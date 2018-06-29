The Woks of Life

Surprise Me!
Pork and Chicken Stock

Pork and Chicken Stock, by thewoksoflife.com

This Pork and Chicken Stock has appeared once already on the blog––in my Shanghai Wonton Soup post. But I’m sharing it today as its own recipe, because I don’t just believe that this stock can stand on its own, I also believe it is invaluable! The simple reason of course is the flavor. Clear, delicious pork and chicken goodness. A great stock like this is the secret base of some of your favorite Chinese noodle soups and wonton soups.

This pork and chicken stock is a level up from my homemade Chicken Stock. While that recipe yields the purest chicken stock, this pork and chicken stock is much more balanced and mellowed, with equal parts chicken and pork flavor. The combined result is a deliciously savory and clear tasting broth that’s hard to describe until you’ve tried it.  

When it comes to stock making, most people are smart enough to use bones, but remember that bones are bones, and they can’t really produce enough flavor in the end unless you dramatically increase the bone to water ratio. So it’s important to leave some meat on the bones to achieve the flavor you’re looking for! Or I should say eating for… In this case, I used pork neck bones because they are cheaper, but still have plenty of meat. As for the chicken bones, I bought a stew chicken (i.e., an old, tough chicken) instead since there were no chicken bones at our local Chinese grocery store.

Before we start, as always with my more technical recipes, a few suggestions to keep in mind for your stock:

  • Always use a large, thick-bottomed stockpot. Liquid reduces much faster in thin-bottomed pots, pans and/or woks. So the thicker the better for yielding as much stock as possible. And of course, a well-fitting lid is key to preventing all your delicious soup from evaporating.
  • Simmering is key to making a good stock or broth. Simmering means that the stock has visible slow movement under the right heat setting. When there is no movement in the liquid, that means the heat is too low, and it’s not doing much “cooking,” so the flavor from your bones and meat won’t come out. But when the boiling is too intense, the stock will reduce faster and lose clarity. That is, it’ll turn into murky stock. No one wants that.
  • It’s best to salt the stock at the time of application, i.e. right before you’re going to actually consume said stock.

I’m sure you have big plans for your pork and chicken stock, but in case you needed a few more, here are some of our favorite recipes:

This stock also factors into a very special noodle recipe that I’ll be posting in a few days, along with the lard recipe that we posted on Wednesday. Can anyone guess what it is?

Okay, without further ado, let’s talk about how to make this chicken and pork stock!

Soak 2 pounds of chicken bones and 2 pounds of pork bones in water for about 1 hour in order to get rid of any blood or impurities. It’s best to change the water 1 to 2 times over the course of this process. Drain and set aside. This step will help ensure you get a clear stock.

Add all the stock ingredients (except the salt) to a large stock pot, and bring to a boil on the stove.

Chicken and Pork Stock, by thewoksoflife.com

Once boiling, immediately reduce the heat to low. Skim away any impurities (foam, large floating particles, etc.) that float to the top. Simmer at your stove’s lowest setting for at least 5 hours. To help you gauge the right heat level, the liquid in the pot should be moving slowly, but there shouldn’t be any large bubbles.

A slow simmer cooks the stock and keeps it clear at the same time. When the stock finishes cooking, turn off the heat, and let it cool before storing the stock in freezer containers. You can skim off any excess fat as well. Please use clean utensils throughout this process.

Chicken and Pork Stock, by thewoksoflife.com

The stock will keep in the refrigerator for a week, and for months if kept in the freezer. We stored ours in mason jars in the fridge––sturdy plastic containers are best for the freezer. If you overfill glass jars and freeze them, you run the risk of them shattering! 

Chicken and Pork Stock, by thewoksoflife.com

So what do you do with the pork bones and the chicken bones afterwards? For the pork bones, we usually just eat them with some light soy sauce––it’s delicious, trust me. As for the chicken, debone any meat, and feed it to you or your neighbor’s dog! We mix the leftover chicken meat into Barley’s kibble, and she loves it!

Pork and Chicken Stock, by thewoksoflife.com
Pork and Chicken Stock

This pork and chicken stock recipe yields a savory, clear broth with equal parts chicken and pork flavor––a perfect base for soups, noodles, wontons & more.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time5 hrs 30 mins
Total Time6 hrs 30 mins
Course: Soups and Stocks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pork and chicken stock
Servings: 12 cups stock
Calories: 86kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds chicken bones (it’s best to have some meat still on the bone or stew chicken)
  • 2 pounds pork bones (it’s best to have some meat still on the bone)
  • 15 cups water
  • 4 slices ginger
  • 3 scallions

Instructions

  • Soak 2 pounds of chicken bones and 2 pounds of pork bones in water for about 1 hour in order to get rid of any blood or impurities. It’s best to change the water 1 to 2 times over the course of this process. Drain and set aside. This step will help ensure you get a clear stock.
  • Add all the stock ingredients (except the salt) to a large stock pot, and bring to a boil on the stove. Once boiling, immediately reduce the heat to low. Skim away any impurities (foam, large floating particles, etc.) that float to the top. Simmer at your stove’s lowest setting for at least 5 hours. To help you gauge the right heat level, the liquid in the pot should be moving slowly, but there shouldn’t be any large bubbles.
  • A slow simmer cooks the stock and keeps it clear at the same time. When the stock finishes cooking, turn off the heat, and let it cool before storing the stock in freezer containers. Please use clean utensils throughout this process. The stock will keep in the refrigerator for a week, and for months if kept in the freezer.

Nutrition

Calories: 86kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 7mg | Sodium: 343mg | Potassium: 252mg | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 0.1% | Vitamin C: 0.6% | Calcium: 0.7% | Iron: 2.8%

 

  1. Diana Bahnert says

    Thank you for the pork and chicken soup recipe. I will be using your recipe next time I prepare my stock.

  2. M Rowland HIll says

    I have made stock in the Instant Pot, works great and I even took a suggestion I read of reusing the contents with fresh water which I figured was at the worst a waste of electricity but I got a very good stock again – perhaps a tad weaker so I simply mixed the two together.

    As to the clarity questions – the soak method works but another method is to boil the meat/bones for 5 minutes and then discard the liquid. Refill and make the stock adding in a vegetables/spices on this refill. Both methods work to get the blood out of the meat which is what the gray foam that you get is.

    After cooking you have two further options. If you are in a hurry run the liquid through several layers of cheese cloth in a colander. Even better, place the liquid in a container and refrigerate over night, the solids will settle and the floating fat harden – remove the fat and carefully pour off into final storage or pot to boil for canning.

  3. Susan says

    Do you cover the stock while it’s simmering or leave it uncovered?
    Many thanks!

    P.S. I love, love, love your blog! I really appreciate the mix of tastes and cultures and the ingredient demystification, as well as the technique help! I’m lucky to live near excellent china/southeast-asian towns and you have all helped me try so many wonderful, new-to-me veggies and sauces.

  5. Sandi Kramer says

    My Chinese food store carries “yellow chicken” It is sold with head and feet attached. Last time i cooked with feet, but didn’t know what to do with the head?

      • Gina says

        I’m trying the chicken stock version in the Instant Pot right now for 1 hour high pressure. I’ve got no idea how that would turn out or if it would result in the same thing since I’ve never made it before! :o
        Would be nice to know if you guys ever give it a go to see what the best method is :)

  8. Kate Budacki says

    Hi, great to hear your advice on obtaining CLEAR stock. Can you expand on it please? I’ve agonized over cloudy stock- your solution seems too simple to work. What else do you do to ensure clarity?

    • Judy says

      Hi Kate, here is another method: fill the stock pot with water to cover the meat/bones and bring it to a boil for a minute or two, drain the water and rinse everything clean before making the stock.

  9. Barb says

    Hi Judy, beautiful stock that makes me want soup even though it’s almost 100 degrees here! Question: why do you not add salt? Is it just a preference or is it critical to the overall process? Thanks!

    • Drake says

      You do not add salt so you can season it as the dish requires. If you season it beforehand then you do not know how much salt is in the stock when you go to use it. If you season the stock with let’s say 2 tablespoons of salt, and a recipe calls for 2 cups of stock, and the recipe also calls for a teaspoon of salt…. how much do you need to add because your stock is already salted? You could figure it out and label it… but who wants to do that….

      Unsalted stock allows you to know and control how much salt is in your final dish.

  10. Drake says

    Two questions: 1. You use a whole stewing chicken, but specify lots of bones with some meat on it. What are your thoughts on chicken necks or even just chicken wings? Both have lots of bones and collagen. 2. Have you ever made this stock in a pressure cooker?

    • Judy says

      Hi Drake, I’d use chicken legs because they are cheaper and have less fat. As for the pressure cooker, I’ll try it soon since so many people have asked for the same thing. :-)

