The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pork and Pepper Stir-fry (辣椒小炒肉)

Pork and Pepper Stir-fry (辣椒小炒肉)

by:
45 Comments
Pork and Pepper Stir-fry

This pork and pepper stir-fry recipe (辣椒小炒肉 – làjiāo xiǎochǎo ròu) is a fast, easy dish to put together with any cut of pork shoulder or pork loin (or even an odd pork chop!). 

We like to use long hot green peppers, but you can also use anaheim peppers or even cubanelle peppers if you prefer less heat. 

Our Love of Long Hot Green Peppers

You’ll see long hot green peppers in many of our recipes, like our Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, Egg & Pepper Stir-fry, Salt and Pepper Tofu, and Tiger Skin Peppers

We almost always have these peppers in our refrigerator, and I’ve been eating them for as long as I can remember! 

Long hots are widely available here in the Northeast, even in regular supermarkets. I have seen them labeled, “long hot green peppers,” “Italian long hot peppers,” and “Italian sweet chili peppers.” My sister actually includes them in her Philly-style Italian Pork Sandwich recipe

We like them because they’re fresh and crunchy, have a good medium heat level, and they have thin skin that doesn’t become tough or peel off the pepper after cooking (as can sometimes happen with say, Holland chilies). 

While these peppers are generally mild or middle-of-the-road when it comes to spice (much less hot than a jalapeño), they CAN pack a surprising punch of heat. We find that it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Sometimes you can get a really hot one out of the blue! That’s why we usually de-seed these peppers before adding them to stir-fries.

If you’re concerned about spice level, substitute with cubanelle peppers, which are generally milder but have a similar sweetness and texture.

A Quick Stir-fry with Rice or Noodles

This pork and pepper stir-fry is very fast to make. Simply slice the pork into thin strips, and marinate it while you slice the peppers, ginger, and garlic. Then you throw it all into the wok, and the dish comes together in less than 5 minutes. 

Because we usually have these peppers in the fridge (and a small hunk of pork in the freezer left over from another stir-fry), this dish shows up on our table often! 

Pork and Pepper Stir-fry

We like to serve it as part of a dinner that includes a few dishes (perhaps in addition to a leafy green vegetable and a soup, for instance), but another great way to serve this is over a bowl of noodle soup.

Just heat up your favorite stock, like my mom’s Pork & Chicken Stock, season it well, and add noodles that have been cooked until al dente. Add a scoop of this stir-fry on top, and that’s a popular, tasty combo you might find in a no-frills noodle-shop in China.

If you have leftovers, they go great with pao fan, a porridge of rice and water.

Pork and pepper stir-fry: Recipe Instructions: 

In a bowl, combine the thin strips of pork, water, cornstarch, oil, Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce and light soy sauce. Mix well and set aside while you prepare the other ingredients. 

De-seed the peppers, and thinly slice them on a diagonal. Prepare your ginger and garlic. 

Marinated pork, sliced peppers, ginger, and garlic

Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, and then add the pork.

Stir-frying thin strips of pork in wok

Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes, until the pork is lightly browned around the edges. Remove the pork from the wok and set aside. 

Seared pork in wok

Over medium-high heat, add another tablespoon of oil, along with the ginger, garlic, and peppers, and fry for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Green peppers, ginger, and garlic in wok

The peppers should be beginning to blister from the heat, but control the heat to avoid burning the garlic! Add the Shaoxing wine to deglaze the wok. Stir for another 10 seconds. 

Add the pork back to the wok along with the sugar and dark soy sauce.

Pork added to peppers in wok

Stir-fry for another few seconds over high heat, and serve. 

Pork and Pepper Stir-fry with chopsticks
Pork and Pepper Stir-fry

This pork and pepper stir-fry recipe is a quick dish to put together with any cut of pork shoulder or pork loin (or even an odd pork chop).
by: Sarah
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Pork and Pepper Stir-fry with chopsticks
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the pork and marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • In a bowl, combine the thin strips of pork, water, cornstarch, oil, Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce and light soy sauce. Mix well and set aside while you prepare the other ingredients.
  • De-seed the peppers, and thinly slice them on a diagonal. Prepare your ginger and garlic.
  • Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, and then add the pork. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes, until the pork is lightly browned around the edges. Remove the pork from the wok and set aside.
  • Over medium-high heat, add another tablespoon of oil, along with the ginger, garlic, and peppers, and fry for 30 seconds to 1 minute. The peppers should be beginning to blister from the heat, but control the heat to avoid burning the garlic! Add the Shaoxing wine to deglaze the wok. Stir for another 10 seconds.
  • Add the pork back to the wok along with the sugar and dark soy sauce. Stir-fry for another few seconds over high heat, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 110kcal (6%) Carbohydrates: 7g (2%) Protein: 13g (26%) Fat: 2g (3%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 36mg (12%) Sodium: 420mg (18%) Potassium: 232mg (7%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 1IU Vitamin C: 9mg (11%) Calcium: 8mg (1%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

45 Comments

  1. AltChickinDallas20 says

    5 stars
    Sarah – you are amazing! I’m a medium-level home chef but am very new to wok cooking. Darling BF bought me a wok (just happened to be the blue carbon-steel recommended here!) 2 mos ago and I have been studying and reading and doing just about everything recommended here. I think the people who didn’t like this recipe simply didn’t follow your directions (or perhaps didn’t have things like Dark Soy Sauce on hand! lol) or just decided to skip a step.
    I prepared this as written, with one minor exception. I’m not very adept at “not burning garlic” on flame-thrower level high heat, so I added it about 30 sec after the ginger and peppers. I served it Friday night over brown rice (ty for that tip!) and I thought Darling BF was going to cry — it was that good! He was blown away!
    Refrigerated the leftover rice and pork/peppers separately and this dish was even better the next day. It had even more umami after the flavors were allowed to marry, I think.
    Thank you for creating and publishing this for the world to use. And thank you so much for introducing me to Anaheim Peppers (as they are called here in Dallas)!! Bought two bags at WF, used them in this dish, and sliced up several more to refrigerate/freeze in other dishes.
    Thank you again, Darling Sarah for this wonderful recipe and step-by-step instructions. Keep ’em coming!

