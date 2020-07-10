There’s many a peanut noodle recipe out there, but I humbly submit these peanut noodles for your consideration, in the hopes that they become your new go-to.

Fast and Easy Peanut Noodles

Why? Maybe you’re reading this from your at-home desk (read: your couch). Perhaps there’s a child clawing at you for entertainment as you try to dash off an email or get chores done around the house. Or maybe you’re alone, trying to figure out how long you’ll let “lunch” slip by until it just becomes dinner.

These easy peanut noodles are here to save you. They’re fast and entirely satisfying and delicious, thanks to a hearty scoop of peanut butter.

As for added flavors, I’m rebelling against “simple” peanut noodles in favor of the addition of Thai sweet soy sauce (or dark soy sauce), which gives them a rich edge, fish sauce, sesame oil, lime juice, and a dollop of my signature chili oil to liven things up.

Your New Go-to Recipe

As someone who’s been whipping up some semblance of peanut noodles since I could reach the countertop and boil water, there’s been no shortage of what I will call “aimless noodling.”

You walk to the kitchen and think you’ve reached a point where you can just add a dash of this or a dash of that, and end up with a superior bowl of noodles. But while my ego hasn’t necessarily lessened over the years, I will admit that I’ve had many a mediocre batch of peanut noodles.

So, as the most hapless cook in The Woks of Life kitchen (it’s true, I’m spectacularly poor at following recipes), I’m here to help save you from yourself!!!

Make these noodles with these ingredients. Soon enough, you’ll be on autopilot, and can rest assured that you’ll have the perfect bowl of classic peanut noodles every time.

Note that this recipe calls for Thai sweet soy sauce. However, if you can’t find it or don’t have it on hand, you can substitute a mixture of Chinese dark soy sauce and sugar (details in recipe card below).

Peanut Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Bring a pot of water to a boil for the noodles. Meanwhile, prepare the garlic and ginger, and add to a serving bowl along with the peanut butter and hot water.

Stir to combine, letting the hot water loosen the peanut butter. Then stir in the sweet/dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, fish sauce, and sesame oil, along with the lime juice and chili oil if using.

By now, your water should be boiling. Cook your noodles according to package instructions. Drain and toss in your sauce.

Feel free to taste and adjust any seasoning if needed (I like more chili oil on mine!).

Serve. (Recipe makes about 2 servings.)