, put the dough back in the mixer and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of any air bubbles.
  • Next, divide the dough into 16 equal pieces on a lightly floured surface, with the help of your kitchen scale. Shape each piece of dough into a smooth ball and arrange them on the pan with about half an inch of space between them on all sides. Once shaped, cover and proof for another hour until the buns grow to 1.5X their original size.
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Brush the risen dough with egg wash, and sprinkle with the raw pumpkin seeds.
  • Place in the middle of the oven and bake for 16-18 minutes until the tops are golden brown. Take the buns out of the oven and immediately brush them with the sugar water to give them a really great shine, sweetness, and rich color. Serve warm! (Note, these warm up really well in the microwave!)

Tips & Notes:

If you don’t have cake flour and/or bread flour, feel free to substitute all purpose flour for both.

nutrition facts

Calories: 186kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 29g (10%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 5g (8%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 29mg (10%) Sodium: 232mg (10%) Potassium: 78mg (2%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 1370IU (27%) Vitamin C: 0.4mg Calcium: 21mg (2%) Iron: 0.6mg (3%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

48 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Maureen says

    1 star
    Dietary fiber contributes so much to human health, yet this recipe offers only one gram of fiber? I don’t see the serving size … is that one gram of fiber per each individual roll? Five grams of fat is actually alarming for … bread? In November 2022, we are in a pandemic with no end in sight, and eating high-fat low-fiber food is *not* the way to go to maintain human health. For example, I add oat bran to pancakes + other grain-based foods … people actually don’t notice it’s there. I use packaged organic oat bran I buy in health food stores from Bob’s Red Mill in Oregon.

    Reply