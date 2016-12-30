Pork Adobo, A Filipino Favorite Food

Ever since I discovered the wonders of Chicken Adobo (check out our chicken adobo recipe here), it was just a matter of time before I “adobo-ized” something else.

What Is Filipino Adobo?

Adobo is really a kind of cooking method, originating in the Philippines, which involves simmering meat and even seafood in a mixture of vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic.

The result is a tangy, savory, and ever so slightly sweet dish that changes slightly with whatever protein you decide to cook. In this case, I decided to make pork adobo, and once again, we all agreed that this mixture of flavors is a definite winner.

A Quick Recipe Note

This is a super short post, and a super short recipe, because while this Pork Adobo dish does take some time to simmer on the stove, it only takes a few minutes to throw together!

A quick cooking tip before we get on with the recipe: If you don’t want the black peppercorns free-floating in your pork adobo, you can place them (along with the bay leaf) in a piece of cheesecloth tied with kitchen string.

This flavor packet (the fancy word for it is sachet) can then be easily removed before serving.

Pork Adobo Recipe Instructions

In a medium dutch oven or pot over medium high heat, add the oil and sear the pork until browned on all sides.

Add the vinegar, low sodium soy sauce, garlic, bay leaf, black peppercorns, sugar, and water, and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Remove the cover and continue simmering for another 30 minutes to reduce the sauce.

Serve over rice!