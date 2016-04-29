The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce

by:
72 Comments
Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Shredded Pork Stir-fry with Sweet Bean Sauce or Jīng Jiàng Ròu Sī (京酱肉丝) is a dish from Northern China. It should be said that Northerners love bean sauce (酱, jiang). In the old days, for a Northerner, a typical nice meal would be two raw big green onions dipped in 酱 (jiang) to go with a couple of steamed white buns (馒头, man-tou)!

Besides this Shredded Pork Stir-fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, the other two better known applications of 酱 (jiang) are probably Peking Duck and Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles (炸酱面).

Our Version of a Traditional Northern Chinese Dish

If you are familiar with this dish, you might look at the opening photo and wonder, “what is Judy up to now?” because in the traditional version of this dish, there’s usually only shredded pork. Why bother adding carrots? Long story short, here at the Woks of Life, it’s our mission to bring you traditional recipes, but as you also know, we’re not afraid to improve on tradition!

Before I give you an answer to your pressing questions about the carrots, let me just say that this is a very “smart” dish. By combining the quick stir-fried shredded pork with savory sweet bean sauce, you get the best of both worlds: tender juicy pork in a sauce that tastes like it’s been cooking for hours. It’s culinary magic at its best.

As for the carrots, I decided to add them because I think carrots really add some natural sweetness that’s needed for the dish. The carrot also does not generate any additional liquid (like other vegetables might), which would dilute the taste–a big no-no in this case. So at the end of the day, you’ve got a beautiful dish–luscious pork with the perfect blend of natural sweetness and savory sweet bean sauce, perfect over a bed of white rice.

But I should say that you can also serve this shredded pork stir-fry dish with mandarin pancakes (a homemade version can be found in our Easy Peking Duck recipe). If you do, don’t forget to include a few pieces of julienned scallion—white portions only—like a true Northerner would do!

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

In a bowl, add the pork along with ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil. Let marinate for 15 minutes.

In a separate bowl, make the stir-fry sauce by combining 1/4 cup water, 2½ tablespoons sweet bean sauce, ½ teaspoon dark soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon Chinese black vinegar, 1 teaspoon sugar, and 1 tablespoon light soy sauce. Mix everything together until the sugar is dissolved completely. Set aside.

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Now we are ready to cook! Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the carrots, and cook for about a minute. Transfer to a dish and set aside. Be careful not to overcook them–the carrots should still be crunchy.

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

In the same wok, heat 2 more tablespoons of oil over high heat. Once the oil starts to smoke slightly, add the marinated pork, and give it a quick stir.

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the pork turns color from pink to white, turn down the heat (to avoid burning). Transfer the pork to a separate bowl and set aside.

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

At this point, the wok should still be glistening with oil. Pour in the sauce, turn up the heat, and stir the sauce quickly for a few seconds–it should be bubbling. Toss the carrots and the pork back into the wok, quickly stir-frying to combine.

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add a few drops of sesame oil.

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Once everything is well-coated with sauce, turn off the heat, dish it out, and garnish with scallions if desired.

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this shredded pork stir-fry with sweet bean sauce hot out of the wok with rice or with Mandarin pancakes! 

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 9 votes

Shredded Pork Stir-Fry with Sweet Bean Sauce

Shredded Pork Stir-fry with Sweet Bean Sauce (京酱肉丝) is a dish from Northern China. This pork stir-fry is quick fried with a savory sweet bean sauce, results in a tender juicy pork in a sauce that tastes like it’s been cooking for hours.
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Pork stir-fry with sweet bean sauce
serves: 2 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ pound pork loin (225g, or pork tenderloin, cut into thin strips)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine (or other rice wine)
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil (plus 3 tablespoons, divided)
  • ¼ cup water (60 ml)
  • tablespoons sweet bean sauce
  • ½ teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon Chinese black vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 2-3 medium carrots (julienned)
  • A few drops of sesame oil
  • 1 scallion (white part only, thinly sliced)

Instructions

  • In a bowl, add the pork along with ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil. Let marinate for 15 minutes.
  • In a separate bowl, make the stir-fry sauce by combining 1/4 cup water, 2½ tablespoons sweet bean sauce, ½ teaspoon dark soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon black vinegar, 1 teaspoon sugar, and 1 tablespoon light soy sauce. Mix everything together until the sugar is dissolved completely. Set aside.
  • Now we are ready to cook! Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the carrots, and cook for about a minute. Transfer to a dish and set aside. Be careful not to overcook them--the carrots should still be crunchy.
  • In the same wok, heat 2 more tablespoons of oil over high heat. Once the oil starts to smoke slightly, add the marinated pork, and give it a quick stir. Once the pork turns color from pink to white, turn down the heat (to avoid burning). Transfer the pork to a separate bowl and set aside.
  • At this point, the wok should still be glistening with oil. Pour in the sauce, turn up the heat, and stir the sauce quickly for a few seconds--it should be bubbling. Toss the carrots and the pork back into the wok, quickly stir-frying to combine. Add a few drops of sesame oil. Once everything is well-coated with sauce, turn off the heat, dish it out, and serve hot with rice! Garnish with scallions, if desired.

nutrition facts

Calories: 245kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 29g (58%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 71mg (24%) Sodium: 1159mg (48%) Potassium: 638mg (18%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 7g (8%) Vitamin A: 10250IU (205%) Vitamin C: 4.7mg (6%) Calcium: 26mg (3%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

 

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

72 Comments

  1. Teddy Gotsch says

    Just finished the entire bowl with rice! I used sweet sauce (green lid) which is made from flour, and is salty. Are you referring to this sauce, or the sweet soybean paste made from soybeans? Some clarification in the recipe list would be helpful, or at least the Chinese characters for verification. Very tasty, though!

    Reply