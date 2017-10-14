Ah, the glorious simplicity of a one-pan meal. Now that fall has arrived, our oven is officially back in commission, roasting vegetables, baking fall sweets and treats, and most importantly, bringing our one-pan dinner game back to life. If you have yet to bring your oven back online after the heat of summer, this One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce is just the recipe you need to break it in.

I took inspiration for this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce from my dad’s much-loved-by-The-Woks-of-Life-readership recipe for Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken.

Instead of simmering the chicken in a pan, I decided to roast it in the oven for a slightly crisper texture. Plus, the nice thing about it is, you don’t have to stand by the stove for very long. Once it’s in the oven, all you have to do is set a timer and walk away until it’s done.

In addition to the ginger and scallions, the main flavor agent in this dish is oyster sauce. Made with boiled oysters and seasonings, you wouldn’t necessarily think that you’d want to pour a few tablespoons of this stuff over your chicken.

But don’t you fret––I don’t even like oysters, but I acknowledge that the amazing umami flavor oyster sauce can impart to a dish makes it an indispensable ingredient in my kitchen arsenal.

My grandfather (i.e. my dad’s dad) would always say, “Want to make any dish taste better? Just add a little oyster sauce.”

He was totally right.

Ok, ready for a one-pan wonder? Here’s how to make this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce.

You’ll need:

8 chicken thighs

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

5 slices fresh ginger (¼-inch thick)

2 bunches scallions , washed, trimmed, and cut into 2- to 3-inch lengths

¼ cup Shaoxing wine , other rice wine, or dry sherry

2 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.

Place a large roasting pan over medium high heat on your stove across two burners. Once the pan is hot, add the oil and ginger. Allow the ginger to fry in the oil for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the chicken to the pan, skin-side down, and sear until browned. Flip the chicken and sear on the other side.

Add the scallions to the pan.

Thoroughly combine the wine, soy sauce, and oyster sauce in a bowl, and pour it over the chicken and the scallions.

Transfer to the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Serve this one-pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce right out of the oven over white rice