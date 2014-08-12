The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens

by:
62 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

This noodle soup with pork and pickled greens (xuecai rousi mian / 雪菜肉丝面）is one of my absolute favorites. It’s an easy, satisfying comfort food meal in Chinese households everywhere, where all you need is a few items from your pantry.

My grandmother used to make this for lunch when she’d come to visit, and now it’s just one of those things where…any time I see it on a menu, I reflexively want to order it. A knee-jerk reaction. An almost mechanical impulse.

The other day, I was walking to the subway station from work–a thirty minute walk that I normally would have cabbed, but taxis were nowhere to be found. It was around 3:00 PM, I hadn’t had lunch, and the stark Beijing sun was still high in the sky, beating down on the hot concrete below my feet.

It was probably almost 100 degrees, and I was sweating in a way that was extremely cruel to both my hair and my shirt—a black shirt (thoughtlessly chosen from my closet that morning) with ironclad fibers that tragically allowed almost none of the hair-dryer-like summer breeze through.

The elastic in my hair tie had stretched to the point of inadequacy, and my ponytail kept falling out. Suffice it to say…it wasn’t a pretty sight.

I decided to stop into a mall for a very very late lunch, and walked into the first restaurant I saw. I took about ten seconds to skim the menu before ordering this–a bowl of PIPING HOT noodle soup with pork and pickled greens.

That is how much I love this pork noodle soup: I would still eat it while on the verge of heat stroke.

That’s love.

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Note: you can find pickled mustard greens in the canned foods aisle of the Chinese grocery store.

In a small bowl, combine the pork, salt, cornstarch, sesame oil, shaoxing wine, and white pepper. Set aside to marinate while preparing other ingredients.

Bring a pot of water to a boil for your noodles, and cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain. In another medium pot, add your chicken stock and bring to a boil. Keep warm on the stove.

Heat a tablespoon of oil in your wok over high heat and brown the pork. Add the dried chilies and the pickled vegetables.

Stir-fry for a couple minutes, making sure the heat is still high. Add the sugar, give everything a final stir, and turn off the heat.

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Lay the noodles in your serving bowls and ladle in the hot broth. Top with your pork and vegetable mixture, and top each bowl with a few drops of sesame oil and chopped scallion.

Serve your noodle soup with pork and pickled greens piping hot in a big bowl and commence slurping!

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com
Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com
Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

You can practically hear the clatter of that spoon in the empty bowl and the cartoon-inspired satisfied burp, can’t you?

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com

Other Chinese Noodle soup recipes you should peruse are Lanzhou Beef noodle soupPho, and Cantonese Wonton Noodle Soup.

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens by thewoksoflife.com
5 from 10 votes

Noodle Soup with Pork and Pickled Greens

Noodle soup with pork and pickled greens (xuecai rousi mian / 雪菜肉丝面) is one of our favorites––an easy, satisfying comfort food in Chinese households everywhere.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Pickled Vegetable Noodle Soup
serves: 2 bowls
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

For the pork and marinade:

For the rest of the noodle soup:

  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 3-5 dried chilies (de-seeded and roughly chopped; optional)
  • 1 can pickled mustard greens (find this at any Chinese grocery store)
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 8 oz. noodles (dried or fresh)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 scallion (chopped)

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, combine the pork, salt, cornstarch, sesame oil, shaoxing wine, and white pepper. Set aside to marinate while preparing other ingredients.
  • Bring a pot of water to a boil for your noodles, and cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain. In another medium pot, add your chicken stock and bring to a boil. Keep warm on the stove.
  • Heat a tablespoon of oil in your wok over high heat and brown the pork. Add the chilies and the pickled vegetables. Stir-fry for a couple minutes, making sure the heat is still high. Add the sugar, give everything a final stir, and turn off the heat.
  • Lay the noodles in your serving bowls and ladle in the hot broth. Top with your pork and vegetable mixture, and top each bowl with a few drops of sesame oil and chopped scallion.
  • Commence slurping!

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

62 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.