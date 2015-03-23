The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Peanut Butter Cupcakes with Black Sesame Frosting

Peanut Butter Cupcakes with Black Sesame Frosting

Published: Last Updated:
By 27 Comments

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

Something we’ve discovered since we started this blog is just how much we’ve under appreciated certain flavors, textures, and food combinations just because they often only show up in certain ways in Chinese cooking.

I mean, soy sauce is soy sauce, yes, and you’d be hard-pressed to find it anywhere other than in the “ethnic aisle” of the grocery store, buuuut soy-butter pasta? Soy-cream sauce? All good choices.

Recently we discovered a new use for black sesame. We love black sesame. Anyone who’s ever had black sesame sticky rice balls (tang yuan) knows what we’re talking about. Those delicate squishy pillows of glutinous rice dough and black sesame filling are a real treat. The flavor is deep and nutty and has more depth of flavor than regular sesame. But one of the biggest dilemmas when eating tang yuan is whether to get the black sesame flavor…or the peanut flavor. It’s serious business.

So in the spirit of not making food-related compromises and repurposing some of the best Asian flavors in our arsenal, we conceived these peanut butter cupcakes with black sesame frosting. They are awesome. The frosting has just the right level of sweetness and the cupcakes (recipe by Sally’s Baking Addiction) are positively packed with peanut butter flavor.

And, they got a stamp of approval from my very very very picky roommate. So if that’s not a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is.

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

 

If you cakes are more your thing, then you will definitely want to check out the classic peanut butter cake recipe we made for Jake’s 14th birthday!

Peanut Butter Cupcakes:

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 8 Tablespoons (1 stick) butter, at room temperature
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk

Black Sesame Frosting:

  • 8 Tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoons black sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • a pinch of kosher salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Set aside.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl and set aside. Using a mixer, cream together the peanut butter, butter, and brown sugar until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes on medium speed).

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

Beat in the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla. Scrape down the sides as needed.

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

Slowly beat in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk, starting and ending with the flour mixture. Stir until just combined, and do not overmix. It’s a pretty thick batter!

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide batter evenly among the cupcake tins.

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 22-24 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Be careful not to overbake them! Cool completely.

To make the frosting, start by toasting the sesame seeds in a dry pan over medium heat until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Put them in a plastic zip top bag with the air pressed out of it. Using a rolling pin, smash the sesame seeds until you get a rough powder.

Beat the butter at medium speed for 2 minutes, until fluffy.Gradually sift in the powdered sugar and beat. Beat in the black sesame powder, vanilla, and salt.

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

Frost and enjoy!

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

Peanut Butter Cupcakes w/ Black Sesame Frosting, by thewoksoflife.com

 

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Peanut Butter Cupcakes with Black Sesame Frosting

These cupcakes are an American application of two beloved flavors in Asian desserts––peanut and black sesame.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time1 hr 30 mins
Course: Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine: American
Keyword: black sesame frosting, peanut butter cupcakes
Servings: 12 cupcakes
Calories: 403kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

Peanut Butter Cupcakes:

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 8 Tablespoons butter (1 stick, at room temperature)
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar (packed)
  • 2 large eggs (at room temperature)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk

Black Sesame Frosting:

  • 8 Tablespoons butter (1 stick, at room temperature)
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoons black sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • a pinch of kosher salt

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Set aside.
  • Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl and set aside. Using a mixer, cream together the peanut butter, butter, and brown sugar until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes on medium speed). Beat in the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla. Scrape down the sides as needed.
  • Slowly beat in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk, starting and ending with the flour mixture. Stir until just combined. Do not overmix. The batter will be thick. Divide batter evenly among the cupcake tins. Bake for 22-24 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely.
  • To make the frosting, start by toasting the sesame seeds in a dry pan over medium heat until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Put them in a plastic zip top bag with the air pressed out of it. Using a rolling pin, smash the sesame seeds until you get a rough powder.
  • Beat the butter at medium speed for 2 minutes, until fluffy. Gradually sift in the powdered sugar and beat. Beat in the black sesame powder, vanilla, and salt. Frost!

Nutrition

Calories: 403kcal | Carbohydrates: 42g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 68mg | Sodium: 156mg | Potassium: 185mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 30g | Vitamin A: 514IU | Calcium: 68mg | Iron: 1mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Homemade Chinese Salted Pork (腌咸肉)
Chinese Broccoli (Gai Lan) with Oyster Sauce
Penne alla Rosé

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

27 Comments

  2. Amy says

    5 stars
    Such a great flavor combo! I ended up making peanut butter scones and topping them with the black sesame buttercream. Delish.

    Reply

  3. Melanie says

    I’m am considering mixing your savory maple corn muffins with sage & cheese with this recipe.Do you think it will be a disaster ?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Melanie, yeah, since these cupcakes are a dessert and those savory muffins are more of a bread course, I don’t know how they would be mixed together. You could certainly make both and serve one with dinner and the other for dessert, though!

      Reply

  4. Mercy says

    Hi,I don’t have a dry pan.Do you know what I can replace the pan with ? Thanks, these cupcakes are a perfect new years twist :)

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables