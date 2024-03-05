The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pan-fried Wontons

Sarah
by:
20 Comments
Pan-fried Wontons

Today we’re talking about how to make pan-fried wontons. Because while wontons are primarily meant to be used in soups, you can also pan-fry them—if you would rather have some crispy potsticker-y vibes! 

The method is the same as pan-frying a dumpling, so if you already have experience with that, just take this post as a PSA that it’s okay to pan-fry a wonton. If you aren’t sure how to pan-fry a wonton or a dumpling, keep reading!

Also, don’t miss the sesame dipping sauce I created for this post. It. Is. Delicious. 

Why You Might Want to Pan-fry a Wonton

In addition to just feeling like you want some pan-fried goodness, there are other practical reasons to pan-fry a wonton:

  • Wontons have been in the freezer for a while: Frozen wontons can be kept in the freezer at best quality for up to 2, maybe 3 months. After that, they start to get a bit…stale. Other foods in your freezer may affect their delicate flavor, or you might even see some freezer burn if you’ve had those babies in there for a really long time. Rather than throwing them out, pan-frying the wontons in oil creates a crispy texture and nuttiness to the wrapper that makes these issues a bit less obvious! 
  • Wontons are cracked, damaged, or poorly sealed, and might burst open in boiling water: If your wontons have been cracked or damaged in the freezing process, it can be difficult to boil them without them getting all soggy, or having the wrappers fall off. In this case, pan-frying is also best! 
  • To enjoy them with dipping sauce: If you’re looking for a delicious vehicle for a tasty dipping sauce, it’s hard to beat a pan-fried dumpling or wonton! Don’t have dumplings on hand, but you do have wontons? Pan-fry them! 
Plate of pan-fried wontons

FAQ

Do I need to thaw my wontons before pan-frying?

Nope, you can just put the wontons directly into the frying pan while frozen. In fact, it’s best not to thaw them, or they may become soggy or break!

How Do I make Wontons?

Check out our wonton recipes below!
Simple Wontons (Our Basic Recipe)
Chicken Wontons
San Xian Wontons (Pork, Chicken & Shrimp)
Cream Cheese Wontons

What if I can’t find wonton wrappers?

We have a homemade wonton wrapper recipe here!

Watch the recipe tutorial on our Youtube channel! Like and subscribe if you enjoy the video for more!

Don’t Sleep on The Dipping Sauce

Just for this post, I created a sesame dipping sauce that goes really great with these pan-fried wontons, though you could also use it for dumplings, noodles, spring rolls, or really anything you might want to dip!

Be sure to buy Chinese sesame paste for it, which is made with toasted sesame seeds, rather than tahini, which is made with raw sesame seeds. 

If you’re allergic to sesame, you can substitute creamy peanut butter. Not a fan of sesame or peanut-based sauces? You can also try our ultimate dumpling sauce!

Pan-fried wontons with sesame dipping sauce

Pan-fried Wontons – Recipe Instructions

Heat a non-stick pan over medium high heat, and add the neutral oil. Add the wontons in one layer to the pan, and fry for a few minutes, or until the bottoms are golden brown and slightly crispy. 

Wontons in non-stick pan
golden brown wonton

Wontons stuck together?

This can happen if you froze the wontons too close together on a tray. You can tap them on the counter to try and break them apart, but don’t overdo it, or you might rip the wrapper open and expose the filling, or break shards off the wrapper. Instead, just let them sit in the pan still stuck together. It’ll be easier to break them apart after they’re cooked.

pan-fried wontons stuck together

With the pan still over medium-high heat, use a cover as a shield and add ⅓ cup water. Cover immediately, and steam the wontons over medium-high heat for 7-8 minutes, or until most of the water has evaporated. 

adding water to steam wontons in pan
Wontons in covered pan

Also…

See that little wine cork as our new pot lid handle? The plastic handle broke off of it so we MacGyvered a new handle—find ways to fix things in the kitchen rather than throwing things away!

Meanwhile, mix your dipping sauce. Combine the sesame paste with the hot water until you get a smooth thin consistency. Add the light soy sauce, chili oil (if using), sugar, garlic and scallion. Mix well. 

mixing sesame dipping sauce
sesame dipping sauce

Once the water has evaporated, your wontons should be cooked through and nice and crispy!

Pan-fried wontons

Serve the pan-fried wontons with your dipping sauce and enjoy! 

Pan-fried Wontons
Dipping pan-fried wonton into sesame sauce
4.50 from 8 votes

Pan-fried Wontons

Did you know you can pan-fry a wonton rather than serving it in soup? Well you can! Here's how.
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers
Cuisine:Chinese
Pan-fried wontons with sesame dipping sauce
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

For pan-frying the wontons:

  • 1-2 tablespoons neutral oil
  • Wontons fresh or frozen (no need to thaw); enough to cover 10-inch/25cm frying pan
  • cup water

For the sesame dipping sauce:

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Heat a 10-inch/25cm non-stick pan over medium high heat, and add the neutral oil. Add the wontons in one layer to the pan, and fry for a few minutes, or until the bottoms are golden brown and slightly crispy.
  • With the pan still over medium-high heat, use a cover as a shield and add ⅓ cup water. Cover immediately, and steam the wontons over medium-high heat for 7-8 minutes, or until most of the water has evaporated.
  • Meanwhile, mix your dipping sauce. Combine the sesame paste with the hot water until you get a smooth thin consistency. Add the light soy sauce, chili oil (if using), sugar, garlic and scallion. Mix well.
  • Serve the pan-fried wontons with your dipping sauce and enjoy!

Tips & Notes:

Note: nutrition information is for 1 full recipe of dipping sauce. Since nutrition information will vary depending on what wontons you’re using, we did not include them in the nutrition calculation.

nutrition facts

Calories: 181kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 7g (2%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g Monounsaturated Fat: 9g Sodium: 683mg (28%) Potassium: 123mg (4%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 70IU (1%) Vitamin C: 3mg (4%) Calcium: 37mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

