Chinese Pickled Long Bean Noodle Soup

Published: Last Updated:
By 5 Comments

The other day, I extolled the virtues of one of my all-time favorite dishes, Pickled Long Beans with Pork. There are two ways to enjoy this stir-fry: either with white rice or with a big bowl of noodles and chicken broth.

If you’re looking for a rice companion, head back that-a-way to the pickled long beans stir-fry post. But, given the fact that much of the country is recovering from the bomb cyclone–nightmare of powdery snow blowing around, stinging you in the face, and being bundled up within an inch of your life–we figured that some folks out there could use the spicy kick of this pickled long bean with pork stir fry, made into the perfect pickled long bean noodle soup.

The pickled long beans with pork dish has lots of tongue burning chili flavor (well, you can choose just how “warm” you want to get via the number of bird’s eye chilies you use), crispy ground pork, and of course, those kick-you-in-the-butt pickled long beans. When the spice from the stir-fry mixes in with delicious pure chicken broth to make this pickled long bean noodle soup, you’ll forget all about the ice and plummeting temperatures outside!

Let’s get started.

You’ll need:

First, marinate the ground pork. Mix it with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Set aside while you gather your other ingredients.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the pork and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly crisped.

Add the ginger and allow to infuse the oil for another minute. Next, add the garlic and cook until the garlic is lightly browned.

Add the diced green and red bell peppers and cook until they are slightly softened. Add the chilies, long beans, sugar, and white pepper, and cook for a few minutes to heat the long beans through. If you want an extra kick, add the chilies early on along with the ginger to really infuse the oil.

To prepare this pickled long bean noodle soup, place the noodles and soup in a bowl, and top with a few spoonfuls of the pickled long bean stir-fry. Add salt and/or chili oil to taste.

Serve your Chinese pickled long bean noodle soup nice and hot and it will surely wake up your taste buds!

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Noodle Soup

Chinese Pickled Long Beans with Pork is a great stir-fry served over rice––or noodles! This recipe is for the noodle soup version. This spicy noodle soup is perfect for cold fall and winter days.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Noodles
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pickled long beans
Servings: 4
Calories: 633kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, marinate the ground pork. Mix it with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Set aside while you gather your other ingredients.
  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the pork and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly crisped. Add the ginger and allow to infuse the oil for another minute. Next, add the garlic and cook until the garlic is lightly browned.
  • Add the diced green and red bell peppers and cook until they are slightly softened. Add the chilies, long beans, sugar, and white pepper, and cook for a few minutes to heat the long beans through. If you want an extra kick, add the chilies early on along with the ginger to really infuse the oil.
  • To prepare the noodle soup, place the noodles and soup in a bowl, and top with a few spoonfuls of the pickled long bean stir-fry. Add salt and/or chili oil to taste.

Nutrition

Calories: 633kcal | Carbohydrates: 69g | Protein: 33g | Fat: 28g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 894mg | Potassium: 990mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 1575IU | Vitamin C: 156.2mg | Calcium: 44mg | Iron: 5.3mg

 

5 Comments

  3. Michelle says

    4 stars
    What kind of noodles would you recommend for this dish? As a noob I have no idea what kind are pictured in the recipe and definitely bought the wrong kind. Any suggestions would be helpful.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Michelle, any white fresh noodle will work nicely. Most of the dried white noodles work fine as well. Anything translucent or yellow is not what we’re looking for, however. But noodles are definitely a “you do you” kind of thing. If you think it tastes good, that’s all that matters!

      Reply

