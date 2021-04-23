The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

MSG (Monosodium Glutamate): Good or Bad?

MSG (Monosodium Glutamate): Good or Bad?

Everyone
30 Comments
MSG in white bowl

Chances are good that you’re familiar with the negative reputation of monosodium glutamate (MSG).

The stigma began in the 1960s, when a biomedical researcher published a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine. It asserted that consuming MSG could lead to physical discomfort such as headaches, sweating, heart palpitations, and insomnia. 

These purported effects earned the collective label, “Chinese restaurant syndrome.”

That’s when people began forming negative associations with dining at establishments using MSG or buying packaged goods that contained it.

In recent years, however, the supposed negative side effects of eating MSG have been largely debunked. While some studies have found that some people experienced headaches and other minor symptoms in response to MSG, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that the ingredient is “generally recognized as safe.” That is, it is fine to eat as long as you’re not downing bottles of the stuff daily and don’t have particular sensitivity to it.

You might be surprised to find how many processed foods, seasonings, and condiments include MSG, or similar compounds like disodium guanylate.

So what is MSG, and why do we use it? Does it deserve a place in your spice cabinet or pantry? We’ll explain everything in this article.

What Is Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)?

Monosodium glutamate (known in Chinese as wèijīng, 味精) is the synthesized version of glutamic acid. Glutamic acid is an amino acid that shows up naturally in many foods, including tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and mushrooms. 

In 1908, Japanese scientist Kikunae Ikeda invented MSG by trying to replicate the savory taste of kombu, or kelp.

He figured out that the desirable umami flavor of the seaweed came from its glutamic acid, which could be isolated and stabilized by adding sodium.

Today, most MSG comes from a bacterial fermentation process. The result is a crystalline substance that looks something like table salt.

Small dish of MSG

It’s available in plastic packages or spice jars, making it easy to add a dash to stir-fries or soups for a little extra “oomph.”

How Is MSG Used?

By itself, MSG doesn’t taste like much. The magic happens when you add it to savory dishes. It creates instant umami.

Umami means “savory” or “essence of deliciousness” in Japanese. Along with sweet, salty, bitter, and sour, it is one of the big five “tastes” we can sense. MSG and umami are two sides—one has a negative connotation, and one has a positive connotation—of what is essentially the same coin.

MSG is an easy way to amplify the taste of savory foods. That’s why it became common in Chinese restaurant cooking.

You’ll find that most of our recipes at The Woks of Life do not use MSG, because there are many other ways to add a tasty kick to food. However, we we are not opposed to using it!

Some chefs may prefer to add a pinch of when cooking dishes like Fried Brown Rice or Egg Drop Soup. We think it adds major flavor when cooking stir-fried leafy greens, like bok choy or water spinach (ong choy).

A Basic Stir-Fried Bok Choy Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

In other words, we may not put it in everything we cook, but we do like to have it on hand for certain applications.

Older generations in our family used to joke that adding MSG to cooking was like adding a touch of sifu (meaning “master” or in this case, “master chef”).

You don’t need much, and it can certainly enhance the taste!

That said, we know MSG remains a controversial ingredient, and that many home cooks and diners would rather it not show up in any of their food. You can certainly ignore this article and continue to avoid it, but our family’s perception is that MSG is no longer a “bad” thing.

Buying & Storing

MSG is not difficult to find, as long as you know what to look for. Aji No Moto is probably most recognizable brand. It is the “original” version manufactured after Kikunae Ikeda’s invention.

Aji No Moto MSG

However, many brands produce it with labels like “umami seasoning,” “umami powder,” and “flavor enhancer.” 

Asian grocers are most likely to stock MSG, but you may also find it at local grocery stores that have a large spice and seasoning selection. Of course, if all else fails, it is widely available online via Amazon and other web vendors. 

MSG is usually far cheaper than many of the other Chinese seasonings we use, so if you’re looking for an economical way to boost the umami in your cooking, you can feel free to give it a try.

Like sugar and salt, the shelf life of MSG is basically indefinite. Just be sure to store it in a cool, dry place.

Everyone

About Everyone

This post includes contributions from two or more of us. So rather than deciding who gets a byline, we're just posting under the general moniker, "Everyone." Very diplomatic, wouldn't you say?

Reader Interactions

30 Comments

  1. AvatarRandall White says

    While the “Chinese restaurant syndrome” narrative has some credibility, it certainly does not fit the Bordain/Chang propaganda. I’m writing this extemporaneously…

    In the 1950’s a Japanese researcher — Last name Suzuki, I think — started to publish his research on excitement symptoms and began to suspect the adverse reactions to MSG. That reasearch continues, some in Seattle, and hasn’t really developed anything “conclusive.”

    I’m with you, in that I haven’t found NO compelling reason to use it in my cooking, except to note other natural flavorings that seem to have superior results. MSG is used in commercial kitchens to save the task of making chicken stock. Well, if your taste prefers $1 Asian selections, then The Woks of Life is not for you…

    My favorite Japanese reference “Japanese Cooking, a Simple Art” (Shizuo Tsuji 1980) doesn’t even have MSG listed in the index. It has hundreds of classic recipes that do not list it as an ingredient.

    If you want cultural cooking liberation and want something simple to add in a powder form, just blend up some nori (without added ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ), bonita flakes and dried shiitake to powder and you got something used on those Umami Burgers. Adding a dollop of catsup, some soy sauce, fish sauce etc. will elevate your cooking more than any amount of MSG. The exploration of ingredients is the epitome of “culture.”

    Reply

  2. AvatarJeff says

    MSG use to be sold under the brand name of Accent (it might still be). The advertisement on TV would be a trumpet blaring to wake up the flavors of food use Accent. Personally, I agree with the ad. Food taste better with MSG.

    Reply

  3. AvatarTom Chen says

    It’s only “controversial” because of racism. No one **EVER** complains about “headaches” or whatever nonsense when it comes to non-Chinese foods even though the American processed foods industry is by far, the biggest users of MSG in the world.

    Reply

  4. AvatarEllen Swiss Rosi says

    I know that for many people, MSG is fine, but it really can affect some people negatively. When I was leading some workshops in Washington Heights in Manhattan, I used to order Dominican “Mafongo”. which I adored, however each time I did so, I ended up cancelling the meeting as I began to feel dizzy and lightheaded. Idiot me, I said to my crew (as I started to put another forkful of Mafungo in my mouth) “I wonder wny this happens every time me meet?” (duh!).. Turns out the “Sazon” used liberally in the dish is heavy on MSG, and it definitely wasn’t psychosomatic; that stuff made me sick! I (regretfully) stay away from it in Asian and Latino foods.
    BTW: I LOVE your blog . amd tthe way it’s organized, and have found it so useful and informative in increasing my Asian cooking skills! I’ve recommended it to many people! Thank you!

    Reply

  5. AvatarBarbara Nombalais says

    You’re too polite to say so but there’s a lot of racism attached to ongoing distrust of MSG. That study was debunked decades ago but people persist in their beliefs without evidence. I’m sure you have seen message board discussions of this topic and many of the the responses are enotional not logical.

    Reply

  7. AvatarDoug says

    I find that MSG gives me a banging headache. Usually, the next day, I wake up with something akin to a hangover. It is extremely unpleasant. I don’t use it in my own cooking, but you can’t always avoid it in restaurants, so it can come as a nasty surprise.

    Thanks for all the great recipes!!

    Reply

