The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

13 Comments
These Oyster Sauce Baked Chicken Wings come together with just 7 ingredients. While the seasonings are few, they are mighty in flavor thanks to the power of oyster sauce! 

Easy, Flavorful Wings

This wing recipe is one of the easiest possible ways to cook chicken wings. 

The only tip you need to make sure they come out great is marinating them for at least an hour or overnight to ensure they’re well-seasoned. From there, it’s pretty impossible to mess these up unless you fall asleep with the oven on!

The results are sticky, crispy flavorful wings. As for the oyster sauce, for anyone who’s worried about them tasting fishy—don’t be! Kind of like with anchovies, the flavor really mellows.

The oyster sauce is supported by other ingredients you probably already have, like garlic powder, salt, and sesame oil.

Garlic powder, oyster sauce, pepper, salt, sesame oil

Oyster Sauce + Chicken

Chicken and oyster sauce is a match made in heaven. Anyone who has made our easy Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken will love these. 

Bonus, because of the sugar in the oyster sauce you get a zero-effort glaze when the marinate bakes into the crispy chicken skin.

And to answer your question, yes you can definitely adapt this baked chicken wing recipe to make baked chicken thighs or leg quarters (probably best on dark meat cuts, though)!

On to the recipe! 

Recipe Instructions

In a large bowl, toss the wings in the salt, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, oyster sauce, and sesame oil.

Chicken wings with seasonings

Let the wings marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight for best results. 

marinated wings in metal bowl

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Transfer the wings to a sheet pan lined with non-stick foil or parchment paper.

Bake the wings for 25-35 minutes until golden brown, rotating the pan once at the halfway point.

Towards the end of the baking time, just make sure the edges of your baked chicken wings aren’t burning!

Baked chicken wings on foil-lined sheet pan

Plate them up, and serve!

This Oyster Sauce Baked Chicken Wings recipe has just 7 ingredients, but it's incredibly flavorful thanks to the power of oyster sauce!
by: Kaitlin
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:American/Chinese
serves: 6
Prep: 1 hour 5 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 pounds chicken wings (flats and drumettes)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper (finely ground)
  • 1 teaspoon ground white pepper (finely ground)
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
Instructions

  • In a large bowl, toss the wings in the salt, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, oyster sauce, and sesame oil. Let the wings marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight for best results.
  • Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C.
  • Transfer the wings to a sheet pan lined with non-stick foil or parchment paper. Bake for 25-35 minutes until golden brown, rotating the pan once at the halfway point. Towards the end of the baking time, just make sure the edges aren’t burning! Serve.

Tips & Notes:

Note: prep time reflects 1 hour of marinating time (though you can marinate overnight for best results), and 5 minutes of active prep. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 331kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 2g (1%) Protein: 26g (52%) Fat: 24g (37%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g Monounsaturated Fat: 9g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 110mg (37%) Sodium: 926mg (39%) Potassium: 239mg (7%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 212IU (4%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 23mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Follow us on Facebook