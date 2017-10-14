The Woks of Life

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Ah, the glorious simplicity of a one-pan meal. Now that fall has arrived, our oven is officially back in commission, roasting vegetables, baking fall sweets and treats, and most importantly, bringing our one-pan dinner game back to life. If you have yet to bring your oven back online after the heat of summer, this One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce is just the recipe you need to break it in.

I took inspiration for this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce from my dad’s much-loved-by-The-Woks-of-Life-readership recipe for Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken.

Instead of simmering the chicken in a pan, I decided to roast it in the oven for a slightly crisper texture. Plus, the nice thing about it is, you don’t have to stand by the stove for very long. Once it’s in the oven, all you have to do is set a timer and walk away until it’s done.

In addition to the ginger and scallions, the main flavor agent in this dish is oyster sauce. Made with boiled oysters and seasonings, you wouldn’t necessarily think that you’d want to pour a few tablespoons of this stuff over your chicken.

But don’t you fret––I don’t even like oysters, but I acknowledge that the amazing umami flavor oyster sauce can impart to a dish makes it an indispensable ingredient in my kitchen arsenal.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

My grandfather (i.e. my dad’s dad) would always say, “Want to make any dish taste better? Just add a little oyster sauce.”

He was totally right.

Ok, ready for a one-pan wonder? Here’s how to make this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce.

You’ll need:  

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.

Place a large roasting pan over medium high heat on your stove across two burners. Once the pan is hot, add the oil and ginger. Allow the ginger to fry in the oil for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the chicken to the pan, skin-side down, and sear until browned. Flip the chicken and sear on the other side.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallions to the pan.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Thoroughly combine the wine, soy sauce, and oyster sauce in a bowl, and pour it over the chicken and the scallions.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this one-pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce right out of the oven over white rice

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 11 votes

One-Pan Roasted Oyster Sauce Chicken & Scallions

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce is easy to make and delicious. Set the oven timer and wait until this oven roasted chicken in oyster sauce is done!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: oyster sauce chicken
Servings: 8
Calories: 300kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 8 chicken thighs
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 5 slices ginger (¼-inch thick)
  • 10 scallions (washed, trimmed, and cut into 2- to 3-inch lengths)
  • ¼ cup Shaoxing wine (can substitute other rice wine, or dry sherry)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Place a large roasting pan over medium high heat on your stove across two burners. Once the pan is hot, add the oil and ginger. Allow the ginger to fry in the oil for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the chicken to the pan, skin-side down, and sear until browned. Flip the chicken and sear on the other side.
  • Add the scallions to the pan. Thoroughly combine the wine, soy sauce, and oyster sauce in a bowl, and pour it over the chicken and the scallions. Transfer to the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Nutrition

Calories: 300kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 111mg | Sodium: 526mg | Potassium: 288mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 4.8% | Vitamin C: 3.4% | Calcium: 2.2% | Iron: 6%

 

52 Comments

  1. Holly says


    OH MY GAWD! One-Pan Roasted Oyster Sauce Chicken & Scallions. Now I”m hooked on this recipe and your blog. Grandfather was right! “My grandfather would always say, “Want to make any dish taste better? Just add a little oyster sauce.” Thanks for asking us to take another look at one of your family favourites!

    Reply

  2. Laura says

    Would this work with a whole chicken? I’m inspired by the baked whole chicken recipe and have a whole chicken in the freezer to eat. Also, I love oyster sauce.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Laura, because this recipe uses smaller pieces of chicken, I’m not 100% sure if it would work. My concern is that because this recipe features a sauce in the bottom of the pan rather than a marinade paste that could be spread onto the chicken, a whole chicken wouldn’t get all the flavor it needs.

      That said, you could try adding oyster sauce to my marinade in my baked whole chicken recipe, and see how that goes! You could also cut up your chicken into different pieces (legs, thighs, wings, breast, etc.) and then sear them and follow this recipe as written. Hope that helps!

      Reply

