Peach Squares

Peach Squares

Today, we’re sharing one of our favorite summer treats: peach squares. The recipe comes from our neighbor across the street, who shared her fruit square recipe with us years ago. We’ve been making it every summer since! 

A Welcome to the Neighborhood

When we first moved to the neighborhood my parents still currently live in, I was twelve years old, about to start eighth grade, and very nervous about being “the new kid.” 

Not long after we finished unpacking our boxes, I remember the doorbell ringing. Our neighbor across the street had brought us some homemade blueberry squares to say hi and welcome us to the block.

While the neighborhood we’d moved from wasn’t unfriendly, it also wasn’t the kind of place where people rang your doorbell proffering delicious baked goods!

They were delicate little squares of gooey cake-like batter, studded with sweet berries and big pieces of crunchy walnuts. They were so simple, and yet I hadn’t had anything quite like them before. It was then that I knew that despite missing the town we’d moved from, we’d landed ourselves in an okay place. 

Our neighbor, Lisa, eventually shared the recipe with us, and I was shocked at how simple and easy it was to make. With just a handful of ingredients and infinite possibilities, the recipe became a staple in our house as well. 

Over the years, I’ve found that this peach version and that original blueberry version are my favorites! Over the years, we’ve shared a couple recipes from neighbors, including this Irish Soda Bread recipe and our favorite Carrot Cake recipe. We know a good recipe when we see/taste one, and we’ll always document them here on The Woks of Life!

Original handwritten cranberry square recipe, thewoksoflife.com

A Great Way to Showcase Any Summer Fruit

While we’re taking advantage of the perfect summer peaches available at our local NJ farms this month, this recipe is a great way to showcase many fruits of the season. 

This fruit square recipe would be delicious with:

  • Blueberries
  • Sliced/chopped strawberries
  • Raspberries
  • Blackberries
  • Plums
  • Cherries
  • Or as our neighbor’s original recipe states, cranberries (making this a great holiday recipe as well)

You could also use frozen fruit, though it will release a lot more juice into the batter, which can mess with the texture. We usually prefer to use fresh fruit when making these fruit squares. 

Peach Squares, thewoksoflife.com

Just 7 Ingredients In a Flexible Recipe

The original recipe has just 6 simple ingredients: butter, sugar, eggs, flour, nuts, and fruit. I added a seventh—vanilla. 

(That’s right, there’s no leavening—no baking powder or baking soda! These have a relatively dense, almost gooey texture with the fruit.)

That’s the beauty of this recipe. It’s so beautifully simple, it’s a blank canvas that you can really make your own. Use whatever fruit you like, and even add additional flavors. 

Ingredients to make peach squares, thewoksoflife.com

While I added vanilla here (I think it really compliments the peaches), you could also add flavorings like lemon or orange zest, almond extract, or cinnamon. 

I also reduced the sugar to 1 cup, as our family enjoys desserts that are less sweet. However, feel free to add 1 ½ cups sugar, as the original recipe states. I did dust these with powdered sugar at the end to make them look a bit prettier, but that’s totally optional also.

Long story short, make this recipe your own! 

Peach Squares: Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9×13 inch pan. 

In a large mixing bowl, add the sugar, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla.

Sugar, butter, and eggs in mixing bowl, thewoksoflife.com

Whisk until well-combined. 

Mixture of eggs, butter, sugar, and vanilla, thewoksoflife.com

Alternately fold in the sifted flour, peaches, and walnuts until well-combined.

(A note on peeling peaches: Score the bottom of each peach with an “X” using a paring knife. Blanch them in boiling water for 40-60 seconds (less time for really ripe peaches, more time for peaches that might be a little less ripe). Remove with a slotted spoon and dunk into the ice bath. The peel will come right off!)

Folding flour, peaches, and nuts into batter, thewoksoflife.com

Batter for peach squares, thewoksoflife.com

Pour into the prepared pan, and smooth out the batter so it’s evenly distributed. 

Batter spread out in prepared pan, thewoksoflife.com

Bake 35-40 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Peach squares baked in 9x13 inch pan, thewoksoflife.com

Cool, slice, and serve. (Refrigerate for 30 minutes for easier slicing.) Dust with powdered sugar if desired. 

Peach squares, thewoksoflife.com

Peach square on plate with coffee, thewoksoflife.com

Pile of peach squares dusted with powdered sugar, thewoksoflife.com

We hope you enjoy these peach squares with the last of summer’s peaches!

Peach Squares, thewoksoflife.com
5 from 6 votes

Peach Squares

This crazy simple recipe for peach squares is one of our favorite summer treats, and can be made with berries, plums, or whatever other fruit you like!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: fruit squares, peach squares
Servings: 12
Calories: 280kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 stick salted butter (melted; 1 stick = 4 oz., or 110g, or 1/2 cup)
  • 2 eggs (at room temperature)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour (sifted)
  • 3 medium peaches (about 2 cups, peeled, pitted and cut into chunks)
  • 1 cup walnut pieces
  • Powdered sugar (for dusting, optional)
Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F/175 degrees C. Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.
  • In a large mixing bowl, add the sugar, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla. Whisk until well-combined.
  • Alternately fold in the sifted flour, peaches, and walnuts until well-combined. Pour into the prepared pan, and smooth out the batter so it’s evenly distributed.
  • Bake 35-40 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
  • Cool, slice, and serve. (Refrigerate for 30 minutes for easier slicing.) Dust with powdered sugar if desired.

Notes

A note on peeling peaches: Score the bottom of each peach with an "X" using a paring knife. Blanch them in boiling water for 40-60 seconds (less time for really ripe peaches, more time for peaches that might be a little less ripe). Remove with a slotted spoon and dunk into ice water. The peel will come right off!)

Nutrition

Calories: 280kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 48mg | Sodium: 78mg | Potassium: 141mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 20g | Vitamin A: 397IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 21mg | Iron: 1mg

44 Comments

  1. Armie says

    5 stars
    This is sooo delicious! I made them tonight with fresh pineapple since they are on sale. Made half recipe in an 8×8. Thank you so much for the recipe! Your website is a culinary treasure!

    Do you have the recipe for “Ngo hiang”? It’s also known as kikiam or heh gerng or lor bak is a unique Hokkien and Teochew dish widely adopted in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand; in addition to its place of origin in eastern China. It’s like a rolled ground pork wrapped in bean curd skin.

    Reply

