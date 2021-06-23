Ever since I discovered the wonders of Chicken Adobo (check out our chicken adobo recipe here), it was just a matter of time before it was time to make another adobo recipe! Today, it’s all about Pork Adobo!

Note: This recipe was originally published in December 2016. We’ve updated it here with additional detail and metric measurements. Enjoy!

What Is Filipino Adobo?

Adobo is really a kind of cooking method, originating in the Philippines. IT involves simmering meat and even seafood in a mixture of vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic.

The result is a tangy, savory dish that changes slightly with whatever protein you decide to cook.

In this case, I decided to make pork adobo. Once again, we all agreed that this mixture of flavors is a definite winner.

This recipe is more of a classic adobo, in that it doesn’t have coconut milk like in our chicken version. (Coconut milk is a non-traditional adobo ingredient, or a specific variation.)

I like how mellow the coconut milk makes the sauce. But here, we’re using pork shoulder, which has plenty of fat to balance out the acidity of the vinegar.

A Quick Recipe Note

This is a super short post, and a super short recipe, because while this Pork Adobo dish does take some time to simmer on the stove, it only takes a few minutes to throw together!

Tip! If you don’t want the black peppercorns free-floating in your pork adobo, you can place them (along with the bay leaf) in a piece of cheesecloth tied with kitchen string.

You can then easily remove this flavor packet (the fancy word for it is sachet) before serving.

Pork Adobo Recipe Instructions

In a medium dutch oven or pot over medium high heat, add the oil and sear the pork until browned on all sides.

Add the vinegar, low sodium soy sauce, garlic, bay leaf, black peppercorns, sugar, and water, and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Remove the cover and continue simmering for another 30 minutes to reduce the sauce.

Serve over rice!