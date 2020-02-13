The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Rice 30-Minute Multigrain Congee

30-Minute Multigrain Congee

Judy
by:
23 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chinese Multigrain Congee, thewoksoflife.com

According to TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine), winter is the season for “storing and stashing,” for your body to preserve its strength. What could be better than this multigrain congee? It warms, hydrates, and replenishes the nutrients your body needs.  

A Healthier, More Flavorful Congee Recipe

With the December holidays and Chinese New Year celebrations in the rearview mirror, we all must wave bye-bye to the excuses to indulge. And I’m not just talking about New Year’s resolutions—it’s time to think about eating healthy again!  

In many ways, I prefer the multigrain congee to white rice congee. Multigrain congee is more robust in texture and earthier in flavor, not to mention so much healthier. Because this congee recipe uses whole grains, it’s high in fiber! 

Congee In Half the Cooking Time

We all know that cooking congee can take a long time. That’s why I introduced my 20-minute Congee recipe. The secret is frozen, rinsed white rice, which slashes the cooking time while still yielding that slow-cooked texture. Plus, no special appliances or gadgets needed!

The science behind it is that the water soaks into the rice, and it freezes, expands, and breaks the rice kernel into tiny pieces—dramatically reducing the cooking time because the starches can be released and cooked faster. 

Now it’s time to apply this time-saving method to a multigrain porridge! When some readers commented that they applied the frozen washed rice method to other grains without success, I had to investigate. 

Chinese Multigrain Porridge, thewoksoflife.com

Multigrain porridge generally takes even longer to cook, as there are outer husks involved, so I realized the grains needed to soak in order for them to soften and become more absorbent. What’s more, some whole grains have thicker husks and are overall less absorbent than others, like wild rice, for example. 

The secret step? Soaking the grains for 1-2 hours, draining them, freezing them, and then cooking for 30 minutes. If you like to eat multigrain congee often, you can apply the soaking and freezing steps to a large batch and then cook as you need it. 

The Magic of Thermal Cooking

Another trick I’ve discovered is boiling the congee twice and turning off the heat between boiling. I found the congee cooks more evenly––and with less risk of boiling over––with its own thermal energy. 

I know it’s hard to believe, but you need to give it a try. The same concept has been used in energy-saving thermal cookers, used by folks on the road. An inner pot is insulated inside an outer pot, letting food cook for 2-3 hours after the initial heat has been applied! 

One More Quick Tip from a Reader

One of our readers mentioned that her mother once told her not to stir the congee when cooking. She said that not stirring prevents the congee from sticking to the bottom of the pot. 

I promised her that I’d try her mom’s trick, and when I did, I found that it really works! You should give it a go as well! 

So pick out your favorite porridge grains—any combination will work—and let’s get cooking! 

Multigrain Congee Recipe Instructions

Soak the grains in water for 2 hours. You may choose to add in grains that don’t require soaking (e.g., if you’re including white rice). If so, those can be simply rinsed and added after the soaking process. 

Rinse and drain the grains. Put the washed rice in a resealable bag.

Soaked grains in freezer bag, thewoksoflife.com

Freeze for at least 8 hours before use.  

Frozen grains, thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to cook, you’ll need 4 cups of water for every cup of frozen multigrain mixture. Put everything in a pot with the lid on, and bring to a boil over high heat.

Grains, water, and goji berries, thewoksoflife.com

Once boiling, turn off the heat with the lid on. Do not stir. Let the congee sit on the stove for 15 minutes. 

During this time, the congee will continue to cook, and you won’t have to worry about it boiling over. After 15 minutes, turn the heat on high and bring to a boil again. Once boiling, turn off the heat and keep the lid on. Again, do not stir. Let it sit on the stove for 15 minutes, or until ready to serve. 

Multigrain Congee with goji berries, thewoksoflife.com

At this point, the longer you wait, the thicker the congee becomes. I usually cook it in the morning and let it sit with the lid on. Then I reheat right before serving. This saves tons of time!  

Multigrain congee, thewoksoflife.com

Bowl of multigrain porridge with goji berries, thewoksoflife.com

4.67 from 3 votes

30 Minute Multigrain Congee

With a little advanced prep-work, this Chinese multigrain congee recipe cooks up in minutes, not hours. Try this healthy alternative to traditional congee!
by: Judy
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:multgrain porridge, multigrain congee
Chinese Multigrain Congee, thewoksoflife.com
Prep: 10 hours
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 10 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

Any combination of the following:

  • brown rice
  • brown sweet rice
  • black rice
  • black sweet rice
  • barley
  • wild rice
  • farro
  • sorghum

+ 2 tablespoons goji berries (optional antioxidant booster)

    Instructions

    • Soak the grains in water for 2 hours. You may choose to add in grains that don’t require soaking (e.g., if you’re including white rice). If so, those can be simply rinsed and added after the soaking process.
    • Wash and drain the grains. Put the washed rice in a resealable bag, and freeze for at least 8 hours before use. 
    • When you’re ready to cook, you’ll need 4 cups of water for every cup of frozen multigrain mixture. Put everything in a pot with the lid on, and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, turn off the heat with the lid on. Do not stir. Let the congee sit on the stove for 15 minutes.
    • During this time, the congee will continue to cook, and you won’t have to worry about it boiling over. After 15 minutes, turn the heat on high and bring to a boil again. Once boiling, turn off the heat and keep the lid on. Again, do not stir. Let it sit on the stove for 15 minutes, or until ready to serve.
    • At this point, the longer you wait, the thicker the congee becomes. I usually cook it in the morning and let it sit with the lid on. Then I reheat right before serving. This saves tons of time!

    Tips & Notes:

    Some inactive prep time is required, but cooking time is 30 minutes!

    TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

    Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
    @thewoksoflife

    You may also like…

    Judy

    About Judy

    Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

    Reader Interactions

    23 Comments

    Rate this recipe:




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    1. AvatarMichelle says

      5 stars
      This was the most tastiest brown rice recipe I have ever tried! So easy, so delicious and it made my entire day sunny, and my stomach full. I have tried two recipes so far, and I haven’t been disappointed yet (only disappointed in my knife skills, haha)
      Keep up the good work!

      Thanks.

      Reply

    FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

    Get updates on new recipes & our

    No thanks!
    No thanks!

    Thank

    You!

    USE COUPON CODE 

    WELCOME20

    Follow us on Facebook