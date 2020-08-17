The Woks of Life

Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Dipping Sauce/Dressing)

21 Comments
Nuoc Cham is a tasty and versatile Vietnamese dipping sauce and dressing. When you think of many Vietnamese dishes, it’s hard to imagine having them without it!

What is Nuoc Cham?

Nuoc cham is salty, sweet, and tangy sauce made from fish sauce, garlic, lime juice, sugar, chilies, and vinegar. It has a signature fish sauce funk/umami and a subtle heat. 

Nuoc cham ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Unlike common American-style dipping sauces, it has an almost watery consistency. It is indeed thinned out with water to mellow and meld all the elements together, but don’t let that make you think it’s not flavorful!

An All Purpose Dipping Sauce, Dressing & Condiment

This nuoc cham can play many roles at the dinner table. 

It’s perfect for dipping summer rolls and cha gio (Vietnamese fried spring rolls), and it also makes a great dressing for rice noodle salads like Sarah’s Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Grilled Chicken

It’s also delicious with any grilled meat in general. Dip your meat in it or pour the nuoc cham over a side of rice. Trust me, you’ll be reaching for it mid-meal. 

Whether you’re using nuoc cham as a dressing, dipping sauce or even a marinade for meats, it’s so versatile and tasty. 

Nuoc Cham, thewoksoflife.com

Serving Suggestions!

Here are some dishes that would go great with some nuoc cham on the side!  

Dipping cha gio into nuoc cham, thewoksoflife.com

Or, if you want something even simpler, I really like to make an informal summer salad using one or more of the suggested of the items below:

Salad items:

  • Any green or red leaf lettuce
  • Shredded carrot 
  • Shredded daikon radish
  • Sliced cucumber
  • Shredded cabbage
  • Chopped or sliced tomatoes
  • Sweet green, yellow or red peppers

Additions to make it a meal:

  • Grilled meat like chicken, pork, or beef
  • Grilled or poached shrimp
  • Cold mung bean noodles
  • Cha gio (fried spring rolls), cut into bite sized pieces
  • Cold or pan-seared tofu

Aromatics and herbs:

Add just about anything you like to make a tasty salad with this dressing! 

One Final Note

If you’d like to make a larger batch of nuoc cham, you can store it in a clean jar (just like regular salad dressing) to have it handy. You can keep it in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, but make sure you always use clean utensils when handling it. 

Our recipe makes a small portion, but it’s easy to multiply the quantities and make a larger batch. Since it’s so easy to make, though, I generally prefer to make it fresh or the night before. 

Nuoc Cham Recipe Instructions 

In a small bowl, dissolve the sugar into the hot water. Once dissolved, stir in the fish sauce

Adding fish sauce, thewoksoflife.com

And the rice vinegar.

Adding rice vinegar, thewoksoflife.com

When you are ready to serve the nuoc cham, add the freshly squeezed lime juice…

Adding lime juice, thewoksoflife.com

Minced garlic…

Adding garlic, thewoksoflife.com

And chopped chilies. These items are best added fresh. 

Adding chilies, thewoksoflife.com

If you like more heat, use fresh chopped Thai chili peppers instead of Holland chilies. They’ll give the sauce a spicier kick!

Vietnamese dipping sauce and dressing, thewoksoflife.com

Nuoc Cham

Nuoc Cham is a tasty and versatile Vietnamese dipping sauce and dressing that pairs with many classic Vietnamese dishes!
by: Bill
Course:Condiments
Cuisine:Vietnamese
serves: 6
Prep: 5 minutes
Total: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons palm sugar (or granulated sugar)
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice (freshly squeezed)
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 1 tablespoon red holland chili pepper (or Thai chili for more heat; sliced/chopped)

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve the sugar into the hot water. Once dissolved, stir in the fish sauce and rice vinegar.
  • When you are ready to serve the nuoc cham, add the freshly squeezed lime juice, minced garlic, and chopped chilies. These items are best added fresh.
  • If you like more heat, use fresh chopped Thai chili peppers instead of Holland chilies. They’ll give the sauce a spicier kick!

nutrition facts

Calories: 13kcal (1%) Carbohydrates: 3g (1%) Protein: 1g (2%) Fat: 1g (2%) Sodium: 242mg (10%) Potassium: 9mg Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 12IU Vitamin C: 3mg (4%)

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

21 Comments

  1. Kevin says

    Hi Bill, this is a great recipe, thanks for sharing! My parents are Chinese-Vietnamese, and this is very close to their recipe (just a little less sugar). They would always suggest either 1tbsp lime or vinegar, but not both, and that is an awesome addition. I would suggest a few things too:

    1) For a vermicelli bowl (bun), I would dilute the sauce more and add 1-3 tbsp of water.
    2) If you don’t have any red chili peppers, Huy Fong’s chili garlic sauce (basically chunky garlicky version of sriracha) is an excellent substitute. I would recommend starting with 1tsp of that, and keep adding more to suit your tastebuds.

    Keep up the great work on this website, it’s one of our favourites!

