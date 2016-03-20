The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara

Published:
63 Comments

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

Spaghetti carbonara is one of my biggest food weaknesses. It’s also a dish that I used to mess up all. the. time. If you’re not familiar, spaghetti carbonara is made with bacon (you can use pancetta, guanciale, or even regular breakfast bacon), cheese, and eggs. The eggs create a silky smooth sauce, and the cheese and crisp bacon both add the perfect salty notes to the dish.

So what’s the problem?

Well, let’s start by talking about what happens to beaten eggs when you add them to a hot pan. Because that’s the biggest mistake that you can make when preparing spaghetti carbonara––accidentally creating a bowl of perfectly al dente spaghetti, with crispy bacon, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper and scrambled eggs. 

I’m not the only one, either. When I was traveling in Rome––the birthplace of this dish, in the mid-20th Century (thank you Wikipedia)––I ordered spaghetti carbonara and was given a plate of pasta with little pieces of scrambled egg yolk!

Well, I’ve discovered the solution. A lot of carbonara recipes will tell you to simply turn off the heat under the pan before stirring in the eggs, to prevent them from scrambling. But I’ve found that the residual heat in the pan can still cause that sneaky scrambling effect.

The key is putting the eggs (along with the cream and cheese) in the serving bowl, adding the hot bacon, bacon fat, and some of the pasta water to temper the eggs, and THEN tossing in the piping hot pasta. Slap a plate over the dish to allow everything to heat up, and voila! PERFECT spaghetti carbonara, every time. I have to thank Food Network personality Tyler Florence for this particular nugget of wisdom.

This spaghetti carbonara recipe uses whole eggs, rather than just egg yolks, and half and half to add a bit of richness. I think that adjustment adds a silkiness and lightness to the dish that you don’t get when you’re cooking only with egg yolks. I also add a pinch of nutmeg to my carbonara for added flavor, but it’s completely optional!

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

Just one more quick note before we begin: this recipe can contain some undercooked egg.

You’ll need:

  • Salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 8 oz. bacon, guanciale, or pancetta, chopped
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 pound dried spaghetti
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup half and half
  • 2/3 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese
  • freshly cracked black pepper
  • pinch of nutmeg (optional)

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the spaghetti. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon/pancetta and onion.

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook until the onion is caramelized and the bacon is crisp.

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

By now, your water should be boiling. Add the spaghetti. Make sure to cook until al dente––don’t overcook the pasta! Meanwhile, in a large serving bowl, whisk together the eggs, half and half, and cheese.

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

Scrape in the bacon and onion, along with the cooking fat. If it’s really hot and sizzly, allow the bacon to cool off for 1-2 minutes in the pan before adding it to the bowl.

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

Before draining the pasta, scoop out about 1/3 cup of the cooking water and slowly whisk it into the bowl with the bacon and eggs. Drain the spaghetti and add to the bowl.

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss quickly and place a plate on top of the serving bowl to cover completely. Let sit for 5 minutes. Remove the plate and toss with black pepper and nutmeg (if using).

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this delicious spaghetti carbonara hot!!

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti carbonara is made with bacon (you can use pancetta, guanciale, or even regular breakfast bacon), cheese, and eggs. The eggs create a silky smooth sauce, and the cheese and crisp bacon both add the perfect salty notes to this spaghetti carbonara dish.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: spaghetti carbonara
Servings: 8
Calories: 446kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • Salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 8 oz. bacon (225g, guanciale, or pancetta, chopped)
  • 1 medium onion (finely chopped)
  • 1 pound dried spaghetti (450g)
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup half and half (80ml)
  • 2/3 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese (70g)
  • freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

Instructions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the spaghetti. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon/pancetta and onion and cook until the onion is caramelized and the bacon is crisp. By now, your water should be boiling. Add the spaghetti. Make sure to cook until al dente––don't overcook the pasta!
  • Meanwhile, in a large serving bowl, whisk together the eggs, half and half, and cheese. Scrape in the bacon and onion, along with the cooking fat. If it's really hot, allow the bacon to cool off for 1-2 minutes in the pan before adding it to the bowl.
  • Before draining the pasta, scoop out about 1/3 cup of the cooking water and slowly whisk it into the bowl with the bacon and eggs. Drain the spaghetti and add to the bowl. Toss quickly and place a plate on top of the serving bowl to cover completely. Let sit for 5 minutes. Remove the plate and toss with black pepper and nutmeg (if using).

Nutrition

Calories: 446kcal | Carbohydrates: 45g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 21g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 112mg | Sodium: 500mg | Potassium: 257mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 235IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 132mg | Iron: 1.4mg

 

63 Comments

  1. Roland says

    That’s not carbonara, in traditional italian recipe there’s only bacon, eggs, pepper and cheese. Never, just never add cream.

    Reply

  2. Race View B&B says


    This is my go to carbonara recipe. Sometimes I pare it down & leave out the onions & bacon/etc. if I’m adding smoked salmon or using a filled pasta. However I use it, it’s always perfect. Thanks you guys!

    Reply

  3. Tamae says


    Hi! We’ve made this recipe a bunch of times now and really love it. One thing though.. it never turns out the way it looks on your picture? It turns out much more creamy and we follow your recipe exactly. We always refer back to the recipe and think, are we doing something wrong? Is the half and half not added to the one in the picture?? Thanks!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Tamae, when you say it turns out much more creamy, do you mean that’s more pale in color? We use organic eggs, and the color of the yolks can vary. That may be it.

      Reply

  4. Heather says

    This is absolutely wonderful! Made it tonight for friends and it was a definite hit. Paired it with roasted chicken thighs with Italian seasonings and a Caesar salad. Thanks for posting.

    Reply

  5. Tina says

    This sounds like a really tasty recipe! I tried to make this kind of dish one time and completely ruined it with the egg, so I’ve yet to make it again. I didn’t know about that method you mentioned for adding the egg. I should try that. Anyway, I just wanted to say for the people who are worried about adding undercooked eggs (’cause I’m totally the same), get pasteurized eggs! All the egg goodness with none of the worry. They’re a little more expensive, but worth it.

    Reply

  6. John Kasegian says

    The first time I had Cabonara was in Rome at a 5 star restaurant. It was my first meal in Italy. My friends, who were Romans, said you must have spaghetti with bacon & eggs. It sounded strange, but I was excited to try something new. This was in 1972, I was 24 years old. It had little pieces of scrambled egg in it. It was truly heaven. When my friends were teaching me how to prepare it a few days later, we mixed whole eggs and cheese, fried the bacon (pancetta) and cooked the pasta. then while the pasta and bacon were hot, we put the pasta in a bowl and poured the egg mixture and bacon with drippings over the pasta and quickly mixed it all together. It was extremely easy and tasted just like it did in the restaurant. I tried it in different restaurants, sometimes without pieces of egg in it, and didn’t like it as much. I tried your method and it was delicious, but I still prefer the way I learned in Rome from the Romans.

    Reply

  7. Angie says

    Hi..we don’t have half and half here..is there any other substitute? I tried with cooking cream and it turn out a bit heavy and too creamy.

    Reply

  8. Gene says

    I just made this. Eating it now.

    It’s great. It’s better than the version on the famous TV cooking show that calls their version “foolproof.” Even theirs can come out messed up.

    I thought yours might, too. Once I tossed the spaghetti into the bowl, I thought, “too runny.” But then I let it sit under a plate for five minutes. The pasta absorbed the liquid and its flavors. Perfect!

    I would not worry about the complaints that it’s not “authentic.” Like you, I have been served carbonara in Rome that was heavy and oily. Yours isn’t. The small amount of dairy in yours might be the difference, and if it makes the dish better, IT MAKES THE DISH BETTER!

    I’m going back for more. Before my wife gets to what’s left!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hahaha thank you so much Gene! Especially for interrupting your carbonara dinner to give us the feedback. We’re so glad you and your wife are enjoying it!

      Reply

    • JK says

      Such a shame you were served poor carbonara in Italy. Perhaps you should have avoided the ‘menu turistico’.

      The day you have an ‘authentic’ carbonara is the day you will understand why cream is considered a big no no and totally unnecessary.

      I am sure this recipe is lovely as are many on Woks Of Life, but it is not authentic, period.

      And no, I am not Italian. As a few others have commented, the real dish when well-prepared is heavenly.

      Reply

  9. okiegirl says

    Authentic . . . or not . . . this was outstanding! And super easy. It’s going into my regular rotation.

    Caution: It does not reheat well. The eggs tend to “scramble.” Darn the luck, have to eat the whole thing in one sitting.

    Reply

