These Oyster Sauce Baked Chicken Wings come together with just 7 ingredients. While the seasonings are few, they are mighty in flavor thanks to the power of oyster sauce!

Easy, Flavorful Wings

This wing recipe is one of the easiest possible ways to cook chicken wings.

The only tip you need to make sure they come out great is marinating them for at least an hour or overnight to ensure they’re well-seasoned. From there, it’s pretty impossible to mess these up unless you fall asleep with the oven on!

The results are sticky, crispy flavorful wings. As for the oyster sauce, for anyone who’s worried about them tasting fishy—don’t be! Kind of like with anchovies, the flavor really mellows.

The oyster sauce is supported by other ingredients you probably already have, like garlic powder, salt, and sesame oil.

Oyster Sauce + Chicken

Chicken and oyster sauce is a match made in heaven. Anyone who has made our easy Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken will love these.

Bonus, because of the sugar in the oyster sauce you get a zero-effort glaze when the marinate bakes into the crispy chicken skin.

And to answer your question, yes you can definitely adapt this baked chicken wing recipe to make baked chicken thighs or leg quarters (probably best on dark meat cuts, though)!

On to the recipe!

Recipe Instructions

In a large bowl, toss the wings in the salt, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, oyster sauce, and sesame oil.

Let the wings marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight for best results.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Transfer the wings to a sheet pan lined with non-stick foil or parchment paper.

Bake the wings for 25-35 minutes until golden brown, rotating the pan once at the halfway point.

Towards the end of the baking time, just make sure the edges of your baked chicken wings aren’t burning!

Plate them up, and serve!

4.77 from 13 votes Oyster Sauce Baked Chicken Wings This Oyster Sauce Baked Chicken Wings recipe has just 7 ingredients, but it's incredibly flavorful thanks to the power of oyster sauce! serves: 6 Prep: 1 hour 5 minutes Cook: 30 minutes Total: 1 hour 35 minutes Print Ingredients ▢ 3 1/2 pounds chicken wings (flats and drumettes)

▢ 2 teaspoons salt

▢ 1 teaspoon ground black pepper (finely ground)

▢ 1 teaspoon ground white pepper (finely ground)

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 3 tablespoons oyster sauce

▢ 1 teaspoon sesame oil Instructions In a large bowl, toss the wings in the salt, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, oyster sauce, and sesame oil. Let the wings marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight for best results.

Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C.

Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C.

Transfer the wings to a sheet pan lined with non-stick foil or parchment paper. Bake for 25-35 minutes until golden brown, rotating the pan once at the halfway point. Towards the end of the baking time, just make sure the edges aren't burning! Serve. Tips & Notes: Note: prep time reflects 1 hour of marinating time (though you can marinate overnight for best results), and 5 minutes of active prep. nutrition facts Calories: 331 kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 2 g (1%) Protein: 26 g (52%) Fat: 24 g (37%) Saturated Fat: 7 g (35%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g Monounsaturated Fat: 9 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 110 mg (37%) Sodium: 926 mg (39%) Potassium: 239 mg (7%) Fiber: 1 g (4%) Sugar: 1 g (1%) Vitamin A: 212 IU (4%) Vitamin C: 1 mg (1%) Calcium: 23 mg (2%) Iron: 1 mg (6%)