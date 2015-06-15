The Woks of Life

Orange Chicken, A Chinese Restaurant classic

Orange Chicken, A Chinese Restaurant classic

Orange Chicken is a classic Chinese restaurant dish similar to takeout sweet and sour chicken but with a bigger punch of flavor. Over the years, I learned how to make Chinese orange chicken from a combination of working at a restaurant, cooking at home and also eating out!

This Chinese restaurant style orange chicken recipe is the fourth in our Southern US Road Trip recipes series. A few weeks ago, Judy and I went on a road trip down the Eastern seaboard to places like Anapolis,  Savannah and the Florida Keys. While in Florida, we ended up at Dooley Groves, where we picked our own oranges, grapefruits, and pomelos. In the spirit of citrus, we have for you, our own orange chicken recipe!

This orange chicken recipe calls for dried hot chili peppers, star anise, and dried tangerine peels. You’ll be surprised at how adding these aromatics to the dish really enhances the flavor of the orange chicken sauce. Another element of the recipe is using a savory marinade for the chicken and frying the pieces until they are crispy. The crispy and savory chicken coupled with the sweet, slightly tart sauce (with a hint of heat) is a great combination of flavors. All that said, this is really an easy orange chicken recipe to make, so give it a try!

I should mention that if you’re in a mood for a takeout Chinese Chicken recipe, you should check out our classic General Tso’s Chicken which adds some broccoli and has a nice toasted sesame flavor.  The photos may not be as nice since it was 18 months ago since we posted the recipe (forget dog years, that’s a longer time in internet food blogger months), but the recipe is timeless!

Let’s get started with this one first and let us know what you think!

For the chicken:

  • 1 pound boneless chicken thighs, cut into chunks
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1 ½ cup canola or vegetable oil for shallow frying the chicken

For the sauce:

Orange Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the chicken in the sesame oil, white pepper, garlic powder, salt, and Shaoxing wine; set aside for 20 minutes. Put the cornstarch in a shallow bowl, and heat the oil in a small pot until it reaches 350 degrees F. Dredge the chicken pieces in cornstarch and fry until golden. Transfer to a plate.

Orange Chicken, by thewoksoflife.comOrange Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a wok over medium heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Add the dried chili peppers, tangerine peel, and star anise, and toast for about 20 seconds, being careful not to burn the aromatics.

Orange Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the orange juice, chicken stock, vinegar, sugar, and soy sauce. Bring the sauce to a simmer and gradually add the cornstarch slurry, stirring constantly. When the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon (you don’t have to use all of the slurry if the sauce is thick enough), add the chicken and scallions. Toss quickly, and serve!

Orange Chicken, by thewoksoflife.comOrange Chicken, by thewoksoflife.comorange-chicken-8

Ok, so more about our trip…we had a totally unexpected stop that we want to share with you. After we left the Florida Keys, we were in for a long drive back north towards New Orleans, and on the way, we stopped for lunch just off of route 75 near Sun City, Florida.

That day, we had a hankering for stir-fried vegetables and decided to stop at a local Chinese restaurant. While we were eating, Judy perused through the local paper and noticed an ad for pick-your-own oranges. We go to u-pick places for apples and peaches up in the Tristate area, but were really excited at the prospect of being able to pick our own citrus.

We made a phone call, and after a short 15 minute drive, we ended up at Dooley Groves and picked our own oranges, pomelos, and grapefruits. We signed up for a guided tour, learned some facts about the orchard, and picked a few large bags of fruit.

Dooley-groveDooley-grove1

They had fresh pomelos for sale from their own orchards, which was a real treat since the last time we had a good pomelo was when we were in Beijing.

Dooley-grove3

Although the sun was hot that day, we happily walked through the orchards picking fruits and marveling at the rows and rows of citrus trees.

Dooley-grove4Dooley-grove7

There were a lot of trees out there, but luckily, we did not see any wild hogs!

Dooley-grove6

We took our time selecting each fruit, trying to pick the heaviest (i.e. juiciest) ones.

Dooley-grove5

Last point we wanted to share was our favorite fruit, since we tasted quite a few varieties. These honey tangerines may not look great but they are the sweetest and most flavorful variety we tasted. Needless to say, we left with a bag of these.

Dooley-grove8

All said and done, we had over 30 POUNDS of oranges, pomelos, grapefruits and tangerines. Clearly, our eyes were bigger than our stomachs.

60 Comments

  1. J. Ong says

    Hi Bill: I had to try this recipe after following your recipe for dried tangerine skins (actually, I used clementines). I always wondered how the Chinese-American take-outs created that flavor that I’d never found in authentic Chinese restaurants. Personally, I can do without the deep frying. And I think I’ll add orange zest next time. Like someone else commented, I wanted more orange flavor. I’m not sure though if I messed up by adding the aromatics before the pan had fully heated up- they never really imparted their flavor and my husband and I ended up having to add some of Kaitlin’s chili sauce to give it the spicy kick my version was lacking. I think I’ll halve the sugar and the cornstarch next time. The slurry thickened the sauce surprisingly fast- and really thick. The flavors were there though, thank you for a providing a base for me to work on.

    Reply

  2. Rowland Hill says

    Nice, nothing like that which you typically get in the states and especially away from the centers of Chinese influence (which MN is most defiantly NOT one of – I do miss living near SF CA).

    I cut up some broccoli and an onion and fried them after the deep fry then added them into the sauce with the cooked chicken to add some veg to the meal. Since I have some left over orange I will be making your tangerine beef next.

    Reply

  3. Heather says

    I want to try this but am not a fan of star anise or anything with the taste of licorice. Is it necessary or is there another aromatic I could substitute for it?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Heather, let me answer your comment. I would not omit the star anise, because it adds so much to this dish. I think the star anise makes all the difference, but it’s not overwhelming.

      Reply

      • Heather says

        Hi –
        You were absolutely right. I made it with the star anise and it did not taste like licorice. Thanks for the advice. This was really delicious and had a great orange flavor without tasting like candied orange chicken. This is another dish that I will enjoy making again.
        Thank you for all the outstanding recipes, blog posts and advice!

        Reply

        • Judy says

          So glad it worked out, Heather. Though I don’t usually like “sweet” dishes like this one, I remember tasting it on blogging day, and I still can’t forget how well the star anise “served” this dish.

          Reply

  4. Al says

    A quick question: how much is 4 pieces sof tangerine peel. Is like 1 piece a 1/4 of a tangerine or is one piece the whole tangerine? Thanks!

    Reply

  6. Jonbin says

    I’m about to make this tonight but I realized I don’t have chicken stock, only chicken broth. Can I make that sub without it changing the entire flavors?

    Thanks in advance

    Reply

    • Jonbin says

      Ah so I ended up finding chicken stock in my pantry and didn’t sub anything except for the garlic powder for minced garlic. I made this tonight and thought the flavors were great! My Taiwanese boyfriend said it tasted authentic to him as well (which says a lot to me!) However I did come across a few hiccups.

      First thing I noticed with the sauce was that no matter how slowly and well mixed the cornstarch slurry was, it left white chunks of it in the sauce and got too goopy. I made sure to measure out the cornstarch/water ratio but I still had some trouble. Sigh I’ve yet to use cornstarch successfully yet.
      But another thing with the sauce was that I def did not have enough for all my chicken. I had to whip up another batch of sauce in a small saucepan and then mix it with the chicken in my wok.

      Second thing was that I noticed when I was eating it, there wasn’t that crispiness I was looking for. Perhaps I needed to fry it twice?

      The orange flavor was very minimal so I might want to add more dried tangerine peels next time. Overall, great dish but definitely needs more practice to perfect. Will keep this in my recipe book!

      Reply

      • Bill says

        Hi Jonbin, thanks so much for sharing your cooking experience. Practice makes perfect when using cornstarch slurry. The key is to turn down the heat slightly if the sauce is boiling furiously, and you must keep stirring quickly when adding your cornstarch mixture or it will clump. As to the volume of sauce, the sauce is meant to lightly coat the chicken but you did the right thing by making more sauce to your preference. Lastly, anything crispy will soften after the sauce is added but as you say, a second fry is a good idea if you like it crispy – just remember not to overcook the chicken. :)

        Reply

      • Heather says

        I find that if I put the cornstarch in a small strainer and shake it into the slurry liquid it prevents the clumping .

        Reply

