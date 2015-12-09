The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

This Pork Belly Stir-fry post is an extension of the Cured Pork Belly post that we released on Saturday. If, by some wild chance you actually managed to make that pork belly over the weekend, it should be ready in just a couple more days.

The first thing you should do is cook a small piece with rice in your rice cooker or pot, like we mentioned in that post––it’s the quickest and easy way to prepare it! Hopefully you will have the same reaction as Sarah and Kaitlin (and our dog, Barley, for that matter, who tried to snatch some), which will lead you to cook it again for the very next meal!

Here is my recommendation for that second dish: a quick stir-fry of thinly sliced cured pork belly and leeks. It’s a basic recipe that you can use to branch out with your favorite vegetables. Good additions might be a couple of red chili peppers, or a tablespoon of fermented black beans. Instead of leeks, you can also use snow peas, cauliflower, celery, or cabbage. Just remember that your cured pork belly is already very flavorful; avoid overpowering it with too many spices.

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Side note: If this is your first time cooking with leeks, remember to split them in half lengthwise to thoroughly wash out all the dirt between the layers––they can be quite sandy!

For this pork belly stir-fry, you’ll need:

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 5 oz. cured pork belly, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 of a red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 12 oz. leeks, washed and cut on an angle into 1” pieces
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce (生抽)
  • Salt, to taste (though you might not need it)

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok over low heat. Add the pork belly and cook just until the fat is translucent (don’t cook it for too long, or it will become tough).

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the red bell pepper and turn the heat up to medium. After stir-frying for about 30 seconds, turn the heat all the way up to high and toss in the leeks, along with the Shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil, sugar and light soy sauce.

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue to stir-fry until the leeks are wilted. Serve!

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

Cured Pork Belly Stir-fry with Leeks, by thewoksoflife.com

4 from 1 vote

Cured Pork Belly with Leeks

This dish is a great way to use our cured pork belly. It’s a basic recipe that you can use to branch out with your favorite vegetables. 
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: cured pork belly
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 287kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 5 oz. cured pork belly (thinly sliced)
  • 1/2 of a red bell pepper (thinly sliced)
  • 12 oz. leeks (washed and cut on an angle into 1” pieces)
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • Salt (to taste; though you might not need it)

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a wok over low heat. Add the pork belly and cook just until the fat is translucent (don’t cook it for too long, or it will become tough). Add the red bell pepper and turn the heat up to medium.
  • After stir-frying for about 30 seconds, turn the heat all the way up to high and toss in the leeks, along with the Shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil, sugar and light soy sauce. Continue to stir-fry until the leeks are wilted. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 287kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 26mg | Sodium: 197mg | Potassium: 250mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 1883IU | Vitamin C: 29mg | Calcium: 50mg | Iron: 2mg

14 Comments

  1. Christopher Jones says

    Is this the same dish that I have had at several Boston-area restaurants that is called something like “Chinese bacon with leek” or “smoked pork with leek” (every Chinese restaurant comes up with its own English translation of the Chinese name of the dish)? I love that dish and would love to be able to make it at home.

    When I have seen it on menus that include the Chinese name, I’ve seen it as 蒜苗炒臘肉 (Suànmiáo chăo làròu) or sometimes just 蒜苗臘肉 (Suànmiáo làròu). Is that the recipe that you’ve posted here?

    Assuming that it is the same recipe, I have a question about the ingredients. The recipe calls for leeks, which for most of us means regular white leeks that you can get at any supermarket. But the Chinese name makes me wonder if it would be more authentic if it were made with garlic scallions. If I am really lucky sometimes the big Chinese supermarket in Boston’s Chinatown has garlic scallions; I’m thinking that next time I can get some I will try them in this recipe.

    Thanks for all your work in publishing this great blog. I’m the main cook in our house every weekend (giving relief to my wife who runs the kitchen during the week), and almost every weekend includes at least one dinner using recipes from the Woks of Life.

    Reply

  2. Mark says

    4 stars
    As with all your recipes, this was delicious. We use pancetta, which has that same umami tang as the Chinese air dried hams. I’m up for making your recipe from a fresh piece of belly though. Thanks for such a great blog!

    Reply

  3. Little Cooking Tips says

    We LOVE leeks, and we see that you also used some of the green part as well. We never used it in a stir-fry before, does it wilt at the same time with the white part? Also, if we don’t manage to make some of the delicious pork belly you shared, can we use something like bacon or prosciutto? Have you ever tried something like that?
    Thank you for the super yummy stir-fry!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

  5. charlotte says

    I love this recipe! I also enjoy the pork belly stir fried with snow peas or, like Sarah and Kaitlin, cooked on top of rice in the rice cooker. That makes such a nice and comforting meal in college. My mother makes her own pork belly too and her recipe is much like Bill’s grandmother. Never any specific measurements either haha. I shared your recipe with her and we were intrigued that it included cinnamon, star anise, bay leaves, and peppercorns. We’re excited to try it out next time.

    I was also wondering, do you guys have a ‘ma lai go’ (馬拉糕) recipe? If you do, do you plan on featuring it? It’s one of my mom’s favorite things to get at dim sum and we would love to try our hands at making it. There are tons of recipes on the internet, but we trust your judgement (esp on your milk bread!!).

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Thank you so much, Charlotte! If your mother tries this recipe, tell her to use 白酒. Even though both are good, but 白酒 has that special fragrance that whiskey doesn’t. As to ma lai gao, I’m still trying the recipe out, I have made it 3 – 4 times, but still not right. I promise to keep going at it.

      Reply

  6. okiegirl says

    Unfortunately, my local Asian market does not sell cured pork belly, and I’m not confident about curing it myself. Can this (and other recipes on your site calling for cured pork belly) be made with raw or stir fried or braised pork belly? I’m concerned that I don’t have anywhere to cure it where the temp is right and it’s safe from wild scavenger dogs (your pups apparently are better behaved than mine — smile).

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Okiegirl, this is a tough question. I suppose you can try half of a recipe: marinate the pork, but omit the drying process. To cook, you can still steam it or use it in stir fries. I think it would still taste pretty good.

      Reply

      • okiegirl says

        Many thanks for the suggestion, Judy. I have a 3 1/2 lb pork belly and think I’ve figured out a safe place to try the drying. I plan to split the pork belly in half and try half exactly by the instructions and half just by marinating. We’ll see what works out! (BTW, my name is also Judy. Small world.)

        Reply

