The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce

by:
110 Comments
Jump to Recipe
One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Ah, the glorious simplicity of a one-pan meal. Now that fall has arrived, our oven is officially back in commission, roasting vegetables, baking fall sweets and treats, and most importantly, bringing our one-pan dinner game back to life. If you have yet to bring your oven back online after the heat of summer, this One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce is just the recipe you need to break it in.

Inspired by My Dad’s Recipe

I took inspiration for this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce from my dad’s much-loved-by-The-Woks-of-Life-readership recipe for Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken.

Instead of simmering the chicken in a pan, I decided to roast it in the oven for a slightly crisper texture. Plus, the nice thing about it is, you don’t have to stand by the stove for very long. Once it’s in the oven, all you have to do is set a timer and walk away until it’s done.

A Word on Oyster Sauce

In addition to the ginger and scallions, the main flavor agent in this dish is oyster sauce. Made with boiled oysters and seasonings, you wouldn’t necessarily think that you’d want to pour a few tablespoons of this stuff over your chicken.

But don’t you fret––I don’t even like oysters, but I acknowledge that the amazing umami flavor oyster sauce can impart to a dish makes it an indispensable ingredient in my kitchen arsenal.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

My grandfather (i.e. my dad’s dad) would always say, “Want to make any dish taste better? Just add a little oyster sauce.”

He was totally right.

Try Lee Kum Kee’s Premium Oyster Sauce, or if you’re willing to splurge, Megachef Oyster Sauce, available at The Mala Market. Read more about Oyster Sauce in our Ingredients Glossary article.

Ok, ready for a one-pan wonder? Here’s how to make this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce.

Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce: Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.

Place a large roasting pan over medium high heat on your stove across two burners. Once the pan is hot, add the oil and ginger. Allow the fresh ginger to fry in the oil for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the chicken to the pan, skin-side down, and sear until browned. Flip the chicken and sear on the other side.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallions to the pan.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Thoroughly combine the Shaoxing wine, soy sauce, and oyster sauce in a bowl, and pour it over the chicken and the scallions.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this one-pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce right out of the oven over white rice

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

If you prefer using boneless chicken thighs, see our post on How to debone skin-on chicken thighs and adjust/reduce cooking times accordingly.

5 from 27 votes

One-Pan Roasted Oyster Sauce Chicken & Scallions

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce is easy to make and delicious. Set the oven timer and wait until this oven roasted chicken in oyster sauce is done!
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 8
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 chicken thighs
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 5 slices ginger (¼-inch thick)
  • 10 scallions (washed, trimmed, and cut into 2- to 3-inch lengths)
  • ¼ cup Shaoxing wine (60 ml, can substitute other rice wine, or dry sherry)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Place a large roasting pan over medium high heat on your stove across two burners. Once the pan is hot, add the oil and ginger. Allow the ginger to fry in the oil for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the chicken to the pan, skin-side down, and sear until browned. Flip the chicken and sear on the other side.
  • Add the scallions to the pan. Thoroughly combine the wine, soy sauce, and oyster sauce in a bowl, and pour it over the chicken and the scallions. Transfer to the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

nutrition facts

Calories: 300kcal (15%) Carbohydrates: 3g (1%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 22g (34%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 111mg (37%) Sodium: 526mg (22%) Potassium: 288mg (8%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 240IU (5%) Vitamin C: 2.8mg (3%) Calcium: 22mg (2%) Iron: 1.1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

110 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.