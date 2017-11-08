The Woks of Life

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls

Published: Last Updated:
31 Comments

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

It’s almost Thanksgiving! This is one of my favorite holidays, simply because families across the country gather together to eat the same meal. If you’re like us, you’ve started thinking about what you’ll serve to your guests for Thanksgiving dinner, and this year, I’ve decided to make Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, adapted from our milk bread recipe.

Since everyone loves our Milk Bread recipe, I thought–why not turn it into a delicious and festive dinner roll? If you love buttery, soft parker house rolls you’ll love these! The texture of Asian milk bread is tender and fluffy, and it lends itself well to savory and sweet applications (check out our Chinese bakery bun recipes for more ideas).

These buns are closer to our classic Milk Bread recipe, with the addition of steamed pumpkin puree to add some extra vitamins, autumnal color, and a very subtle flavor. If you want to accentuate the pumpkin flavor, you can add a couple pinches of cinnamon and nutmeg to the dough.

When it comes to the pureed pumpkin, you can use canned, but I like to make my own. With all of the decorative pumpkins out there, though, it’s hard to know which ones will work best for baked goods. We used a Long Island Cheese Pumpkin, but others like Jarrahdales and Blue Hubbards work well too!

These Pumpkin Dinner Rolls are family-approved–we slathered them with butter, melted cheese on them, and made mini turkey sandwiches (perks–or occupational hazard–of food blogging is that we’ve made a total of 3 turkeys this fall, and it’s not even Thanksgiving day yet!). I hope your family likes them as much as mine did, and that they impress your guests at your Thanksgiving table!

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • ½ cup (about 120 grams) pumpkin puree
  • ⅔ cup (158 ml) heavy cream, at room temperature
  • ⅓ cup (75 ml) milk, at room temperature
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature
  • ⅓ cup (115 grams) sugar
  • ½ cup (about 70 grams) cake flour
  • 3½ cups (about 500 grams) bread flour
  • 1 tablespoon (11 grams) active dry yeast
  • 1½ teaspoons (7 grams) salt
  • Egg wash: 1 egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water
  • A large handful of raw pumpkin seeds
  • Simple syrup (optional): 2 teaspoons of sugar dissolved in 2 teaspoons hot water

If you are making homemade pumpkin puree, simply steam about ½ pound of any baking pumpkin for 15 minutes, pour out the liquid from the steamer, and scoop the pumpkin flesh out. Mash the pumpkin with a fork until smooth.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add ingredients in the following order: pumpkin puree, heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt. When measuring the flour, tap the measuring cup against a hard surface to ensure there are no air pockets.

Turn the mixer on to the lowest setting, and let it go for 15 minutes–stopping occasionally to push the dough down off the hook. If you’re in a humid climate and the dough is too sticky, feel free to add a little more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. If you don’t have a mixer and would like to knead the dough by hand, extend the kneading time by 10 minutes.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

After 15 minutes of mixing, the dough is ready for proofing. Cover the bowl with a damp towel, and place in a warm spot for 1 hour. I proofed the dough in my oven (I had the oven on rapid proof for 5 minutes, turned the oven off, and then closed the oven door). The dough will grow to 1.5x its original size.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

In the meantime, grease a square 11×11” or 9×13” baking pan on all sides with a stick of cold butter.

After an hour of proofing, put the dough back in the mixer and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of any air bubbles.

Next, divide the dough into 16 equal pieces on a lightly floured surface, with the help of your kitchen scale.  Shape each piece of dough into a smooth ball and arrange them on the pan with about half an inch of space between them on all sides.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Once shaped, cover and proof for another hour until the buns grow to 1.5X their original size.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Brush the risen dough with egg wash, and sprinkle with the raw pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Place your pumpkin dinner rolls in the middle of the oven and bake for 16-18 minutes until the tops are golden brown. Take the buns out of the oven and immediately brush them with the sugar water to give them a really great shine, sweetness, and rich color.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

You can just pull them apart gently, once they’ve cooled down a bit.

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these Pumpkin dinner rolls warm! (Note, these warm up really well in the microwave!)

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Dinner Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

31 Comments

  1. ohmai says

    I have tried several recipes using milk bread, but the bread came out on the drier side. To be honest, I always multitask when cooking. I think I might have messed up a step or two somewhere. This time is no exception. After forming the bun, I had to run errands for 3 hours. When I came back, there were bubbles on the buns, but to my surprise, the end result was fantastic. Couldn’t taste the pumpkin, but buns are soft and has wonderful aroma. Thank you so so much :-) I’m definitely making the pork sung bun for X-mas.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      So glad you like the recipe! I have learned not to multitask when making dough––no talking either. Now that I’m older, multitasking is beyond my abilities! :-)

      Reply

  2. min says

    Love this way of using pumpkin puree!
    Have you thought of using fresh goji berries in your baking recipes? I have acquired a lot of fresh goji berries and decided to use them in the dough. The goji buns turns out very orangey like your pumpkin buns and tasty!

    Reply

  3. Staci says

    I made this today using my bread machine to prepare the dough, then I followed the rest of the instructions to finish making the rolls. They turned out really well. Everyone loved them. Thank you for sharing your recipe.

    Reply

