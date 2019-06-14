French Palmier Cookies

Since we posted our rough puff pastry recipe a few months ago, we’ve been experimenting with more treats to make with it! This palmiers recipe has become one of our favorites, not least because it is so versatile!

What Are Palmiers?

Palmiers are a classic French cookie/pastry made from puff pastry. Sometimes called palm leaves (palmier is “palm tree” in French), French hearts, pig ears, or elephant ears, palmiers can be served as a breakfast pastry, afternoon snack, or dessert.

Palmier cookies have spread all over the world and have different names in various regions. Orejas (Spanish for “ears”) are a similar puff pastry cookie found in panaderías or bakeries in Mexico.

In China, they’re known as butterfly pastries, or húdié sū (蝴蝶酥). You can see why:

These butterfly-shaped palmier cookies are sold by weight in virtually all bakeries in China. Judy and I used to buy them in batches for mid-afternoon snacks with tea when we lived in Beijing and Shanghai.

Puff Pastry to Palmiers

Classic palmiers are made from puff pastry, topped with sugar and a pinch of salt. Puff pastry is a laminated dough made with alternating layers of dough and butter, rolled and folded over to create flaky layers.

You can buy puff pastry from the store, but you can easily make puff pastry at home with our own easy rough puff pastry recipe. Homemade puff pastry has zero preservatives and no shortening, and is much tastier than most store-bought puff pastry.

Sweet Or Savory Variations

You can make different kinds of sweet and savory palmiers just by tweaking a few ingredients. Here are some of my favorites:

Cinnamon Palmiers: Mix the sugar called for in the recipe with 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon.

Mix the sugar called for in the recipe with 2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon. Dark Chocolate Palmiers: Sprinkle ¼ cup (40g) grated dark chocolate over the dough as you’re folding it.

Sprinkle ¼ cup (40g) grated dark chocolate over the dough as you’re folding it. Toasted Pecan Palmiers: Sprinkle very finely chopped toasted pecans over the dough. Mix with the chocolate or cinnamon sugar variants!

Sprinkle very finely chopped toasted pecans over the dough. Mix with the chocolate or cinnamon sugar variants! Parmesan Palmiers: Sprinkle on a handful of grated parmesan cheese and grated black pepper.

Sprinkle on a handful of grated parmesan cheese and grated black pepper. Garlic and Rosemary Palmiers: Spread a mixture of half minced garlic and half minced rosemary over the dough as you’re folding it.

Spread a mixture of half minced garlic and half minced rosemary over the dough as you’re folding it. Sun-Dried Tomato Palmiers: Spread very finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes over the dough as you’re folding it. You can also add garlic or a very thin layer of pesto.

To photograph this recipe, we made both classic palmiers with just plain sugar and dark chocolate palmiers with finely grated chocolate.

Can You Freeze Them to Bake Later?

Yes! Freezing palmiers ahead of time is great for parties, or for your own enjoyment if you’d rather have a few at a time hot from the oven. Judy and I will make them in the toaster oven for a super quick fix!

To freeze and bake palmiers later, prepare your palmier cookies on a baking sheet and place them into the freezer for at least 1 hour or until frozen solid. Carefully and quickly (they thaw easily!) stack them neatly into containers and transfer to the freezer.

They can be stored this way for up to a month.

Tips For Success

Lining the baking sheet with foil and then parchment paper will help prevent the bottoms of your palmier cookies from burning.

Sugar softens the puff pastry dough, so be sure to work quickly but carefully while rolling, forming, and slicing.

If the puff pastry dough becomes soft while you are folding your puff pastry, return it to the refrigerator or freezer to cool and firm it back up.

Give your palmiers enough room to expand on the baking sheet. Puff pastry expands and puff ups while baking.

To give you an idea, here’s what they look like before they’ve been baked:

See below for step-by-step photos, and scroll down for the full recipe card!

Classic French Palmiers: Recipe Instructions

First, make our recipe for rough puff pastry. Roll out the pastry rectangle slightly and split it into two rectangles. Re-wrap and return one of them to the fridge to stay chilled. You will be able to make two batches of palmiers, with different flavors if you like.

Mix together the sugar and salt. Divide the mixture in half (about a ¼ cup each). Spread out 2 tablespoons of the sugar mixture onto a clean work surface and roll out the single puff pastry rectangle into a 12 inch square on top of the sugar.

As you’re rolling it, you can use your hands to straighten the edges:

Spread another 2 tablespoons evenly on top, and lightly roll it into the dough, ensuring both sides are evenly coated. Be sure to gather any loose sugar on the work surface and use it on top of the dough. This should use ¼ cup total sugar.

If using any added ingredients (e.g., dark chocolate, pecans, rosemary/garlic, etc.), sprinkle half over the folded dough. (Note, for the savory mixtures, you may want to use less sugar.) In this example, we’re also adding grated dark chocolate:

Fold both sides of the square toward the center so they go halfway to the middle. Shown below are both the classic plain sugar version:

And the chocolate version:

Fold the folded sides again so the two folds meet exactly at the middle of the dough.

If using any added ingredients (e.g., dark chocolate, pecans, rosemary/garlic, etc.), sprinkle more over the folded dough.

Fold in half again so you have one long log, and wrap the dough in plastic wrap. Chill for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator or 15 minutes in the freezer.

Repeat the process using the other half of the dough and sugar/salt mixture.

When the dough is nearly done chilling, preheat your oven to 425 degrees F/220 degrees C. Using a sharp knife, cut the roll into ½ inch pieces.

At this point, sprinkle a bit more loose sugar on them if any fell out of the log.

You can also make a little ‘V’ in the top of them to make sure they spread.

Place them on a baking sheet at least 3 inches apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, layered on top of a piece of aluminum foil.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.

Serve with coffee or tea and enjoy!