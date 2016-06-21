The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken

Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken

by:
119 Comments
Oyster Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Oyster sauce chicken is a comfort food like no other comfort food I know. The chicken is infused with intense umami flavor thanks to oyster sauce and a classic trio of Chinese aromatics (scallion, ginger, and garlic) to make for a luxurious, yet simple chicken dish complete with sticky gravy. This sticky oyster sauce chicken will quickly become a favorite dish for you, family, and friends!

If you eat chicken like me (things start civilized with a fork and knife, but progress to hands before long), then this dish will redefine your understanding of finger lickin’ good. (Sorry, Colonel Sanders!)

This is the kind of chicken where some folks might use napkins instead of licking their fingers, only to find they have to run to the sink to wash sticky gravy napkins off of their hands. Sorry to offend some of you more genteel readers out there, but, yes, it’s that kind of chicken.

Oyster Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

This oyster sauce chicken is also the first dish I cooked for friends after I landed my first job up in Binghamton, NY. You know, one of those guys-only dinners where I would agree to cook, but only if the others brought beer and chips. It was an easy trade for me, because I had this dish perfected thanks to some solid education from my mom!

Oyster sauce on plate with bottle, thewoksoflife.com

So we were three guys, each with a chicken leg quarter, rice, and lots of gravy (uh, no veggies) and here were the responses I got:

Tall-skinny friend #1: “Mmmm, mmm good!”

Geeky-bespectacled friend #2: “Whoooa, I need a cold one with this and some napkins!”

Southern friend #3 (who would regularly claim, “my momma makes the best fried chicken in North Carolina!”): “Damnnnnnn, Bill!”

True story. 

If you’re unfamiliar with oyster sauce, read more about it in our Oyster Sauce Ingredients Glossary article. We use Lee Kum Kee’s Premium Oyster Sauce. If you need something gluten-free, look for the Lee Kum Kee green panda label. Megachef Oyster Sauce is also popular and gluten-free, available at The Mala Market.

Enjoy this one folks!

Oyster Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Oyster Sauce Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Rinse the chicken and trim off any excess fat. This recipe calls for whole chicken leg quarters, but you can cut them into drumsticks and thighs for easier handling in the wok if desired.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in your wok or a large frying pan over medium high heat, spreading the oil around to coat. Place the chicken skin-side-down in the pan carefully, and sear for about 3 minutes, or until golden brown.

Oyster Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, flip the chicken and add the smashed ginger slices to the bottom of the pan. Let both sides of the ginger slices cook and caramelize in the oil for 1 to 2 minutes.

Oyster Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the garlic slices and white portions of the scallions. Let fry in the oil for a minute. Use a metal wok spatula to ensure the chicken is not stuck to the wok, but be gentle so as to not break up the chicken skin. As you can see from the pictures, this does not always work out but the finished oyster sauce chicken is still good!

Add the Shaoxing wine to deglaze the pan, and let cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce, white pepper, and sesame oil. Stir until well combined and bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat to a slow simmer. Cover and let cook for 15 minutes.

Use tongs or chopsticks to turn the chicken quarters and let cook for another 15 minutes. There should be quite a bit of sauce in the pan, but if things are looking dry, add a bit more chicken stock.

Next, uncover the chicken and add the green portions of the scallions. Cook uncovered to reduce the liquid until it just begins to coat a spoon. Use a meat thermometer to check to make sure the internal temperature of the chicken is 165 degrees F.

Alternatively, you can just poke the thickest part of the chicken leg quarter with a fork. The juice should run clear. At this point, you can be the judge of how thick or thin you want your sauce to be, but the chicken should be done. Turn the heat up to reduce the sauce if you like yours on the thicker side. 

Oyster Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your oyster sauce chicken with all of that luscious gravy and the cooked down garlic, ginger, and scallions over a bed of white rice with your favorite veggies. Stir-fried bok choy or garlicky broccoli are great choices.

Oyster Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com
Oyster Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com
Oyster Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com
4.96 from 24 votes

Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken

Oyster sauce chicken is infused with intense umami oyster sauce flavor and a trio of Chinese aromatics (scallion, ginger, garlic) to make a tasty sticky sauce.
by: Bill
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Oyster sauce chicken leg quarter with rice
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 55 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Rinse the chicken and trim off any excess fat. This recipe calls for whole chicken leg quarters, but you can cut them into drumsticks and thighs for easier handling in the wok if desired.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in your wok or a large frying pan over medium high heat, spreading the oil around to coat. Place the chicken skin-side-down in the pan carefully, and sear for about 3 minutes, or until golden brown.
  • Next, flip the chicken and add the smashed ginger slices to the bottom of the pan. Let both sides of the ginger slices cook and caramelize in the oil for 1 to 2 minutes.
  • Next, add the garlic slices and white portions of the scallions. Let fry in the oil for a minute. Use a metal spatula to ensure the chicken is not stuck to the wok, but be gentle so as to not break up the chicken skin.
  • Add the Shaoxing wine to deglaze the pan, and let cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce, white pepper, and sesame oil. Stir until well combined and bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat to a slow simmer. Cover and let cook for 15 minutes.
  • Use tongs or chopsticks to turn the chicken quarters and let cook for another 15 minutes. There should be quite a bit of sauce in the pan, but if things are looking dry, add a bit more chicken stock.
  • Next, uncover the chicken and add the green portions of the scallions. Cook uncovered to reduce the liquid until it just begins to coat a spoon. Use a meat thermometer to check to make sure the internal temperature of the chicken is 165 degrees F. Alternatively, you can just poke the thickest part of the chicken leg quarter with a fork–the juice should run clear. At this point, you can be the judge of how thick or thin you want your sauce to be, but the chicken should be done. Turn the heat up to reduce the sauce if you like yours on the thicker side.
  • Serve the chicken, all of that luscious gravy, and the cooked down garlic, ginger, and scallions over a bed of white rice with your favorite veggies. Stir-fried bok choy or garlicky broccoli are great choices.

nutrition facts

Calories: 445kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 7g (2%) Protein: 28g (56%) Fat: 32g (49%) Saturated Fat: 13g (65%) Cholesterol: 142mg (47%) Sodium: 1030mg (43%) Potassium: 476mg (14%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 200IU (4%) Vitamin C: 2.4mg (3%) Calcium: 32mg (3%) Iron: 1.6mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?
@thewoksoflife

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

119 Comments

Rate this recipe:




  2. Lisa says

    5 stars
    Holy Toledo this came out delicious Bill. Once again you have not let us down. This is definitely going into the recipe box. I didn’t have the proper wine, so I used a medium bodied Sherry as you recommended. It took a bit to to get to a thicker consistency, but it was worth the wait. And you have to keep an eye on it or it’ll go from semi-thick to over thick quite quickly. We used long grain white rice as a foundation. Good stuff as usual Bill. I was going to make the one pot chicken, but this recipe was mentioned and I chose this one first. (Shhhhh…don’t tell your daughter lol)Thanks again and next I’m trying the Garlic Chili Tiger Shrimp we discussed…mmmm can’t wait!

    Reply