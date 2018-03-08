Coconut Peanut Mochi (Nuo Mi Ci – 糯米糍)

Asians love glutinous rice desserts, and one of the most recognizable is mochi. Gluten-Free, Vegan and just plain tasty, it’s no wonder that this Peanut Mochi with Coconut, or Nuo Mi Ci (糯米糍) is so popular.

Many Mochi Variations

Peanut Mochi, also called Luo Mai Chee in Cantonese, is just one of many ingenious mochi combinations out there. Across Asia, there are tons of different types of mochi that vary in texture, color, and filling:

Texture: The consistency of mochi can vary based on how it’s cooked. The most common cooking method is steaming, which yields a soft and chewy texture. When it’s fried, it’s crunchy and chewy. Another less seen home cooking method is pan-fried mochi.

Color: With the added ingredients like yams, pumpkin, and food coloring, mochi can be made any color you want.

Filling: Fillings can be both sweet and savory. Sweet fillings are generally more popular across Asia. Red bean paste is always a favorite. I’ve also seen fillings like mango, strawberry, purple yam and this coconut peanut filling. Basically, the sky’s the limit when it comes to filling options.

Using Coconut Oil for Moisture & Flavor

For this traditional Coconut Peanut Mochi recipe, I made a minor tweak by moistening the filling ever so slightly with some coconut oil––I find that it binds the filling together a bit, so that it’s slightly less crumbly than the traditional version.

Note that you might need to melt the coconut oil in colder months, as it tends to solidify!

Ok, here’s how to make these coconut peanut mochi!

Coconut Peanut Mochi Recipe Instructions

Brush a square 11” x 11” flat-bottomed cake pan with some vegetable oil to prevent sticking, and set aside. The 11” X 11” cake pan yields the perfect thickness of dough for this recipe. Other sized pans will also work, but you will need to roll out the dough a bit when assembling the mochi. Prepare your steamer with water and bring to a boil.

In a large bowl, mix together the sweet rice flour, cornstarch, caster sugar, coconut milk, and coconut oil until smooth.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared cake pan, and gently tap on a table to distribute it evenly. Once the water in the steamer is boiling, steam the dough mixture for 15 minutes over high heat.

Let it cool completely.

While the dough is cooling, make the filling by combining the chopped peanuts, coconut flakes, sugar and 1 tablespoon coconut oil.

Set it aside.

Once the dough cools, transfer it onto a large piece of wax paper (or a clean smooth counter top lightly greased), and cut it into 16 equal squares.

Take a piece of dough, add about 1 tablespoon of filling in the center, and close the dough around the filling, pinching it closed.

Roll in the coconut flakes to coat.

Place in a small paper cupcake cup, and repeat until all the mochi are assembled.

TIP: Working with cooked glutinous rice dough can be a sticky business. One and/or all these tips will be helpful:

Wet your fingertips with warm water as you go

Roll the dough (only if necessary) between two layers of clear plastic wrap

Wear a pair of disposable food grade gloves

Since my dough already began at the right size/thickness, there was less handling involved. I was able to assemble all the mochi just by periodically dipping my fingers in warm water.

Storage:

Store the leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature. Consume within 3 days.