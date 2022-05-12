Shredded Pork Pan-fried Noodles is a delicious dish with Hong-Kong-style crispy noodles and a flavorful pork stir-fry on top. The sauce drips down onto the noodles and makes for a very tasty combination!

What Sets This Pan-fried Noodle Recipe Apart?

This shredded pork pan-fried noodle recipe is the latest addition to our repertoire of pan-fried noodle dishes, including our Chicken Pan-fried Noodles, Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan-fried Noodles, Honey Hoisin Pan-Fried Noodles, Simple Pan-fried Noodles, Shrimp Chow Mein, and Vegetable Chow Mein.

You may be wondering what makes this recipe different. What I find interesting is how various pan-fried noodle dishes, while similar, can have pretty different approaches.

This recipe is probably most similar to our Chicken Pan-fried Noodle recipe, but while pan-fried noodles with chicken often feature mushrooms, sweet leafy green vegetables like choy sum or Chinese broccoli, which go well with chicken, this pork pan-fried noodle features vegetables that pair well with pork, like pungent Chinese celery, sweet carrots, and Chinese chives.

The pork is also usually julienned rather than sliced into strips, so that it more closely matches the textures of all the other ingredients in the dish.

Notes on Ingredients

It’s best to use boneless pork shoulder or pork butt for this recipe, as it has more marbling, which gives the dish more flavor. That said, if you’d like to substitute leaner pork, such as pork loin, you can. It’s much easier to cut the pork into thin strips when it is partially frozen!

If you don’t have Chinese celery, you can substitute regular celery, and if you can’t find Chinese chives, you can substitute julienned scallions.

As for the noodles, make sure you’re buying Hong-Kong-Style noodles for pan-frying, which you can buy fresh or dried. Both need to be boiled before draining and pan-frying. If using fresh noodles, boil for 30 seconds to 1 minute. If using dried noodles, boil for about 2 minutes.

Below, see the package of fresh noodles on the left, and the bundles of dried noodles on the right:





Ok, let’s get to the recipe!

Recipe Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine the strips of pork with the water, cornstarch, oil, Shaoxing wine, and oyster sauce. Mix with your hands until the pork absorbs all the marinade. Set aside to marinate for 20-30 minutes.

Bring a large pot (or wok) of water to a boil. Add the noodles, and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute for fresh noodles, or 2 minutes for dried. Drain well.

In a liquid measuring cup, combine the chicken stock, cornstarch, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and white pepper. Mix well and set aside.

In a non-stick pan or wok, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the noodles in one even layer, and fry for 8 to 10 minutes over medium heat, until golden brown and crispy. Flip the noodles, add an additional 1 tablespoon oil, and fry the other side for another 8 minutes until golden. Remove the noodles to a large plate or bowl.





Heat a clean, dry wok over high heat until lightly smoking. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, and spread it around the perimeter of the wok. Add the shredded pork in a single layer, and stir-fry until the pork is opaque. Remove the pork from the wok and set aside.

To the remaining drippings in the wok, add the garlic.

Cook for 10 seconds, then add the celery and carrot. Stir-fry for 1 minute, and then add the Shaoxing wine to deglaze. Mix the sauce mixture you made earlier to ensure the cornstarch is incorporated, and pour it into the wok. Bring to a simmer, and allow the sauce to thicken.





When the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, add the pork back to the wok, along with the bean sprouts and chives.

Cook for 30 seconds, until the bean sprouts are tender but still a little crisp, and the chives are wilted. Serve the mixture on top of the bed of noodles…

And enjoy!