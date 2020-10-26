The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Osmanthus Cake

Kaitlin
13 Comments
Glazed Osmanthus Cake, thewoksoflife.com

This Osmanthus Cake has a moist, dense yet airy crumb, with a subtle sweetness from the addition of osmanthus syrup and vanilla. Since this perfect yellow cake emerged from the oven, with it’s dark, thick crust, it has become our latest obsession. 

It’s the perfect dessert dressed up with whipped cream and berries (or just a scoop of ice cream), or the perfect breakfast and afternoon tea cake.

We’ve baked this about 10 times since we successfully developed the recipe. Every time, it’s gone in two days flat. In short, it’s incredible. 

What is Osmanthus? 

Osmanthus or guìhuā in Manadarin (桂花), is a sweet, fragrant flower native to East Asia. You may find it as a dried tea, in syrup for baking Chinese desserts, or as a flavoring in wine for braised meat dishes. 

The closest equivalent you might know of is elderflower. Both elderflower and osmanthus share the same lightly floral, yet not overpowering flavor.

In this recipe, we’re using osmanthus syrup, which you can find jarred in Chinese grocery stores labelled 糖桂花 like the jar we used in the photo below..

Osmanthus Syrup, thewoksoflife.com

When it combines with vanilla and coconut oil (if you choose to use it), the result is a wonderfully fragrant cake that doesn’t taste obviously floral. 

Rather, it’s got more sophistication than your average yellow cake, with all the richness one craves from a good sour cream cake or pound cake.  

Fork with bite of osmanthus cake, thewoksoflife.com

One of the Best (though perhaps a bit temperamental) Cakes—Ever. 

Okay, so I’ve hopefully shown all the reasons why this cake is incredible. It’s also temperamental! Some recipes are just hard won, and this one is. 

Pulling together the batter is easy peasy. But once it gets into the pan and hits the oven, that’s where things get a little tricky. 

Why? This cake develops a very deep, brown crust. That crust is part of the full-bodied flavor of the resulting cake. However, it can quickly burn if you’re not watching it. 

Dark crust on osmanthus cake, thewoksoflife.com

All ovens are different! So at the halfway mark, be mindful and keep a closer eye on this cake. 

The goal is to get a deep brown crust while avoiding burning. You’ll need to reduce the oven temperature and tent the cake. This extra step also prevents you from prematurely poking the cake to test for doneness, which may result in it collapsing in the center. 

The first time you make this osmanthus cake, take note of how it bakes up in your oven. I’m almost certain it won’t be the last time you make it, and you’ll want to be prepared for next time. 

Substitutions & Alterations Not Recommended

If you follow these instructions carefully, you’ll get the right results. How do I know? I made this cake SEVEN TIMES before I got the baking times right. 

I tried all sorts of different pans—bundts, muffin tins, larger pyrex pans, fancy parchment paper setups, and various oven temperatures. What you see is your best bet for getting the right results. 

Don’t bother with anything but a standard 9-inch cake pan or an 8-inch square pan. If you use a pan with a nonstick coating, make sure it’s a light-colored coating, like the beige ones on the market, NOT a dark gray one. It will burn.

Any substitutions that will work are baked into the recipe (no pun intended), so for any other adjustments, make them at your own risk! 

To glaze or not to glaze?

The glaze in this recipe is meant to cover the entire cake, and the result is almost like a deliciously glazed cake donut.

Slice of glazed osmanthus cake, thewoksoflife.com

It adds an extra hit of sweetness, and it makes the cake prettier! That said, we’ve enjoyed this cake both glazed and unglazed in equal measure. 

I would try it without the glaze first to see how you feel, and go from there!

Check out our other cake recipes!

While baking isn’t our blog’s focus, we love cakes and desserts. We only post cake recipes that we HAVE to document for posterity, like this Osmanthus Cake, as well as our favorite chocolate cake, yellow cake, and carrot cake.

Osmanthus Cake: Recipe Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Grease and flour a 9-inch round springform pan. You can also use an 8-inch square pan, but the pan should not have a dark non-stick coating, or it’s likely it will burn.  

almond flour, self rising flour, and osmanthus syrup

Add the room temperature butter, sugar, and vanilla extract to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, 1 minute. If your coconut oil is solid, add it at the same time as the butter. If it’s liquid, add it after the butter and sugar have had a chance to cream together.

Creamed butter, sugar, and vanilla, thewoksoflife.com

The mixture may be a little separated if you are using liquid rather than solid coconut oil. That’s okay. Scrape the sides of the bowl, and then add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition.

Adding eggs to creamed butter, sugar, and oil, thewoksoflife.com

It should be golden in color and thickly emulsified.

Osmanthus cake batter before adding dry ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Mix in the osmanthus syrup.

Adding Osmanthus syrup to cake batter, thewoksoflife.com

Give the bowl another scrape to make sure everything is mixed evenly. 

Batter with osmanthus syrup in it, thewoksoflife.com

In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond flour, self-rising flour, and salt.

Whisking together almond flour, self-rising flour, and salt, thewoksoflife.com

Turn the mixer speed to low, and gradually add the dry ingredients in three batches.

Don’t have self-rising flour?

For the 1 cup of self-rising flour in this recipe, substitute 1 cup of all purpose flour sifted together with 2 teaspoons baking powder.

Pour the mixture into your prepared pan. Immediately place into your preheated oven, and bake for 25 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F, and tent the cake with foil. Bake for another 10-15 minutes. 

Pouring cake batter into greased and floured springform pan, thewoksoflife.com

The cake is done when a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. NOTE, poking the cake prematurely may cause it to collapse in the center.

(If this happens, it’ll still taste good, so don’t worry!). Remove the cake from the oven to cool. It should be a deep brown color. 

Cool for 20 minutes before removing the cake from the pan. A paring knife around the rim of the pan helps loosen it. Let cool completely on a wire rack before glazing. 

If glazing the cake, whisk together the sifted powdered sugar, milk, and osmanthus syrup until you get a smooth glaze.

Making osmanthus glaze with powdered sugar, milk, and osmanthus syrup, thewoksoflife.com

Start with 4 tablespoons of milk and only add the last tablespoon if the glaze looks too thick. 

Pour over the cooled cake.

Pouring glaze over cake, thewoksoflife.com
Glazed osmanthus cake, thewoksoflife.com

Slice and serve.

Slice of Osmanthus Cake, thewoksoflife.com
Fork cutting through osmanthus cake slice, thewoksoflife.com
Slice of Osmanthus Cake, thewoksoflife.com
5 from 1 vote

Osmanthus Cake

This cake is the perfect dessert dressed up with whipped cream and berries (or just a scoop of ice cream), or the perfect breakfast and afternoon tea cake.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:American/Chinese
Keyword:osmanthus cake
Slice of Osmanthus Cake, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 12
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (at room temperature)
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup oil (we’ve used neutral flavored coconut oil, regular coconut oil, avocado oil, and vegetable oil with success)
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup osmanthus syrup
  • 1 1/3 cups almond flour
  • 1 cup self-rising flour (plus extra for dusting)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

For the glaze (optional):

  • 2 cups confectioner's sugar (sifted)
  • 4-5 tablespoons milk
  • 2 tablespoons osmanthus syrup
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F. Grease and flour a 9-inch round springform pan. You can also use an 8-inch square pan, but the pan should not have a dark non-stick coating, or it’s likely it will burn. 
  • Add the room temperature butter, sugar, and vanilla extract to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, 1 minute. If your coconut oil is solid, add it at the same time as the butter. If it’s liquid, add it after the butter and sugar have had a chance to cream together.
  • The mixture may be a little separated if you are using liquid rather than solid coconut oil. That’s okay. Scrape the sides of the bowl, and then add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition. It should be golden in color and thickly emulsified. Mix in the osmanthus syrup. Give the bowl another scrape to make sure everything is mixed evenly.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond flour, self-rising flour, and salt. Turn the mixer speed to low, and gradually add the dry ingredients in three batches.
  • Pour the mixture into your prepared pan. Immediately place into your preheated oven, and bake for 25 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F, and tent the cake with foil. Bake for another 10-15 minutes.
  • The cake is done when a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. NOTE, poking the cake prematurely may cause it to collapse in the center. (If this happens, it’ll still taste good, so don’t worry!). Remove the cake from the oven to cool. It should be a deep brown color.
  • Cool for 20 minutes before removing the cake from the pan. A paring knife around the rim of the pan helps loosen it. Let cool completely on a wire rack before glazing.
  • If glazing the cake, whisk together the sifted powdered sugar, milk, and osmanthus syrup until you get a smooth glaze. Start with 4 tablespoons of milk and only add the last tablespoon if the glaze looks too thick. Pour over the cooled cake.

Tips & Notes:

Note: Total time for recipe does not include cooling time if glazing the cake. Nutrition information is for 1 slice of cake (out of 12 slices) without glaze. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 348kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 28g (9%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 25g (38%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 75mg (25%) Sodium: 123mg (5%) Potassium: 36mg (1%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 18g (20%) Vitamin A: 316IU (6%) Calcium: 39mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

  1. Avatarsijia says

    i love the osmanthus flavoured rice cakes i used to be able to get in China, so when I saw an osmanthus flavoured cake on my fav website I GASPED. It’s such an underrated flavour outside of Asia, beats rose and orange blossom hands down in my opinion!

    Reply