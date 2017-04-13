Oyakodon (Japanese Chicken & Egg Rice Bowls)

Everyone needs a good one-pan meal in their back pocket. Something that can be whipped up with minimal effort, time, and cleanup. My favorite approach is usually to cook something that’s served over rice.

(Considering everything that you all know about myself and my family at this point, I suppose that doesn’t come as much of a surprise. WHAT? I LIKE RICE.)

One of the best “over rice” dishes you can make with just 9 ingredients is this Oyakodon, a Japanese rice bowl dish of chicken, steamed egg, and onions. Similar to the gyudon recipe we posted a while back, oyakodon is flavored with mirin, soy sauce, and a bit of sugar. But instead of frying an egg in a separate pan and putting it over the top, beaten egg is poured over the simmering chicken and steamed right into the rest of the dish.

Actually, it’s also a very similar method to the one used in our Katsudon Recipe––which shouldn’t come as a surprise, because they’re in the same “family” of dishes. The nice thing about Japanese Oyakodon, though, is that all you need to do is cut up a few chicken thighs (best friend to all of us cooks looking for convenience and ease) and add them directly to the pan. No breading or frying required!

The result is a luscious, flavorful, hearty dinner (Or lunch. Or…breakfast. Eggs, right?) that can be prepped and cooked in 30 minutes. It’s what I like to call a sweatpants & TV kind of meal.

Because that’s usually what I’m wearing/watching when I’m eating it.

Right, Oyakodon. Here’s how to make it!

You’ll need:

In a non-stick frying pan or cast iron skillet over medium high heat, add the dashi stock, soy sauce, mirin, and sugar. Bring to a boil.

Add the chicken, and simmer in the stock for 10 minutes.

Spread the sliced onion over the chicken and cook for 2 minutes.

Pour the beaten egg over the top, and simmer, covered for 2-3 minutes, until cooked but slightly runny.

Serve your Oyakodon over freshly steamed rice and garnish with chopped scallions. For the “full experience,” try making our miso soup to go with it!