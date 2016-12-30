The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Pork Adobo, A Filipino Favorite Food

Pork Adobo, A Filipino Favorite Food

Published: Last Updated:
By 52 Comments

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Ever since I discovered the wonders of Chicken Adobo (check out our chicken adobo recipe here), it was just a matter of time before I “adobo-ized” something else.

Adobo is really a kind of cooking method, originating in the Philippines, which involves simmering meat and even seafood in a mixture of vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic.

The result is a tangy, savory, and ever so slightly sweet dish that changes slightly with whatever protein you decide to cook. In this case, I decided to make pork adobo, and once again, we all agreed that this mixture of flavors is a definite winner.

This is a super short post, and a super short recipe, because while this Pork Adobo dish does take some time to simmer on the stove, it only takes a few minutes to throw together!

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

A quick cooking tip before we get on with the recipe: If you don’t want the black peppercorns free-floating in your pork adobo, you can place them (along with the bay leaf) in a piece of cheesecloth tied with kitchen string. This flavor packet (the fancy word for it is sachet) can then be easily removed before serving.

You’ll need:

In a medium dutch oven or pot over medium high heat, add the oil and sear the pork until browned on all sides.

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaf, peppercorns, sugar, and water, and bring to a boil.

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Reduce the heat to medium low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Remove the cover and continue simmering for another 30 minutes to reduce the sauce.

Serve over rice!

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 8 votes

Pork Adobo

Pork Adobo is a tangy, savory, and slightly sweet dish. Pork Adobo originated in the Philippines and involves simmering meat in a vinegar, soy sauce and garlic
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time1 hr 45 mins
Total Time1 hr 50 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Filipino
Keyword: pork adobo
Servings: 6
Calories: 196kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 pounds pork shoulder (cut into chunks)
  • ¼ cup cane vinegar or white vinegar
  • cup low sodium soy sauce
  • 6 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 teaspoons black peppercorns
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 cups water

Instructions

  • In a medium dutch oven or pot over medium high heat, add the oil and sear the pork until browned on all sides.
  • Add the vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaf, peppercorns, sugar, and water, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Remove the cover and continue simmering for another 30 minutes to reduce the sauce.
  • Serve over rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 196kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 62mg | Sodium: 547mg | Potassium: 352mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin C: 1.7mg | Calcium: 23mg | Iron: 1.5mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken
Citrus Cake w/ Candied Oranges
Pumpkin Cupcakes with Maple Vanilla Buttercream

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

52 Comments

  1. Brandi says

    Try tossing the pork in a little bit of flour before browning it, and add strips of red bell pepper in the last 10 minutes of cooking. That’s how my grandmother always made pork adobo. :)

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables