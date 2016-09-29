The Woks of Life

Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies

17 Comments
Peanut Butter and Jelly. Is there a more comforting or nostalgic sweet-salty combination out there? Still, at age 26, I get regular cravings for PB&J sandwiches, especially on white bread (as opposed to the sprouted whole grain stuff I usually eat). They remind me of elementary school lunches and simpler times. And they taste good. Obviously.

As a connoisseur of peanut butter and jelly desserts, I’ve long been searching for a recipe that would combine peanut butter and jelly in cookie form, but all of them were never quite right. Either the cookie itself was too crumbly (as peanut butter cookies can often be), or the jelly flavor just wasn’t there at the forefront enough.

What I was ultimately looking for was a soft, chewy cookie (think about your favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe, because that’s where I’m going with this), and even jelly distribution.

I eventually came up with a peanut butter cookie recipe that would—instead of the traditionally dry, crumbly peanut butter cookie texture—have that slight chew that one can only get from brown sugar.

It would also have peanut butter chips, for an added peanutty punch and creaminess. And finally, there would be jelly (jam works too) swirled into the top.

I think this peanut butter and jelly cookies recipe is pretty much perfect, but try it for yourself and let me know what you think!

Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed, blend the sugars and butter until you get a grainy consistency.

Add the eggs, peanut butter, and vanilla, and beat until fluffy.  

On low speed, add the flour mixture and peanut butter chips, and mix until barely combined.

Fold the dough together a bit with a spatula, and drop heaping tablespoons onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, 2 inches apart.

Add a small spoonful of jam on top of each cookie…

And use a toothpick to swirl the jam into the dough.

You can also dot the tops of the cookies with extra peanut butter chips, if desired. 

Bake each batch for 18 to 20 minutes, or just until the edges of the cookies are lightly browned.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies

Pure nostalgia in a soft, chewy peanut butter cookie with peanut butter chips, and jelly.
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:American
serves: 36
Prep: 35 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Total: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 ¼ cups packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup butter (2 sticks/8 oz./225 grams, softened)
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 cup peanut butter chips
  • 2/3 cup strawberry jam

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.
  • In the bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed, blend the sugars and butter until you get a grainy consistency. Add the eggs, peanut butter, and vanilla, and beat until fluffy. On low speed, add the flour mixture and peanut butter chips, and mix until barely combined.
  • Fold the dough together a bit with a spatula, and drop heaping tablespoons onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, 2 inches apart. Add a small spoonful of jam on top of each cookie, and use a toothpick to swirl the jam into the dough.
  • Bake each batch for 18 to 20 minutes, or just until the edges of the cookies are lightly browned.

Tips & Notes:

Makes 3 dozen cookies.

nutrition facts

Calories: 212kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 27g (9%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 5g (25%) Cholesterol: 28mg (9%) Sodium: 128mg (5%) Potassium: 76mg (2%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 19g (21%) Vitamin A: 175IU (4%) Vitamin C: 0.6mg (1%) Calcium: 15mg (2%) Iron: 0.7mg (4%)

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

17 Comments

  1. Stefanie says

    Can’t wait to make these! Do you know how many grams of flour are in your typical cups? There’s such a huge range in the “official” number (120) and what people actually scoop out (up to 150) that I want to make sure I’m weighing based on your recipe.

    Also, salted or unsalted butter?

    Thank you!

  3. Pam says

    These are amazing! I used grape and rhubarb jam and everyone loved them. They are worthy of me Sending them overseas to our son in the army they are so good!
    Thanks for sharing

  4. Joy says

    My cookies came out of the oven super soft! They did not turn golden brown even though i followed all the steps. Did i do something wrong or is this normal?

    • Sarah says

      Hey Joy, usually the need to cool for quite a while until they get that chewy texture. As for the golden brown part, it could be that your oven is a little cooler than ours. Maybe try upping the temperature by 25 degrees (F) or so?

  5. Cheryl says

    4 stars
    Making these now, nut I used half almond butter & half peanut. Personally, I always use the natural peanut butter, the oils in it help make the cookie SOOOO chewy and yummy. I like to spread the dough out, add spoon globs of the jelly and cut it into the dough. Less personal attention to each Cookie = less prep time, but don’t over cut it into the dough.

  7. MeI says

    5 stars
    Rie- me too. ….
    Sarah, I can’t get my husband to stop drooling over the pictures!!
    Good thing it’s 1:25 in the morning, or I might have to make this, like..Now !! Oy

    • Sarah says

      haha i don’t mind pb&j on healthy bread either! I’ll take a PB&J any way i can get it. But there’s something about peanut butter and jelly on white bread that just says childhood. :)

