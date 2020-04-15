The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Preserved Daikon Radish

Preserved Daikon Radish

by:
43 Comments
Preserved Daikon Radish, thewoksoflife.com

This preserved daikon radish is a tasty accompaniment to breakfast congee, soy milk soups, and noodle soups. Preserved daikon is usually sold in vacuum sealed packages in Asian grocery stores, but it’s easy to make at home. 

Why We Love Daikon

Daikon radish is a type of radish. Sometimes it is referred to as “Chinese turnip.” These long, thick white radishes are spicy, a tad bitter, and also slightly sweet. 

I absolutely love this super healthy root vegetable. In Asian cooking, we use daikon in stir-fries (like this Carrot Daikon Stir-fry) and soups (like this simple oxtail soup). I also love them in braises, with or without meat (like this boiled daikon radish dish or our Cantonese braised beef with radish). 

You might also see daikon as an accompaniment to Japanese dishes. Pay attention next time you visit your favorite sushi restaurant. Grated raw daikon may show up on your plate! I really like eating daikon this way, at least in small quantities (eating a lot of it raw can be harsh on the stomach, especially in winter).  

If you like daikon as much as I do, search the term “daikon” in our search bar, and you’ll find all the recipes featuring it, including our popular Chinese Turnip Cake (lo bak go).

How to Pick Fresh Daikon at the Market

When choosing a daikon radish at the market, look for specimens that:

  • Are firm to the touch
  • Feel heavy as you weigh them in your hand 
  • Have shiny white skin and no black spots
  • Still have a green and fresh looking stem with leaves (avoid yellowing leaves) 
  • Preferably have the root portion still intact

Note that you may come across green daikon, which is sweeter than white daikon. 

Preserving Daikon Radish

I had a couple daikon radishes in my refrigerator that were starting to look a little tired. Despite the fact that we’re all in lockdown in our respective homes (and Sarah can’t be here to take photos), I blogged this preserved daikon radish recipe for all of you myself! 

After all, we’re limiting trips to the grocery store these days, and we need to preserve what we have. Preserved, dried or pickled root vegetables are very popular in Asia. They’re used as condiments, snacks, and cooking ingredients, just like capers and olives.

The store-bought version can be loaded with MSG and preservatives. Yet another reason to make this at home! If you make it yourself, you can also choose your favorite sauces and seasonings to spice up your version. Here are some ingredients you can add: 

Preserved Daikon Radish Recipe Instructions 

The preservation process for daikon radishes involves salting them and drying them in the sun. You can also press them dry, dehydrate them in your oven at low temp, or dry them out in the refrigerator uncovered. Each method requires a different amount of time. 

In this recipe, I describe the sun-drying method. To protect them from bugs, cover them with a thin layer of cheesecloth so the sun can still do its work. 

One important thing to remember when drying daikon radish is to keep the skin on––do not peel them beforehand. That skin is the best part, with an extra crunchy texture after drying properly. 

Ok, let’s get into it. 

Homemade Preserved Daikon Radish, thewoksoflife.com

Scrub the radishes clean and rinse. Do NOT peel them. Trim the top and bottom of each radish, and trim away any blemishes or dark spots.

Daikon Radishes, thewoksoflife.com

Cut them into ½ inch x 2.5 inch pieces (1.25 cm x 6.25 cm). Transfer to a large stainless steel or glass container. 

Cutting daikon radish into pieces, thewoksoflife.com

Toss the daikon pieces with 1 ½ tablespoons salt, and set aside for 2 hours. 

Salting daikon radish pieces, thewoksofilfe.com

You’ll see that the salt draws out the radishes’ water content:

Water coming out of salted daikon, thewoksoflife.com

After 2 hours, squeeze as much liquid out as you can from the daikon pieces.

Spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet, or better yet, a wide colander, to allow for airflow. Place in the sun and cover with cheesecloth. Allow to sun dry for 2-3 days (move it indoors at night and keep it at room temperature). 

Drying salted daikon radishes in the sun, thewoksoflife.com

Here’s what they looked like after Day 1 of drying:

Preserved daikon radish after 1 day of drying, thewoksoflife.com

And here’s what they looked like after Day 2:

Preserved daikon radish after 2 days of drying, thewoksoflife.com

You’ll know that your daikon has reached an ideal level of dryness when they have reduced in size by half. They should feel soft and dry to the touch, and not release any kind of liquid when squeezed. Here’s what they looked like after Day 3: 

Dried preserved daikon radish, thewoksoflife.com

At this point, you can store them in a glass container and refrigerate as you would with other condiments. Use them in stir-fries and noodle soups––any dish that can use a bit of salt and crunch. Just wash and chop them before cooking.

I decided to season my preserved daikon radish and serve it with congee, which I have a couple times per week. To season your daikon, boil a large pot of water, cover, and allow to cool completely. Use the boiled, cooled water to wash the dried daikon pieces, rubbing them between your palms as you wash to re-hydrate slightly and remove excess salt.

Washing the dried daikon pieces, thewoksoflife.com

Squeeze out as much water as you can. 

Squeezing water out of the dried daikon, thewoksoflife.com

In a clean mixing bowl, combine the daikon pieces with 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 ½ teaspoons sesame oil, 2 teaspoons light soy sauce, 1 heaping tablespoon of pickled chili sauce, and a small pinch of dried chili flakes. Mix well, cover, and allow to sit in the refrigerator overnight.

Mixing preserved daikon with Chinese seasonings, thewoksoflife.com

The next day, serve! You can keep this preserved daikon in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Use a clean utensil whenever you dip into it. 

I served it with my multigrain congee (with some added goji berries).

How to Make Chinese Preserved Daikon Radish, thewoksoflife.com

Eat as is, or add to noodle soups and stir-fries. They are very versatile!

5 from 5 votes

Preserved Daikon Radish

This preserved daikon radish is a tasty accompaniment to breakfast congee, soy milk soups, and noodle soups. Preserved daikon is usually sold in vacuum sealed packages in Asian grocery stores, but it’s easy to make at home.
by: Judy
Course:Condiments
Cuisine:Chinese
How to Make Chinese Preserved Daikon Radish, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 8
Prep: 4 days
Total: 4 days

Ingredients

Instructions

To Make Preserved Daikon:

  • Scrub the radishes clean and rinse. Do NOT peel them. Trim the top and bottom of each radish, and trim away any blemishes or dark spots. Cut them into ½ inch x 2.5 inch pieces (1.25 cm x 6.25 cm). Transfer to a large stainless steel or glass container.
  • Toss the daikon pieces with 1 ½ tablespoons salt, and set aside for 2 hours.
  • After 2 hours, squeeze as much liquid out as you can from the daikon pieces. Spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet, or better yet, a wide colander, to allow for airflow. Place in the sun and cover with cheesecloth. Allow to sun dry for 2-3 days (move it indoors at night and keep it at room temperature).
  • You’ll know that your daikon has reached an ideal level of dryness when they have reduced in size by half. They should feel soft and dry to the touch, and not release any kind of liquid when squeezed.
  • At this point, you can store them in a glass container and refrigerate as you would with other condiments. Use them in stir-fries and noodle soups––any dish that can use a bit of salt and crunch. Just wash and chop them before cooking.

Seasoning Preserved Daikon:

  • If you'd like to season your daikon, boil a large pot of water, cover, and allow to cool completely. Use the boiled, cooled water to wash the dried daikon pieces, rubbing them between your palms as you wash to re-hydrate slightly and remove excess salt. Squeeze out as much water as you can.
  • In a clean mixing bowl, combine the daikon pieces with 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 ½ teaspoons sesame oil, 2 teaspoons light soy sauce, 1 heaping tablespoon of pickled chili sauce, and a small pinch of dried chili flakes. Mix well, cover, and allow to sit in the refrigerator overnight.
  • The next day, serve! You can keep this preserved daikon in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Use a clean utensil whenever you dip into it. 

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

43 Comments

  1. Madwen says

    5 stars
    Hello, I found this recipe very interesting and I have a couple questions. Since the radishes are dried, why must they be kept in the refrigerator? I was planning to use a dehydrator. Also, is the daikon best when young or does it not matter? Mine, planted in the spring, are still growing here in Ohio, USA in October so would they be too old? I also have Korean mu and thought I might try drying them too. Thank you so much for this recipe!

    Reply

