Mushroom fried rice is sometimes forgotten, but it’s really delicious! In fact, when I brought up this recipe, Kaitlin asked, “Is that a thing?” I’m here to tell you, yes, it is “a thing!”

Fresh or Dried Over Canned

My mushroom fried rice has come a long way from my days working at the restaurant. Back then, pre-sliced and pre-cooked mushrooms came straight out of large gallon cans. Fresh mushrooms were a rare sight for fried rice and even stir fries.

I have to admit that canned mushrooms do have their place—canned Chinese straw mushrooms are next to impossible to find fresh, and they can actually be quite fragrant. That said, canned mushrooms in general can also be pretty rubbery and plain old soggy.

Kaitlin always clarifies with our local pizza places if they use canned or fresh mushrooms, and some of you might be rolling your eyes right now, but believe me, you can always tell in that slice of pizza whether they told the truth!

Then there are dried mushrooms, which provide a different value proposition—offering an extra hit of deeper flavor and a more substantial texture. (This also makes them ideal for braised dishes.)

Generally, fresh or dried mushrooms are best. In this recipe, we’re using both for a mix of flavor and texture.

What Kind of Mushrooms Are Best for Fried Rice?

Luckily, these days, there are so many more options when it comes to fresh mushrooms—both in variety and where you can buy them.

So, while I have recommended 3 types of mushrooms for this fried rice recipe, what you ultimately use will depend upon local availability and personal taste. My three choices are:

Dried shiitake mushrooms for their delicious, strong flavor Oyster mushrooms for the umami, seafood-like flavor they provide White button mushrooms or baby bella mushrooms because they’re available everywhere, and they’re the classic standard.

Together, they make for a delicious blend!

INSTEAD OF MSG, TRY MUSHROOM POWDER For anyone who still has misgivings about MSG (though recent findings indicate no need for concern), mushroom powder, also known as umami powder, can be a good substitute. It is very flavorful and can also be quite salty, so when using it, be sure to add in small amounts and taste as you go.

What Kind of Soy Sauce is Best for Fried Rice?

In many of our fried rice recipes, we recommend using a combination of regular (light) and dark soy sauce or even mushroom flavored dark soy sauce. (The latter two are indeed different. All mushroom flavored dark soy sauces are dark soy sauce, but not all dark soy sauce is mushroom flavored.)

In the case of this mushroom fried rice recipe, I wanted the rice to taste and look lighter to highlight the mushroom flavor, so I didn’t call for any dark soy sauce.

Feel free to use dark soy sauce if you like a darker appearance to your rice, or if you want to use the mushroom flavored soy sauce (it’s not called “mushroom flavored” for nothin’). Just make sure you adjust the salt quantity accordingly.

Crank Up the Heat!

Once you’ve gotten comfortable with cooking fried rice, be sure to set your wok to the highest heat possible when frying the rice. (Have the ingredients all ready before you turn on the stove, as things will happen quickly.)

This will help generage wok hei flavor and prevent the rice from sticking. If the rice looks like it is starting to stick, crank up the heat and keep stir frying using your metal spatula to scrape any bits up.

Believe it or not, rice will not stick to a hot seasoned wok. However, if the granules start to burn or toast do one of 3 things—in this order:

Stir faster! Add a little more oil Turn down the heat until you can scrape up the stuck-on rice

Recipe Instructions

Take your soaked shiitake mushrooms, and squeeze out any excess water. Trim away any tough stems if necessary, thinly slice the mushrooms, and set aside.

TIP:

If you’re in a rush and the mushrooms aren’t fully rehydrated, you can still slice them and then return the slices to the soaking water while you prep your other ingredients. Be sure to lightly squeeze out the excess water before using.

In a small bowl, combine the hot water, light soy sauce, salt, MSG (if using), sugar, and white pepper.

In a separate bowl, add the eggs, ½ teaspoon Shaoxing wine, the sesame oil, and a large pinch of salt. Beat until combined.

Take your cooked rice and fluff it with a fork or with your hands (you can rinse your hands in cold water if the rice starts sticking to them).

NOTE! If you’ve cooked rice with the express purpose of making fried rice, let it cool off and dry out on the counter while you prep the other ingredients for the best results. You can also add about 10% less water than you normally would. If you are using cold leftover rice, try to break up the large clumps as best as possible for more even cooking.

Heat a wok over medium high heat. Spread 1½ tablespoons of oil around the perimeter of the wok. Add the seasoned beaten eggs and scramble until they’re just barely cooked (you don’t want the eggs to be browned at all), using a metal wok spatula to cut the eggs into smaller pieces. Remove from the wok and set aside.

With the wok still over medium high heat, spread 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter. Add the red onions and the white portion of the scallions. Stir-fry for about 1 minute, until the onions are beginning to turn translucent. Add the sliced shiitake mushrooms, and stir-fry them for about 30 seconds.

Add the remaining tablespoon of canola oil around the perimeter of the wok, followed by the sliced button and oyster mushrooms. Stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the fresh mushrooms are lightly browned and caramelized. Add the remaining tablespoon of Shaoxing wine.





Add the rice. Use your metal spatula to alternate between stir-frying the rice and flattening it against the surface of the wok to break up any large clumps and heat it through, until the rice is steaming. This should take 3-5 minutes, depending on your heat level and whether you started with day-old (longer cook time) or freshly cooked rice.

Once the rice is warmed (very important, or the sauce will not mix as well and the color of the rice will not be as uniform), stir up the sauce mixture and pour it over the rice.





Immediately mix with a scooping motion to evenly coat the rice.

Give the rice a taste and add more salt, soy sauce or even MSG to taste if you feel it needs something extra!Add the egg and the green part of the scallions, and stir-fry the rice for another 30 seconds.





Serve with chili oil or any chili sauce of your choice!

7 small to medium dried shiitake mushrooms (soaked for 2 hours in hot water or in cold water overnight to rehydrate)

▢ 1 tablespoon hot water (or shiitake mushroom soaking water)

▢ 1 tablespoon light soy sauce (or to taste)

▢ 1 teaspoon salt (plus a large pinch for the eggs)

▢ 1/2 teaspoon MSG (optional)

▢ 1/4 teaspoon sugar

▢ 1/8 teaspoon white pepper

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine (plus 1/2 teaspoon)

▢ 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

▢ 5 cups cooked long grain white rice (such as jasmine rice)

▢ 3 1/2 tablespoons canola oil (divided)

▢ 1/3 cup red onion (chopped; can substitute white/yellow onion)

▢ 2 scallions (white and green parts separated and chopped)

▢ 2 cups white button mushrooms (sliced)

Calories: 445 kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 64 g (21%) Protein: 12 g (24%) Fat: 16 g (25%) Saturated Fat: 2 g (10%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g Monounsaturated Fat: 9 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 82 mg (27%) Sodium: 878 mg (37%) Potassium: 506 mg (14%) Fiber: 3 g (12%) Sugar: 3 g (3%) Vitamin A: 200 IU (4%) Vitamin C: 3 mg (4%) Calcium: 44 mg (4%) Iron: 2 mg (11%)

