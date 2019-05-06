The Woks of Life

Penne Alla Vodka with Crispy Sausage

Penne alla Vodka, thewoksoflife.com

Penne alla vodka is a creamy pasta dish made with vodka, tomatoes, and usually heavy cream. It isn’t quite everyone’s favorite pasta dish, but it’s pretty darn close.

It’s certainly one of my all-time favorites. You just can’t go wrong with light pink pasta sauces. Whenever I see it on a menu, I tend to order it, no matter what other tempting options there are.

Growing up, penne alla vodka was a major treat. It was a dish I usually saw in a chafing dish at a restaurant or party, because we rarely made it at home. My sister and I were the big pasta cooks in our house, and being underage at the time, we weren’t even cooking with wine, let alone distilled alcohol!

That said, the alcohol in this recipe cooks off, and there’s no harsh alcohol flavor. All you’re left with is a deliciously creamy, rich sauce.

I like to crisp up sausage in a pan and add it to my version. It adds an extra layer of flavor and texture to this penne alla vodka recipe. Set aside a bit of your sausage to garnish the pasta with, so your dining companions can see what’s in it!

Penne Alla Vodka with Sausage Ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Penne, Vodka, Tomato Sauce, thewoksoflife.com

How to Make Penne alla Vodka: Recipe Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the penne until al dente, according to package instructions. Drain.

Boiling Penne, thewoksoflife.com

In a skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and fry the sausage until browned and crispy, breaking it up into smaller chunks.

Crispy Italian Sausage crumbles, thewoksoflife.com

Remove from the skillet and set aside.

Italian Sausage Crumbles, thewoksoflife.com

Place the skillet back over medium heat, and add the butter, garlic, and onions. Cook until the onions are soft and translucent. Add the crushed red pepper flakes and cook for another minute.

Butter and onions in pan, thewoksoflife.com

Carefully add the vodka (if your stove has an open flame, you can turn it off before adding it to prevent flare-ups), and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Vodka Sauce without tomatoes, thewoksoflife.com

Add the tomato puree and bring to a simmer once again.

adding tomato puree to vodka sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Turn down the heat to low. When the mixture stops bubbling, add the heavy cream, black pepper, and salt to taste.

Pot of vodka sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the cooked sausage (reserve some sausage for topping if you like), cooked pasta and parmesan cheese…

Stirring pasta into vodka sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Penne with sausage and cheese, thewoksoflife.com

And serve with plenty of additional parmesan for garnish.

Penne alla Vodka with sausage, thewoksoflife.com

Penne alla Vodka on fork, thewoksoflife.com

Penne alla Vodka, thewoksoflife.com
Penne Alla Vodka with Crispy Sausage

This easy penne alla vodka recipe is made extra delicious with the addition of Italian sausage fried until extra crispy. And it only takes 30 minutes!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Pasta
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: penne alla vodka, penne vodka sauce, vodka sauce
Servings: 8
Calories: 562kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried penne
  • Salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 12 ounces sweet Italian sausage (about 4 links, casings removed)
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 5 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 medium white or yellow onion (finely chopped)
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (or to taste)
  • ½ cup vodka
  • 1 15 oz. can tomato puree or tomato sauce
  • 2/3 cup heavy cream
  • Freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese (plus more for serving)

Instructions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the penne until al dente, according to package instructions. Drain.
  • In a skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and fry the sausage until browned and crispy, breaking it up into smaller chunks. Remove from the skillet and set aside.
  • Place the skillet back over medium heat, and add the butter, garlic, and onions. Cook until the onions are soft and translucent. Add the crushed red pepper flakes and cook for another minute.
  • Carefully add the vodka (if your stove has an open flame, you can turn it off before adding it to prevent flare-ups), and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Add the tomato puree and bring to a simmer once again. Turn down the heat to low. When the mixture stops bubbling, add the heavy cream, black pepper, and salt to taste.
  • Stir in the cooked sausage (reserve some sausage for topping if you like), cooked pasta and parmesan cheese, and serve with plenty of additional parmesan for garnish.

Nutrition

Calories: 562kcal | Carbohydrates: 51g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 28g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Cholesterol: 73mg | Sodium: 1044mg | Potassium: 572mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 15.7% | Vitamin C: 11.5% | Calcium: 12% | Iron: 14.1%

 

12 Comments

  1. okiegirl says


    Whoa, this was so much better than I expected. Loved it. I did add some fresh spinach at the end (because I can’t miss an opportunity to add some greens to something!) and it was fabulous. I’ll be making this again for sure.

    Something I don’t think I’ve ever disclosed to you is that I make your recipes and “barter” them with a neighbor. My neighbor is a landscape designer but literally doesn’t know a skillet from a saucepan. Your recipes make more than I can eat before they go bad. So . . . I regularly take him meals and in turn he trims my shrubs, plants things in my yard, etc. Win-Win! AND you get 5 stars from both of us!

    • Sarah says

      Hahaha, wow, i LOVE that story, okiegirl! Sounds like a total win-win situation. I should figure out how to barter all the leftover food we make on blogging days!

      So glad you enjoyed this penne alla vodka––I’m totally with you on adding greens. Great idea. :)

  2. Jeremy says

    One of the best ways to bring the most flavor out of tomatoes is to use alcohol (vodka and wine) because most of the flavor compounds in tomatoes are mostly alcohol soluble. Science aside, one of my favorite memories of going to visit my family as a kid in Staten Island was the home made vodka sauce!

    I cannot wait to try out this recipe!

    • Sarah says

      Thanks for explaining that bit of food science Jeremy! I hope you like this penne vodka recipe and that it lives up to those Staten Island versions! We’re close-by in Jersey. :)

      • Jeremy says


        I just finished it up and it was delicious! Thanks for yet another great recipe!

        Off topic:

        I printed out the TWOL cookbook and it is my goal to make every recipe in it before the end of the summer.

        Cheers!

        • Sarah says

          You’re welcome, Jeremy!! We hope you enjoy those cookbook recipes. Keep us posted on how you’re progressing through the summer. :)

  3. Barbara Morgan says

    Is there I substitute I can use for the heavy cream in the Penne Ala Vodka recipe? I know the flavor will be compromised but I have an aversion to dairy with pork. Thanks for your help.

