Pork Belly with Bell peppers and Wood Ear Mushrooms

pork belly wood ear

It’s our next recipe in the “Cooking with Grandma” series!

With only five ingredients, it’s amazing how good this is: Pork Belly with Bell Peppers and Woodear Mushrooms. But I think that has a lot to do with what Chinese cooking is: just a few simple ingredients and amazing results. Virtually the only prep you need to do is to soak the mushrooms. You can find them in any Chinese grocery store, labeled “wood ear mushrooms” or maybe “dried black fungus.”

dried wood ear

Okay, we’re fully aware of how decidedly unappetizing that sounds, but these mushrooms are so good. They really give the dish a great texture and are great vehicles for absorbing all the flavor of the sauce and the meat. Another perk? They’re supposed to be really good for you. Just try it!

You’ll need:

  • 1 pound pork belly, cut into half-inch slices
  • 1 cup dried wood ear mushrooms, soaked in cold water for 2 hours and chopped roughly
  • 1 bell pepper, cut into chunks
  • scant ¼ cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup water

The first step would be to add the pork pieces to a dry wok over medium high heat.

pork belly with wood ear

Sear the meat for a few minutes, until it's golden brown.

pork belly with wood ear

Then add the bell pepper and stir-fry for a couple minutes.

pork-belly-wood-ear

Chop up your mushrooms…

wood ear mushrooms

Then add them to the pan along with the soy sauce. Stir-fry for about 5 minutes to marry all the flavors. Add ¼ cup water, cover, and simmer for 5-10 minutes over medium heat. Stir occasionally to prevent burning.

pork belly pepper wood ear

Serve!

pork belly wood ear

 

 

Pork Belly with Peppers and Wood Ear Mushrooms

This is an incredibly easy yet satisfying recipe, with just 5 INGREDIENTS! The 2 hour prep time reflects the time it takes to soak the mushrooms. Actual active prep is more like 5 minutes. Whoopee!!
Prep Time2 hrs
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time2 hrs 20 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pork belly
Servings: 4
Calories: 537kcal
Ingredients

  • 1 pound lean pork belly (cut into half-inch slices)
  • 1 cup dried wood ear mushrooms (soaked in cold water for 2 hours and chopped roughly)
  • 1 bell pepper (cut into chunks)
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce (or low sodium soy sauce)
  • ¼ cup water

Instructions

  • Sear pork in a dry wok over medium high heat until golden brown on all sides.
  • Then add the bell pepper and stir-fry for a couple minutes. Add the soy sauce and mushrooms. Stir-fry for about 5 minutes to marry all the flavors.
  • Add ¼ cup water, cover, and simmer for 5-10 minutes over medium heat. Stir one last time and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 537kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 60g | Saturated Fat: 22g | Cholesterol: 82mg | Sodium: 506mg | Potassium: 405mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 931IU | Vitamin C: 39mg | Calcium: 6mg | Iron: 1mg

10 Comments

  2. Robin says

    I love wood ear mushrooms – for me, it’s also about the mouth feel! I can’t wait to give this recipe a try!

    Reply

  3. Nita says

    I just made this. The only adjustment I made was half soy sauce and half teriyaki sauce. It is the absolutely delicious with steamed rice. Thank you so much!!!

    Reply

  4. okiegirl says

    Omigosh, this was so deceptively delicious. How can something so simple be so good? Gotta be the wood ear mushrooms.

    Bookmarked

    Reply

