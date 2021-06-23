The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Filipino Pork Adobo

by:
118 Comments
Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Ever since I discovered the wonders of Chicken Adobo (check out our chicken adobo recipe here), it was just a matter of time before it was time to make another adobo recipe! Today, it’s all about Pork Adobo!

Note: This recipe was originally published in December 2016. We’ve updated it here with additional detail and metric measurements. Enjoy!

What Is Filipino Adobo?

Adobo is really a kind of cooking method, originating in the Philippines. IT involves simmering meat and even seafood in a mixture of vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic.

The result is a tangy, savory dish that changes slightly with whatever protein you decide to cook.

In this case, I decided to make pork adobo. Once again, we all agreed that this mixture of flavors is a definite winner.

This recipe is more of a classic adobo, in that it doesn’t have coconut milk like in our chicken version. (Coconut milk is a non-traditional adobo ingredient, or a specific variation.)

I like how mellow the coconut milk makes the sauce. But here, we’re using pork shoulder, which has plenty of fat to balance out the acidity of the vinegar.

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

A Quick Recipe Note

This is a super short post, and a super short recipe, because while this Pork Adobo dish does take some time to simmer on the stove, it only takes a few minutes to throw together!

Tip!

If you don’t want the black peppercorns free-floating in your pork adobo, you can place them (along with the bay leaf) in a piece of cheesecloth tied with kitchen string.

You can then easily remove this flavor packet (the fancy word for it is sachet) before serving.

Pork Adobo Recipe Instructions

In a medium dutch oven or pot over medium high heat, add the oil and sear the pork until browned on all sides.

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com
Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the vinegar, low sodium soy sauce, garlic, bay leaf, black peppercorns, sugar, and water, and bring to a boil.

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Reduce the heat to medium low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Remove the cover and continue simmering for another 30 minutes to reduce the sauce.

Serve over rice!

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com
Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com
Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com
4.96 from 23 votes

Pork Adobo

Pork Adobo is a tangy, savory, and slightly sweet dish. Pork Adobo originated in the Philippines and involves simmering meat in a vinegar, soy sauce and garlic
by: Sarah
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Filipino
serves: 6
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 pounds pork shoulder (cut into chunks)
  • ¼ cup cane vinegar or white vinegar
  • cup low sodium soy sauce
  • 6 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 teaspoons black peppercorns
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 cups water
Instructions

  • In a medium dutch oven or pot over medium high heat, add the oil and sear the pork until browned on all sides.
  • Add the vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaf, peppercorns (tied in cheese cloth if desired), sugar, and water, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour.
  • Remove the cover and continue simmering for another 30 minutes to reduce the sauce.
  • Serve over rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 196kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 62mg (21%) Sodium: 547mg (23%) Potassium: 352mg (10%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin C: 1.7mg (2%) Calcium: 23mg (2%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

118 Comments

  1. Amy Holmes says

    Hello from Leesburg, VA! Discovered your blog recently and have had great success with quite a few recipes (ie, great success = crowd pleasers for my family of 5). Made the pork adobo this past weekend. I actually made it twice. The first time, I doubled the recipe because I was using twice the amount of meat (I browned the meat in batches). The sauce turned out much thinner than shown in the picture – I figured it was because I doubled it. I added some cornstarch to thicken and served it over noodles – it was delicious (family loved it, noodles swimming in yummy sauce) but didn’t look like the thick gravy like sauce depicted in the photo so I tried again without doubling. Same results – delicious but sauce doesn’t look like the photo. Thoughts? Thank you!

    Reply

  2. Apicio says

    Although beef is hardly ever cooked as adobo (you get a second look from most Filipinos if you say beef adobo), beef liver is a great addition to pork adobo. Marinated together but set aside until the pork adobo is done, the drained beef liver pieces then are quickly fried and mixed in with the pork before serving. The vessel used for cooking can be soaked/cleaned by frying rice in it.

    Reply

  7. Adam J. Holland says

    5 stars
    Outstanding version of the national dish of the Philippines. It’s interesting that coconut milk is mentioned, because there are as many versions (all mostly the same) of adobo as there are Filipinos. It’s sort of like every New York Italian has his own version of Sunday ‘gravy.’ I learned years ago, from a Filipino friend, to make it similar to your version. Lo and behold, another Filipino friend taught me to make it in the opposite order: cook everything in the liquid until the liquid evaporates, then brown at the end. Both are delicious. Thanks again and Happy 2017.

    Reply

      • Sarah says

        Hey Bill, as Ion wrote in the comment above, coconut milk is not a usual ingredient in adobo. While I did include coconut milk in my chicken adobo (it’s delicious that way!), I decided to do more of a traditional adobo recipe for pork. That said, you can add coconut milk if you like!

        Reply

        • Ann says

          Sorry, but the only adobo I grew up on ALWAYS had coconut milk in it. My mom said her family is from an area that grew a lot of coconuts (Luzon). It always annoys me when people dismiss the coconut milk. In chef Amy Besa’s cookbook Memories of Philippine Kitchens her chicken adobo recipe shows coconut milk. I’ll stop my rant. Before I forget my dad’s favorite adobo was chicken and pork adobo together WITH coconut milk.

          Reply

          • Sarah says

            Hey Ann, I do love adobo wth coconut milk in it too. My chicken adobo has coconut milk in it, while this recipe doesn’t. I figure it’s always good to add a little variety and show how many different ways people can make a dish!

