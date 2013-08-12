The Woks of Life

Pan-Fried Tofu with Soy Dipping Sauce

Another easy-to-follow yet delicious recipe from Grandma coming atcha! This pan-fried tofu is a really easy way to make tofu. By pan-frying it, you get a nice, slightly crispy texture on it and then dip it in this awesome sauce. We also add chili sauce to give it some spiciness, but if you prefer your sauce mild, you can leave it out.

This pan fried can be served as a fun side-dish or as an appetizer-like item. Tofu may not be as traditional as say, the mini-quiche or pigs-in-a-blanket, but it’s good nevertheless. But that’s just me. I’m unabashedly fond of tofu.

You'll need:

Cut tofu into small rectangles about ½ an inch thick. Heat the vegetable oil in a cast-iron skillet or non-stick pan over medium high heat and add the tofu.

Fry until they’re a soft golden color on both sides, about 7-8 minutes per side. Prepare the sauce by combining the scallion, soy, garlic, sesame oil and chili sauce (if using) in a small bowl.

The key in is the dipping sauce so be sure to make lots of it!  You can even put out all of the ingredients and make a couple different versions with extra raw garlic or more chili oil for an extra kick!

Plate the tofu, garnish with sesame seeds (if you’ve got ’em) and serve with the sauce.

Pan-Fried Tofu with Soy Dipping Sauce

This pan-fried tofu is a really easy way to make tofu. By pan-frying it, you get a nice, slightly crispy texture on it and then dip it in this awesome sauce.
Ingredients

  • 1 pound firm tofu (450g)
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon scallions (chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce (or chili black bean sauce, optional)

Instructions

  • Cut tofu into small rectangles about ½ an inch thick. Heat the vegetable oil in a cast-iron or non-stick skillet over medium high heat and add the tofu. Fry until they’re a soft golden color on both sides, about 7-8 minutes per side.
  • Prepare the sauce by combining the scallion, soy, garlic, sesame oil and chili sauce (if using) in a small bowl.
  • Plate the tofu and serve with the sauce.

Nutrition

Calories: 197kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Sodium: 318mg | Potassium: 10mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 15IU | Vitamin C: 0.7mg | Calcium: 144mg | Iron: 1.5mg

 

 

7 Comments

  2. Aimee Hodgin says

    5 stars
    This makes an awesome snack! YUMMY! I lived in Korea for 8 yrs! My eyes may be blue but my cooking is definitely asian!!! I love this! Thank you!!!

    Reply

  3. Bill says

    For some reason, I don’t think of making tofu but this post has reminded me that it’s great if you serve it with a great sauce. This sounds delicious! Great post

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yeah, tofu is a pretty rare ingredient outside of asian cooking/hippie circles, but it’s really good. We eat it all the time!

      Reply

