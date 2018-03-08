The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Coconut Peanut Mochi (Nuo Mi Ci – 糯米糍)

Judy
by:
68 Comments
Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Asians love glutinous rice desserts, and one of the most recognizable is mochi. Gluten-Free, Vegan and just plain tasty, it’s no wonder that this Peanut Mochi with Coconut, or Nuo Mi Ci (糯米糍) is so popular.

Many Mochi Variations

Peanut Mochi, also called Luo Mai Chee in Cantonese, is just one of many ingenious mochi combinations out there. Across Asia, there are tons of different types of mochi that vary in texture, color, and filling:

  • Texture: The consistency of mochi can vary based on how it’s cooked. The most common cooking method is steaming, which yields a soft and chewy texture. When it’s fried, it’s crunchy and chewy. Another less seen home cooking method is pan-fried mochi.
  • Color: With the added ingredients like yams, pumpkin, and food coloring, mochi can be made any color you want.
  • Filling: Fillings can be both sweet and savory. Sweet fillings are generally more popular across Asia. Red bean paste is always a favorite. I’ve also seen fillings like mango, strawberry, purple yam and this coconut peanut filling. Basically, the sky’s the limit when it comes to filling options.

Using Coconut Oil for Moisture & Flavor

For this traditional Coconut Peanut Mochi recipe, I made a minor tweak by moistening the filling ever so slightly with some coconut oil––I find that it binds the filling together a bit, so that it’s slightly less crumbly than the traditional version.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Note that you might need to melt the coconut oil in colder months, as it tends to solidify!

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Ok, here’s how to make these coconut peanut mochi!

Coconut Peanut Mochi Recipe Instructions

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Brush a square 11” x 11” flat-bottomed cake pan with some vegetable oil to prevent sticking, and set aside. The 11” X 11” cake pan yields the perfect thickness of dough for this recipe. Other sized pans will also work, but you will need to roll out the dough a bit when assembling the mochi. Prepare your steamer with water and bring to a boil.

In a large bowl, mix together the sweet rice flour, cornstarch, caster sugar, coconut milk, and coconut oil until smooth.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the mixture to the prepared cake pan, and gently tap on a table to distribute it evenly. Once the water in the steamer is boiling, steam the dough mixture for 15 minutes over high heat.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Let it cool completely.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

While the dough is cooling, make the filling by combining the chopped peanuts, coconut flakes, sugar and 1 tablespoon coconut oil.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Set it aside.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Once the dough cools, transfer it onto a large piece of wax paper (or a clean smooth counter top lightly greased), and cut it into 16 equal squares.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Take a piece of dough, add about 1 tablespoon of filling in the center, and close the dough around the filling, pinching it closed.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Roll in the coconut flakes to coat.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Place in a small paper cupcake cup, and repeat until all the mochi are assembled.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

TIP: Working with cooked glutinous rice dough can be a sticky business. One and/or all these tips will be helpful:

  • Wet your fingertips with warm water as you go
  • Roll the dough (only if necessary) between two layers of clear plastic wrap
  • Wear a pair of disposable food grade gloves

Since my dough already began at the right size/thickness, there was less handling involved. I was able to assemble all the mochi just by periodically dipping my fingers in warm water.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Storage:

Store the leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature. Consume within 3 days.

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Peanut Mochi (糯米糍), by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 7 votes

Coconut Peanut Mochi

Store these coconut peanut mochi in an airtight container at room temperature. Consume within 3 days.
by: Judy
Course:Chinese
Cuisine:Desserts
Keyword:coconut peanut mochi
serves: 16
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the dough:

For the filling:

  • 1/2 cup roasted peanuts (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 cup coconut flakes (coarsely chopped)
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon melted coconut oil (optional)

To assemble the coconut peanut mochi:

  • A large piece of wax paper (about 18x18”, optional)
  • 1 cup coconut flakes (coarsely chopped)
  • 16 small paper cupcake cups

Instructions

  • Brush a square 11” x 11” flat-bottomed cake pan with some vegetable oil to prevent sticking, and set aside. The 11” X 11” cake pan yields the perfect thickness of dough for this recipe. Other sized pans will also work, but you will need to roll out the dough a bit when assembling the mochi. Prepare your steamer with water and bring to a boil.
  • In a large bowl, mix together the sweet rice flour, cornstarch, caster sugar, coconut milk, and melted coconut oil until smooth. Transfer the mixture to the prepared cake pan, and gently tap on a table to distribute it evenly. Once the water in the steamer is boiling, steam the dough mixture for 15 minutes over high heat. Let it cool completely.
  • While the dough is cooling, make the filling by combining the chopped peanuts, coconut flakes, sugar and 1 tablespoon coconut oil. Set it aside.
  • Once the dough cools, transfer it onto a large piece of wax paper (or a clean smooth counter top lightly greased) and cut it into 16 equal squares. Take a piece of dough, add about 1 tablespoon of filling in the center, and close the dough around the filling, pinching it closed. Roll in the coconut flakes to coat. Place in a paper cupcake cup, and repeat until all the mochi are assembled.

nutrition facts

Calories: 219kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 22g (7%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Sodium: 26mg (1%) Potassium: 137mg (4%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin C: 0.3mg Calcium: 12mg (1%) Iron: 1.1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

