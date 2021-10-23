The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pork and Celery Dumplings

Pork and Celery Dumplings

by:
2 Comments
Eating pork and celery dumplings

These Chinese pork and celery dumplings (with sweet carrots) are super delicious, and another dumpling recipe we’re adding to our permanent repertoire! 

While pork and celery dumplings may sound strange to American or Western ears, it’s actually a very popular combination in China.

What’s particularly great about this recipe is that you don’t need to find a specific Chinese vegetable like napa cabbage, bok choy, or shepherd’s purse to make them. Everyone can find celery and carrots!  

What Is Chinese Celery? 

Chinese celery, also known as leaf celery, has a stronger celery flavor than regular celery. The stems are thinner and more fibrous (less crunchy) than standard celery, and there are generally more leaves. 

That said, while Chinese celery is most often used in pork and celery dumplings in China, you can also use regular celery for this recipe.

Eating Pork and Celery Dumplings

The goal is simply to cut it very small, so that it can evenly distribute and incorporate with the rest of the filling. 

Why Add Carrots to Dumpling Filling? 

If you’ve tried our carrot ginger pork buns, you already know the answer to this. Carrots add sweetness to dumpling and bun fillings, and offer a balance to the celery flavor, and the spicy minced ginger.

Any dumpling filling is all about balancing flavors!

Dumpling Wrappers: Homemade vs. Store-bought

This recipe includes instructions on how to make your own dumpling wrappers, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with using store-bought.

I happened to make my own wrappers this time, because I didn’t have any store-bought wrappers on hand and didn’t feel like going to the store. 

I did have the ingredients for dumpling wrappers (most people do!): all purpose flour and water.

While making the dough takes a little time, and rolling out the wrappers yourself does extend the assembly process a little bit, it’s not that much harder to make your own. Especially if you have help from friends or other family members! 

Ok, let’s talk about how to make these. 

Recipe Instructions

If you’re making your own dumpling wrappers, start by preparing the dough. Put the flour in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment.

With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the water. When a dough forms, continue kneading on low speed for about 8 minutes. 

Dumpling wrapper dough ball

(Alternatively, put the flour in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add the water to the flour and knead into a smooth dough. This process should take about 10 minutes.) Cover with an overturned plate and let the dough rest for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, finely mince the celery (slice it lengthwise before mincing):

Thin strips of Chinese celery

Meanwhile, take your minced celery, and add 1 teaspoon salt. Allow to sit for 30 minutes, and the celery will sweat out excess water. 

Sweating minced celery with salt

In a small saucepan or pot, add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil and the Sichuan peppercorns, if using.

Sichuan peppercorns in oil in saucepan

Place over medium heat, and when the oil starts to bubble around the peppercorns, turn the heat down to medium low. Allow the oil to infuse for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and cool completely.

If not using Sichuan peppercorns, simply cook the oil over medium heat for 5 minutes, and let cool.

This “cooked” oil will give the dumplings more flavor than you’d get by simply adding raw oil to the filling. 

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a small pan or wok over medium heat. Fry the carrots in the oil until the carrots are slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and cool completely. 

Squeeze out the excess water from the celery, and add to the bowl of your stand mixer (or a large mixing bowl), along with the cooked and cooled carrot, minced scallions, minced ginger, ground pork, sugar, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and soy sauce. 

Pork and celery dumpling filling ingredients in stainless steel mixing bowl

Turn on your mixer (fitted with the paddle attachment) on low speed, and gradually stream in the Shaoxing wine and water.

Continue mixing on low speed for 5-7 minutes, until the mixture resembles a sticky paste. Alternatively, mix by hand with a pair of chopsticks in 1 direction for 10 minutes. 

Remove the peppercorns from the cooled oil, and add the oil to the filling mixture. Mix again on low speed for 1 minute, just until the oil is emulsified into the mixture. That’s the filling!

Pork and celery dumpling filling

Next, assemble the dumplings. 

If you made homemade dumpling wrappers, divide the dough into small pieces (each piece should weigh about 15-20g), and roll it into a ball in your hands.

Flatten the ball on a clean, smooth surface (such as a cutting board or clean countertop), and roll into a thin 3½ inch circle. Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle…

1 tablespoon of dumpling filling in middle of wrapper

…and pleat the dumplings closed. 

Pleating a Chinese dumpling

If using store-bought dumpling wrappers, moisten the outer edges of the wrapper, and add 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle.

Pleat the dumpling closed, using additional water to make sure the dumpling is fully sealed. For more detail on this step, check out our post on How to Fold Dumplings 4 Ways

Place on a parchment lined baking sheet ½ inch apart so the dumplings aren’t touching.

Assembled dumplings on parchment-lined tray

At this point, you can wrap the dumplings and freeze them on the tray. Then transfer to a freezer bag and store for up to 3 months. (No need to thaw them before steaming, pan-frying, or boiling). 

To cook the dumplings, pan-fry, steam, or boil them.

Plate of boiled dumplings with condiments

Follow the instructions in our How to Cook Dumplings post. For a great dipping sauce to go with these, you can use Chinese black vinegar, homemade chili oil, or make our Perfect Dumpling Sauce. Enjoy!  

Pork and Celery Dumplings on plate with chili oil, garlic, and vinegar
Chinese Pork and Celery Dumplings on plate with vinegar, chili oil, and minced garlic
5 from 1 vote

Pork and Celery Dumplings

These pork and celery dumplings are a surprisingly delicious and popular combination in China, featuring easy-to-find filling ingredients!
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers
Cuisine:Chinese
Eating pork and celery dumplings
serves: 12
Prep: 2 hours
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)
  • 1 tablespoon Sichuan peppercorns (optional)
  • 7-8 ounces Chinese celery (or regular celery, thoroughly washed and very finely minced)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 ounces carrot (finely chopped, about 1/3 cup packed)
  • 2 scallions (minced)
  • 1 tablespoon ginger (very finely minced)
  • 1 1/4 pound ground pork
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 packages dumpling wrappers (or 1 recipe homemade dumpling wrappers, below)

For homemade dumpling wrappers (if not using store-bought):

  • 4 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 1/3 cup tepid water
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

Optional step to make your own dumpling wrapper dough:

  • If you’re making your own dumpling wrappers, start by preparing the dough. Put the flour in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the water. When a dough forms, continue kneading on low speed for about 8 minutes. (Alternatively, put the flour in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add the water to the flour and knead into a smooth dough. This process should take about 10 minutes.) Cover with an overturned plate and let the dough rest for 1 hour.

To make the filling:

  • Take your minced celery, and add 1 teaspoon salt. Allow to sit for 30 minutes, and the celery will sweat out excess water.
  • n a small saucepan or pot, add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil and the Sichuan peppercorns, if using. Place over medium heat, and when the oil starts to bubble around the peppercorns, turn the heat down to medium low. Allow the oil to infuse for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and cool completely. If not using Sichuan peppercorns, simply cook the oil over medium heat for 5 minutes, and let cool. This “cooked” oil will give the dumplings more flavor than you’d get by simply adding raw oil to the filling.
  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a small pan or wok over medium heat. Fry the carrots in the oil until the carrots are slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and cool completely.
  • Squeeze out the excess water from the celery, and add to the bowl of your stand mixer (or a large mixing bowl), along with the cooked and cooled carrot, minced scallions, minced ginger, ground pork, sugar, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and soy sauce.
  • Turn on your mixer (fitted with the paddle attachment) on low speed, and gradually stream in the Shaoxing wine and water. Continue mixing on low speed for 5-7 minutes, until the mixture resembles a sticky paste. Alternatively, mix by hand with a pair of chopsticks in 1 direction for 10 minutes.
  • Remove the peppercorns from the cooled oil, and add the oil to the filling mixture. Mix again on low speed for 1 minute, just until the oil is emulsified into the mixture. That’s the filling!

To assemble the dumplings:

  • If you made homemade dumpling wrappers, divide the dough into small pieces (each piece should weigh about 15-20g), and roll it into a ball in your hands. Flatten the ball on a clean, smooth surface (such as a cutting board or clean countertop), and roll into a thin 3½ inch circle. Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle, and pleat the dumplings closed.
  • If using store-bought dumpling wrappers, moisten the outer edges of the wrapper, and add 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle. Pleat the dumpling closed, using additional water to make sure the dumpling is fully sealed. For more detail on this step, check out our post on How to Fold Dumplings 4 Ways.
  • Place on a parchment lined baking sheet ½ inch apart so the dumplings aren’t touching. At this point, you can wrap the dumplings and freeze them on the tray. Then transfer to a freezer bag and store for up to 3 months. (No need to thaw them before steaming, pan-frying, or boiling).
  • To cook the dumplings, pan-fry, steam, or boil them. Follow the instructions in our How to Cook Dumplings post. Enjoy!

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 6 dozen dumplings. 
Note: prep time does not include optional step of making dumpling dough. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 517kcal (26%) Carbohydrates: 78g (26%) Protein: 20g (40%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 5g Cholesterol: 41mg (14%) Sodium: 853mg (36%) Potassium: 298mg (9%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 871IU (17%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 62mg (6%) Iron: 5mg (28%)



About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

2 Comments

