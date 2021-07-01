The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Roasted Tomato Pasta Puttanesca

65 Comments
Pasta Puttanesca with Roasted Tomatoes

This Roasted Cherry Tomato Pasta Puttanesca is made with a thinner “sauce” of roasted tomatoes that clings to the starchy pasta after you toss it all together.

It’s summer dinner perfection, but you can enjoy it anytime of year, as long as you can buy sweet grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes!

If you have larger tomatoes, you can chop and roast them as well!

Note: This post was originally published in August 2016. We have since updated it with metric measurements. Enjoy!

The Perfect Use for Garden Cherry Tomatoes

My parents’ tomato garden will soon be in business! Every year, we get a bounty of cherry tomatoes, with about a pint of them ripening each day. It’s all we can do to keep up, which is a ridiculously good problem to have.

If you find a similar bounty in your own garden—or your local market—try this recipe ASAP. Proof of how awesome it is? We’ve already made it twice between taking the photos you see here and publishing this post.

Traditional pasta puttanesca is made with a tomato sauce, but we make this version with a much thinner “sauce” of roasted cherry tomatoes that clings to the starchy pasta after you toss it all together. Perfection.

Perfectly Balanced Flavors & Textures

Now, I will say that this pasta puttanesca recipe does require a little bit of oven time. (A measly 20 minutes!) But it’s well-worth it. Roasting the cherry tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness, and you end up with a fun mix of textures.

After a short turn in the oven, some of the tomatoes are slightly blistered and wilted, while some are able to still maintain their shape. This results in a combination of intense roasty toasty sweetness and freshness in your puttanesca sauce.

The sweet cherry tomatoes play amazingly well against the slight bitterness of the olives and the tang from the capers.

Combine those flavors with nutty anchovies and Parmesan cheese, and you get summer dinner nirvana. If you’d like to make this vegan/vegetarian, simply omit the anchovies, and use vegan cheese!

Recipe Instructions

Roasted Cherry Tomato Pasta Puttanesca Recipe

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F, and bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the spaghetti.

On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, drizzle the cherry tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.

Cherry Tomatoes on parchment lined baking sheet

Transfer to your preheated oven and roast for 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a large skillet (large enough to toss all your pasta in) over medium heat.

Add the remaining 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, along with the garlic and anchovies. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until the anchovies have melted into the oil and the garlic is fragrant.

Anchovies and garlic in oil

By now, your water should be boiling. Add the spaghetti and cook according to package instructions, shaving off 1 minute of cooking time. The pasta should be just under “al dente.” Reserve 1 cup of the pasta cooking water.

To the garlic and anchovies, add the the olives, capers, red pepper flakes, and tomatoes.

Olives, capers, anchovies, and garlic in olive oil in pan

The roasted cherry tomatoes really make this pasta puttanesca extra delicious.

Adding roasted cherry tomatoes to pan

Toss in the pasta, and toss everything together for a minute, allowing the pasta to absorb the liquid in the pan. If it looks a little dry, stir in some pasta water, about a 1/3 cup at a time, until the pasta has a silky texture.

Toss in the herbs…

Tossing together spaghetti with roasted tomatoes and chopped parsley

Mix well until the herbs are distributed and the pasta has absorbed the sauce. To make the pasta silkier, add additional cooking water as needed.

Spaghetti with roasted cherry tomatoes

And serve this exceptional roasted cherry tomato pasta puttanesca with freshly grated Parmesan cheese!

Roasted Cherry Tomato Pasta Puttanesca Recipe
Summer Pasta Recipe - Cherry Tomato Puttanesca

This pasta puttanesca dish will make you want to plant your own cherry tomato garden this spring!

Bowl of Roasted Tomato Spaghetti Puttanesca
Forkful of Spaghetti with Roasted Cherry Tomato Puttanesca Sauce
5 from 29 votes

Roasted Tomato Puttanesca

Traditional pasta puttanesca is made with a tomato sauce, but this version is made with a much thinner “sauce” of roasted cherry tomatoes that clings to the starchy pasta after you toss it all together. It's a perfect celebration of summer tomatoes.
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Italian
Forkful of Spaghetti with Roasted Cherry Tomato Puttanesca Sauce
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 12 oz. dried thin spaghetti
  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes (or grape tomatoes)
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (divided)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 6 cloves garlic (sliced)
  • 4 anchovy fillets
  • 2/3 cup Kalamata olives (pitted and roughly chopped)
  • 3 tablespoons drained capers
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 3 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley (chopped)
  • 3 tablespoons basil (julienned)
  • Grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F, and bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the spaghetti. On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, drizzle the cherry tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to your preheated oven and roast for 15 to 20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, heat a large skillet (large enough to toss all your pasta in) over medium heat. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, along with the garlic and anchovies. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until the anchovies have melted into the oil and the garlic is fragrant.
  • By now, your water should be boiling. Add the spaghetti and cook according to package instructions, shaving off 1 minute of cooking time (i.e. the pasta should be just under “al dente.”) Reserve at least 1 cup of the pasta cooking water.
  • To the garlic and anchovies, add the the olives, capers, red pepper flakes, and tomatoes. Toss in the pasta, and toss everything together for a minute, allowing the pasta to absorb the liquid in the pan. If it starts to look dry, add 1/3 cup of pasta water (or more as needed) to give it a silky texture. Continue tossing, and the pasta will absorb the additional liquid. Toss in the herbs, and serve with Parmesan cheese.

nutrition facts

Calories: 614kcal (31%) Carbohydrates: 76g (25%) Protein: 20g (40%) Fat: 26g (40%) Saturated Fat: 5g (25%) Cholesterol: 13mg (4%) Sodium: 992mg (41%) Potassium: 780mg (22%) Fiber: 6g (24%) Sugar: 9g (10%) Vitamin A: 1720IU (34%) Vitamin C: 59.9mg (73%) Calcium: 215mg (22%) Iron: 3.6mg (20%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

65 Comments

  1. Katie M. says

    5 stars
    Marinara is one of the first recipes I mastered, having grown up in an Italian American household. It’s evolved over the years and this was exactly the new direction I needed! This puttanesca has so much flavor, I loved the anchovies base and though the ratio for everything was pretty much perfect.

    Reply

