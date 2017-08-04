The Woks of Life

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos

Larb.

Doesn’t sound like the most appetizing thing you could eat, does it?

Well, names can be deceiving. Because this Pork Larb is the best thing I’ve cooked all month.

I’m relatively new to the world of Larb, and if you’re also a newcomer, allow me to explain what it is. Larb is basically a salad––made out of meat. (So, like, the best KIND of salad, right?). It’s a meat salad from Laos that has made its way into Thailand and other areas of Southeast Asia, as well as here in the West. Like other dishes in Southeast Asian cooking, the dish combines savory flavors with fresh ones––fresh herbs like cilantro, scallions, and mint, and fresh lime juice. The addition of toasted ground rice also adds texture and nuttiness to the final dish.

Like any salad, you can make larb your own. Not enough cilantro or mint in this recipe for you? Add more! Not a huge fan of cilantro? Substitute in Thai basil or maybe even more mint. Want more of a kick? Add more chilies. Don’t eat pork or chicken? Try any other ground meat! There are also larb dishes that are made with fish or even mushrooms.

This dish is incredibly quick and easy to make. The most time-consuming step is simply dry toasting the rice grains, which takes about 10 minutes. If you make that ahead, you can be in larb-y heaven in 10 minutes or less.

There are also several different ways to serve up a plate of pork larb. You can serve it with some lettuce leaves for crunchy lettuce wraps, or you can serve it with Thai sticky rice, or even just some steamed jasmine rice if you don’t want to get too fancy. I served mine with some homemade coconut rice and toasted coconut, which may not be completely traditional, but was pretty darn delicious. I’ll be doing a post on how to make coconut rice in a couple days, so look out for that one!

Without further ado, let’s larb.

You’ll need:

  • 1 tablespoon uncooked sticky rice (you can also substitute regular white rice if you don’t have sticky rice)
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 pound ground pork or dark meat chicken
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 red chili, sliced
  • 3 shallots, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • ¼ cup cilantro leaves
  • ½ cup fresh mint leaves

In a dry wok or pan over low heat, toast the rice grains, stirring continuously until they turn golden and fragrant––about 10 minutes.

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

Grind to a coarse powder in a mortar & pestle. Set aside.

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

Place your wok back over high heat until smoking. Add the oil and the ground pork. Stir-fry until the pork is browned…

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

And add in the toasted rice powder, sugar, fish sauce, and lime juice.

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for another minute, and then add in the chili, shallots, scallions, cilantro, and mint. Stir-fry for one more minute, and then taste for seasoning, adding more chili, sugar, fish sauce, and/or lime juice to your taste if needed.

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your pork larb with coconut rice or plain white rice!

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

As I mentioned above, I served my delicious plate of Pork Larb with a bowl of homemade coconut rice––I’ll be posting the recipe for it in a couple days, so stay tuned!

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos, by thewoksoflife.com

41 Comments

  1. Mike says

    I just returned from 4 weeks in Laos. This is served everywhere. It become my favorite meal. So, after returning to USA, I missed it a lot. I followed the recipe exactly and WOW!!! It is wonderful and very authentic!! I would suggest making a lime/garlic/fish sauce dip ( Jeow Som) with some sticky rice. It’s my slice of heaven! Thanks for the recipe. It’s truly spot on and wonderful!

    Reply

  2. Laura says


    Hi there, this recipe turned out amazingly – my husband was so impressed! I have to say you have the absolute best food blog out there! Your recipes are so thoughtful and easy to follow. I’m so glad I found you! Cheers from Canada :)

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thank you so much for the kind words, Laura! Glad you enjoyed this as it’s definitely one of my favorite quick meals also. :) Glad you found us too!

      Reply

  3. Carissa says


    My husband and I love this Laotian restaurant in DC and always order Larb. I was so excited to try cooking it on my own and was so pleased with the results! For a dish that is rich in flavor, it is easy to make yet so incredibly satisfying in taste. I also love how the recipe can be adjusted to increase whatever flavors you like. (More fish sauce for me!)

    Reply

  4. Megan says

    Laap is one of my favorite Thai-Lao dishes to make, but I prefer it with beef or duck. I have also tried it with fermented thick fish sauce (padaek in Lao and pla ra in Thai.) It is an acquired taste but it isn’t too bad.

    I will also add that Laap originated with the Tai/Dai people of Yunnan Province in China and the northern parts of Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand. There are a couple recipes that are similar to the laap people are familiar with. Look up “Dai Lime Chicken” or “Dai Ghost Chicken”. There is also Lanna (Northern Thai) style larb with dry spices and the optional blood. Most Thai restaurants serve the Lao style or Isaan (Northeastern Thai) style laap.

    I have added some links:
    https://thaifoodmaster.com/thai_food_recipes/thai_salad_recipes/laab_recipes/4019#.Wt0ab2aZOi4
    https://www.seriouseats.com/recipes/2014/09/larb-muang-moo-northern-thai-style-chopped-pork-salad-recipe.html
    https://www.gokunming.com/en/blog/item/3011/recipe_dai_style_lime_chicken
    https://www.thefooddictator.com/hirshon-dai-style-yunnan-ghost-chicken-鬼鸡/

    Reply

      • Lee Worley says


        I found this recipe, oddly, when I was looking for a recipe for python. My husband enjoys giving me an unusual protein challenge, and I do enjoy trying new things. There is a paucity of recipes for python on the internet and none have great reviews. To that end, I decided to try a recipe from a country near Burma, using Burmese python instead of pork. It worked great. I used the link about how to grind meat without a grinder. Python is quite a bit chewier than pork, but with the “grinding” technique, it was tasty in this recipe.

        Reply

  5. Kim N. says

    I just made this tonight and mixed in green leaf lettuce after to make it more of a salad dish and it was so delicious!! My husband went for seconds and thirds! Can’t wait to make it again and this blog never fails me on recipes and tasty results!

    Reply

  6. Simon Darveniza says


    I discovered this blog a few weeks ago and honestly haven’t been cooking anything else since! Every single recipe is like having my eyes opened to a different and new culinary world I didn’t even know existed. The Pork Larb especially just got to me, reminding me of my time travelling in Laos! The pungent smell of the fish sauce, mixed with the tangy lime juice and fresh coriander and mint, just perfect. You’ve definintely got yourselves a new avid follower. Can’t wait to cook something new tonight! Much love.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      This comment made my afternoon, Simon! I love that the blog is helping you chart new territory in the kitchen. Happy cooking, and remember to let us know in the comments if you ever have a question about a recipe. :)

      Reply

  7. Little Cooking Tips says


    Pinned! Oh Sarah what are you doing to us?:) This is such an amazing recipe!!! We LOVED what you did with the rice, toasting it and adding it ground, never seen this technique before! Honestly, can’t describe how much we loved this dish. THANK YOU!!!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

      • Little Cooking Tips says


        No, not yet, we have some produce that we brought back with us from our vacation in Panos’ parents house in Evia (eggplants, tomatoes, zucchini, squash and much more) that we have to go through first! But this is definitely on our to-do list for the next weeks! Again, thank you for this fantastic recipe!!!

        Reply

  8. emily says


    loved it! we made this tonight over plain white rice and topped with a fried egg! you guys never fail to deliver tasty food!

    Reply

  9. Zoe says


    You have NO idea how excited I get when a new recipe arrives in my inbox. Love, love all of your dishes! I have an ongoing list of products for my monthly trek to 99 Ranch. Thank you and keep it up!

    Reply

