These Chinese pork and celery dumplings (with sweet carrots) are super delicious, and another dumpling recipe we’re adding to our permanent repertoire!

While pork and celery dumplings may sound strange to American or Western ears, it’s actually a very popular combination in China.

What’s particularly great about this recipe is that you don’t need to find a specific Chinese vegetable like napa cabbage, bok choy, or shepherd’s purse to make them. Everyone can find celery and carrots!

What Is Chinese Celery?

Chinese celery, also known as leaf celery, has a stronger celery flavor than regular celery. The stems are thinner and more fibrous (less crunchy) than standard celery, and there are generally more leaves.

That said, while Chinese celery is most often used in pork and celery dumplings in China, you can also use regular celery for this recipe.

The goal is simply to cut it very small, so that it can evenly distribute and incorporate with the rest of the filling.

Why Add Carrots to Dumpling Filling?

If you’ve tried our carrot ginger pork buns, you already know the answer to this. Carrots add sweetness to dumpling and bun fillings, and offer a balance to the celery flavor, and the spicy minced ginger.

Any dumpling filling is all about balancing flavors!

Dumpling Wrappers: Homemade vs. Store-bought

This recipe includes instructions on how to make your own dumpling wrappers, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with using store-bought.

I happened to make my own wrappers this time, because I didn’t have any store-bought wrappers on hand and didn’t feel like going to the store.

I did have the ingredients for dumpling wrappers (most people do!): all purpose flour and water.

While making the dough takes a little time, and rolling out the wrappers yourself does extend the assembly process a little bit, it’s not that much harder to make your own. Especially if you have help from friends or other family members!

Ok, let’s talk about how to make these.

Recipe Instructions

If you’re making your own dumpling wrappers, start by preparing the dough. Put the flour in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment.

With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the water. When a dough forms, continue kneading on low speed for about 8 minutes.

(Alternatively, put the flour in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add the water to the flour and knead into a smooth dough. This process should take about 10 minutes.) Cover with an overturned plate and let the dough rest for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, finely mince the celery (slice it lengthwise before mincing):

Meanwhile, take your minced celery, and add 1 teaspoon salt. Allow to sit for 30 minutes, and the celery will sweat out excess water.

In a small saucepan or pot, add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil and the Sichuan peppercorns, if using.

Place over medium heat, and when the oil starts to bubble around the peppercorns, turn the heat down to medium low. Allow the oil to infuse for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and cool completely.

If not using Sichuan peppercorns, simply cook the oil over medium heat for 5 minutes, and let cool.

This “cooked” oil will give the dumplings more flavor than you’d get by simply adding raw oil to the filling.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a small pan or wok over medium heat. Fry the carrots in the oil until the carrots are slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and cool completely.

Squeeze out the excess water from the celery, and add to the bowl of your stand mixer (or a large mixing bowl), along with the cooked and cooled carrot, minced scallions, minced ginger, ground pork, sugar, sesame oil, oyster sauce, and soy sauce.

Turn on your mixer (fitted with the paddle attachment) on low speed, and gradually stream in the Shaoxing wine and water.

Continue mixing on low speed for 5-7 minutes, until the mixture resembles a sticky paste. Alternatively, mix by hand with a pair of chopsticks in 1 direction for 10 minutes.

Remove the peppercorns from the cooled oil, and add the oil to the filling mixture. Mix again on low speed for 1 minute, just until the oil is emulsified into the mixture. That’s the filling!

Next, assemble the dumplings.

If you made homemade dumpling wrappers, divide the dough into small pieces (each piece should weigh about 15-20g), and roll it into a ball in your hands.

Flatten the ball on a clean, smooth surface (such as a cutting board or clean countertop), and roll into a thin 3½ inch circle. Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle…

…and pleat the dumplings closed.

If using store-bought dumpling wrappers, moisten the outer edges of the wrapper, and add 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle.

Pleat the dumpling closed, using additional water to make sure the dumpling is fully sealed. For more detail on this step, check out our post on How to Fold Dumplings 4 Ways.

Place on a parchment lined baking sheet ½ inch apart so the dumplings aren’t touching.

At this point, you can wrap the dumplings and freeze them on the tray. Then transfer to a freezer bag and store for up to 3 months. (No need to thaw them before steaming, pan-frying, or boiling).

To cook the dumplings, pan-fry, steam, or boil them.

Follow the instructions in our How to Cook Dumplings post. For a great dipping sauce to go with these, you can use Chinese black vinegar, homemade chili oil, or make our Perfect Dumpling Sauce. Enjoy!