The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Appetizers and Snacks » Summer Accoutrements: Baked Seasoned Fries and Quick Pickled Onions

Summer Accoutrements: Baked Seasoned Fries and Quick Pickled Onions

Published: Last Updated:
By 7 Comments

With summer comes the flood of grilling advice, burger permutations, and neighborhood block party fare. A couple weeks ago (yes, it’s taken me a while to get to posting this one), Sarah and I decided to get into the seasonal spirit, dust off the grill, and celebrate the approach of summer with a couple of burgers.

So we went ahead and procured some high-quality beef patties from our local butcher (for our family, trips to the small-town butcher are almost exclusive to summertime frolicking) and some classic sesame seed buns. A burger’s really only as good as its toppings, so we went ahead with sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise, and a pickle spear on the side. But we wanted a little extra TLC and decided to make some quick pickled red onions and oven-baked seasoned French fries. (Bacon would also be fabulous, but we decided to save some of our calories…)

Here’s the finished product:

Burger and Homemade Fries by thewoksoflife.com

If you want to reproduce some of that summery char-grilled goodness, here’s what ya gotta do.

The Quick Pickled Onions

These pickles make a nice tangy addition to burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, and even hors d’oeuvres. To make them, add all the ingredients to a small sauce pan.

  • 1 red onion, sliced about 1/4-inch thick
  • ½ teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 dried red chili pepper
  • 1 ½ teaspoons sugar
  • 1 fat pinch of salt
  • ½ cup red wine vinegar
  • ½ cup rice vinegar

Bring the pot to a boil, stirring occasionally for about 1-3 minutes. Turn off the heat and transfer the onions to a small bowl. Let the onions sit to absorb the flavors and cool to room temperature for about 30 minutes. If you’re strapped for time, though, you can eat them immediately. Or you can make them far in advance and let them sit in the vinegar and use them over the next couple of weeks.

Quick Pickled Onions by thewoksoflife.com

They’re great on burgers, as you’ll see…

They’d be lovely on bagels as a substitute for raw onion…

And I even munched a pickled red onion and chopped liver crostini as a decadent snack today…Highly recommended, if that’s your cuppa tea.

To the fries!

Perfect Baked Seasoned Fries

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 3 large russet potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 1 tablespoon Adobo seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Bell’s Seasoning
  • extra salt, to taste
  • ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Olive oil

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Thoroughly scrub your potatoes.

Russet Potatoes

Cut them into slices lengthwise, and then cut each slice into 1/2-inch thick fries. As you cut, drop the fries into a bowl of ice water. Let the potatoes soak for 10-15 minutes.

While you’re waiting, combine all of the spices into a small bowl. Drain the potatoes and rinse thoroughly with cold water.

Hand Cut Fries

Spread the potatoes out on a dry dishcloth. Pat dry and transfer to a large bowl.

Drying Fries

Drizzle olive oil over the potatoes…

Oven Fries by thewoksoflife.com

And sprinkle in the seasoning. Toss to coat.

Baked French Fries by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Fries by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the fries in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with nonstick foil. Bake the fries, stirring/flipping the fries every 15 minutes for 45-60 minutes. Keep a closer eye on them as they crisp up, as they can burn easily the crispier they get. When they’re done, plate them up in a shallow dish so they don’t steam and soften up. You want a crispy fry!

Baked Seasoned Fries by thewoksoflife.com

Serve alongside your burger permutation of choice…

Cheeseburgers by thewoksoflife.com

Burger with Pickled Onions by thewoksoflife.com

And enjoy with friends!

Jake the Labrador by thewoksoflife.com

 

Print Recipe

Summer Accoutrements: Baked Seasoned Fries and Quick Pickled Onions

These fries are perfect to go along with summer grilling meals, while the pickled onions make a nice tangy addition to burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, and even hors d’oeuvres.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time1 hr
Total Time1 hr 30 mins
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Keyword: fries, pickled onions
Servings: 4
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

For the onions:

  • 1 red onion (sliced about 1/4-inch thick)
  • ½ teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 dried red chili pepper
  • 1 ½ teaspoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup red wine vinegar
  • ½ cup rice vinegar

For the fries:

  • 3 large russet potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 1 tablespoon Adobo seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Bell’s Seasoning
  • extra salt (to taste)
  • ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Olive oil

Instructions

For the onions:

  • In a small pot, add all the ingredients and stir. Bring the pot to a boil, stirring occasionally for about 1-3 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the onions sit to absorb the flavors and cool to room temperature for about 30 minutes. If you’re strapped for time, though, you can eat them immediately. Or you can make them far in advance and let them sit in the vinegar and use them over the next couple of weeks.

For the baked seasoned fries:

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Thoroughly scrub your potatoes. Cut them into slices lengthwise, and then cut each slice into 1/2-inch thick fries. As you cut, drop the fries into a bowl of cold water.
  • Let the potatoes soak for 10-15 minutes.
  • While you’re waiting, combine all of the spices into a small bowl. Drain the potatoes and rinse thoroughly with cold water. Spread the potatoes out on a dry dishcloth. Pat dry and transfer to a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil over the potatoes and sprinkle in the seasoning. Toss to coat.
  • Spread the fries in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with nonstick foil. Bake the fries, stirring/flipping them every 15 minutes for 45-60 minutes.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Thai Green Papaya Salad
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
Beef and Egg Stir Fry Rice Bowls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

7 Comments

  3. Phyllis says

    Wow they both look appealing to me…I love onion on a burger ! Your quick onion recipe reminds me of my Mom’s. Mom would put onion, chopped or in rings into a mixture of vinegar and sugar…and salt..for a while before the burgers were done! I like the addition of the chile here;). I’ll have to give this a go along with the fries! YUM! (Loved the photo of the dog too;). Cheers from Mississauga, Ontario.

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables