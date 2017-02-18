The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » 10-Minute Korean Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls

10-Minute Korean Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls

Published: Last Updated:
By 54 Comments

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

When I first discovered the king of cuisines that is Korean food, I never really contemplated the idea of trying to cook it at home. Recreating the many dishes I would enjoy in New York City’s Koreatown seemed like a distant possibility at best. There were so many unfamiliar ingredients (e.g., kimchi, all those various pastes and sauces, etc. etc.) and such an abundance of dishes (the banchan alone is enough to make any well meaning at home cook throw up their hands and pony up $50 instead) that I didn’t even know where to start.

But as many of you have probably experienced on this blog, those seemingly out-of-reach dishes and recipes are often easier than your overburdened Seamless order history/takeout menu drawer could have hoped. You’re browsing the Internet for a recipe one minute, and the next thing you know, you’re chowing down on a plate of [insert intimidating dish here] and patting yourself on the back for a job well done. 

Indeed, after some much needed Internet soul searching, we stumbled upon Maangchi, YouTube authority on demystifying both well-known and obscure Korean foods, and all my Korean cooking prayers were answered. Pretty soon, I was whipping up Soondubu and Kimchi Jigae on the reg, and experimenting with ways to make quick and easy dishes like this one.

One of my absolute favorite dishes to eat at a Korean restaurant is Dubu Kimchi (my sister actually did her own quick recipe for it three years ago, which you can find here–forgive our noob photo quality), which usually consists of pork, kimchi, and maybe some rice cakes and/or noodles, all cooked together in a savory, spicy sauce and served with tofu. 

These Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi bowls conjure up the same flavors, but this dish is also insanely easy to make.

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

You only need 8 ingredients, and as you can see from the recipe instructions, which take up all of 5 sentences, you can whip it up a couple Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls in just 10 minutes. But don’t get the wrong idea––just because this recipe is fast doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a ton of flavor. It tastes just as good as any dish I’ve had while crammed into a booth in Koreatown, and The Woks of Life peanut gallery agrees. 

Ok, here’s how to make it!

You’ll need:

Heat a wok or skillet over high heat just until smoking. Add the oil, followed by the pork belly, and stir-fry for 1 minute (or until slightly caramelized).

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the onion, kimchi, and sugar, and cook for an additional 3 minutes.

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the gochujang and cook for another minute.

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these pork belly kimchi bowls over rice, and garnish with chopped scallions.

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

10-Minute Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.88 from 8 votes

10-Minute Korean Crispy Pork Belly Kimchi Bowls

These Korean pork belly kimchi bowls are made with only 8 ingredients and take 10 minutes to pull together. Though the pork belly kimchi bowls recipe is easy, the flavor is next level.
Prep Time3 mins
Cook Time7 mins
Total Time10 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Korean
Keyword: pork belly kimchi
Servings: 3
Calories: 708kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 8 oz. pork belly (thinly sliced)
  • 1 large onion (thinly sliced)
  • 2 cups kimchi
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)
  • 2 cups cooked medium grain rice
  • 1 scallion (chopped)

Instructions

  • Heat a wok or skillet over high heat just until smoking. Add the oil, followed by the pork belly, and stir-fry for 1 minute (or until slightly caramelized).
  • Add the onion, kimchi, and sugar, and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Add the gochujang and cook for another minute.
  • Serve over rice, and garnish with chopped scallions.

Nutrition

Calories: 708kcal | Carbohydrates: 53g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 50g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 27mg | Potassium: 254mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 40IU | Vitamin C: 4.3mg | Calcium: 12mg | Iron: 2.8mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast with Stovetop Stuffing
Egg Fried Rice
Vegetable Ramen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

54 Comments

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables