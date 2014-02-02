The Woks of Life

The Macau Pork Chop Bun

The Macau Pork Chop Bun

Published: 2014-02-02
By Bill

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

Today is the day. Even from Beijing, we plan to watch the SuperBowl, courtesy of our phone alarms (a 6:30 ET kick-off means a 7:30 AM kickoff here on the other side of the world), a brand new HDMI cable, FOX Live Streaming, and a hope and a prayer for our VPN and the apartment’s erratic internet connection. Nachos, hot wings, pizza, and other carb-filled and/or fried delights await many of us as kick-off approaches. But if you’re looking to add something new to your Super Bowl menu, then we’ve got a pretty freaking good option for you right here:

The Macau Pork Chop Bun.

Probably made famous by Anthony Bourdain’s 2011 No Reservations Macau episode, this sandwich is–like many great inventions–the result of a clash between two cultures. It’s a deep-fried Asian-marinated pork chop on a Portuguese roll–a juicy, chewy, just-greasy-enough creation that can soak through a paper bag in under 10 seconds.

We visited Macau last summer and went exploring in the old Taipa Village, a quaint town with some great restaurants. We also went to the Tai Lei Loi Kei–the Pork Chop Bun place featured on the show, and I knew that I’d have to recreate it for a Super Bowl party one day. Well, that day is here, and though the Giants didn’t make it, this Macau Pork Chop Bun is the star of this year’s Super Bowl as far as I’m concerned.

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

I created a marinade similar to what we had in Macau–though with slightly stronger, more pronounced flavors. We also added an American element–a coating of cornflakes, to really get that crispy texture that can only be a good thing. With the addition of a few slices of raw onion, you’ve got a sandwich fit for beer, football, and friends. We’re just going to be doing all that in the early hours of the morning. Make it for your Super Bowl festivities, or just for a regular lunch or dinner.

You’ll need:

  • 6 Portuguese rolls
  • 6 slices pork loin or boneless pork shoulder, about 3/4-inch thick
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • Pinch five spice powder
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon light soy
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 cups corn flakes (traditional version doesn’t have it but it is good!)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ cup peanut oil for frying
  • 1 onion, sliced

Normally, we’d just buy the Portugese rolls from the local supermarket, but they’re not readily available here in China. We actually made our own, using this recipe, which was pretty simple.

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

In a large bowl, add the pork, minced garlic, five spice powder, sugar, salt, soy sauce, white pepper, shaoxing wine, and cornstarch to make the marinade. Marinate the pork in this mixture for at least 2 hours or overnight.  

Put the two cups of plain corn flakes and the black pepper in a food processor and pulse until coarsely ground. Transfer to a plate. Heat the peanut oil in a cast iron skillet or frying pan over medium high heat.

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

Evenly coat each pork chop with the corn flake crumbs.

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

Fry each side for 2-3 minutes.

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel and sprinkle with sea salt, if desired.

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

Put one chop on each roll with a healthy amount of sliced onion.

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

You can even do a double pork chop bun! Serve with an ice cold beer and enjoy. What did you guys make for Super Bowl Sunday this year?

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

The Macau Pork Chop Bun by thewoksoflife.com

Check out our latest update and Macau travel post on What to eat in Macau!

The Macau Pork Chop Bun

Our take on the famous Macanese Pork Chop Bun.
Prep Time2 hrs
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time2 hrs 10 mins
Course: Sandwich
Cuisine: Portuguese/Macau
Keyword: macau, pork chop bun
Servings: 6
Calories: 303kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 6 slices boneless pork shoulder or pork loin (about 3/4-inch thick)
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 1/8 teaspoon five spice powder
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 cups corn flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ cup peanut oil, for frying
  • 6 Portuguese rolls
  • 1 onion (sliced)

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, add the pork, minced garlic, five spice powder, sugar, salt, soy sauce, white pepper, shaoxing wine, and cornstarch. Marinate the pork in this mixture for at least 2 hours or overnight.
  • Put the two cups of plain corn flakes and the black pepper in a food processor and pulse until coarsely ground. Transfer to a plate. Heat the peanut oil in a cast iron skillet or frying pan over medium high heat.
  • Evenly coat each pork chop with the corn flake crumbs. Fry each side for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel and sprinkle with sea salt, if desired.
  • Put a chop on each roll with a healthy amount of sliced onion. Serve with an ice cold beer and enjoy.

Nutrition

Calories: 303kcal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 34mg | Sodium: 708mg | Potassium: 312mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 165IU | Vitamin C: 3.5mg | Calcium: 47mg | Iron: 4.5mg

 

 

10 Comments

  2. betty says

    Thank you so much! I made this tonight and it was so delicious, it’s definitely going to be in our rotation. I’ll have to make it for my mom to see if it lives up to her childhood memories. :)

    Reply

  4. Joanne/WineLady Cooks says

    Thank you so much for sharing your recipe for Pork Chop Buns with Foodie Friends Friday this week. The recipe and bun sounds delicious and I love the Tsingtao chaser, it’s one of our favorites with Asian dishes. I’ve pinned and shared.

    We look forward to seeing you again with another delicious recipe and interesting post.

    A Foodie Friends Friday co-host,
    Joanne/WineLady Cooks

    Reply

  5. Bill says

    Thanks Mick! In my opinion, the corn flake crust really makes it (you can use another unsweetened whole grain cereal too) and the raw onion cuts through the richness of the pork chop. It was great with a Tsingtao draft, too. Let us know how it turns out for you and what you drank with it!

    Reply

  6. mickmcneil says

    I must have missed that episode, but I didn’t miss your picture on foodgawker. This looks so good it’s going on a fast track to dinner (I’m thinking this Saturday). I might even try the cornflake crust. Cheers

    Reply

  7. Mandy says

    omg…. hello there…I have down-to-the-core comprehension of your Beijing cable/internet/satellite problem because unfortunately… I live here, too. And plus, I LOVE Tony Bourdain, too and now has to pay for his CNN shows on iTune… We are trapped in the same miserable universe. Group hugs…

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      ARGH! Yes, group hugs are definitely in order. So tired of having to choose between clean air and extreme gale force winds. Thanks for stopping by Mandy! Let us know if you ever want an expat shoulder to cry on. : )

      Reply

