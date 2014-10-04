The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich

I can guarantee the following: if you carefully follow the instructions below and do everything I tell you to do in this post, this sandwich will take its place among the best you’ve ever had in your life. It will blow past the Top 10, and at least crack the Top 5. Trust me.

We’ve been on a bit of a grilled cheese kick around here (case in point: Peking Duck Grilled Cheese and Ratatouille Grilled Cheese). This isn’t really a grilled cheese in the strictest sense of the term. It’s more of a breakfast sandwich. A very cheesy breakfast sandwich.

I call it the Morning Glory.

Here are 6 reasons why this thing is going to blow your mind:

  1. Double-sided bread: Ok, why hasn’t anyone ever thought of this? Maybe they have and I just haven’t been paying attention, but I’m officially taking credit for this idea. On one side, you grill the bread with butter until it’s golden and crispy, just like a grilled cheese or panini. On the other side? FRENCH. TOAST.
  2. Butternut squash: So you might not think that butternut squash would be a great sandwich ingredient, and that’s where you’d be mistaken, friends. I took butternut squash and infused it with (i.e. stirred in) maple syrup. What could be more breakfast-y than maple syrup? Plus, the butternut squash adds a slight health factor that auto-cancels-out the uh…other stuff.
  3. Fresh thyme: the surprising hero of this sandwich, bringing everything together. It makes this sandwich want to be a better man.
  4. A runny egg: because everything is better with a runny egg on it.
  5. Cheese: because gooey.
  6. Bacon.

I came up with this sandwich whilst on a quest to create a breakfast that had it all. Mornings just don’t get any better than this. Make one and share it with someone special in your life.

…because one person cannot consume a whole one without going narcoleptic with food coma.

You’ll need:

  • 1/2 cup cooked butternut squash puree
  • 2 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons half and half
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup, divided
  • 2 slices of thick-sliced country white bread or brioche
  • 3 oz. cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 3 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked crisp

Ok, to start, steam your squash! Once it’s soft, puree it.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com - the ULTIMATE sandwich

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. In a wide, shallow bowl, whisk together 1 egg, half and half, salt, cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup. I doubled the recipe when I was making it, which is why you see two eggs in the photo below.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com - the ULTIMATE sandwich

Dip one side of each slice of bread into the French toast egg mixture, being careful to keep the other side of the bread dry. That’s why you really want to find thickly sliced bread for this recipe.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com - the ULTIMATE sandwich

Lay the bread, French toast side down, in the buttered skillet and grill until golden.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, grab another small pan and cook the other egg over easy with a bit of butter so the yolk is still slightly runny. Remove the bread and egg from their pans.

Spread about 1 ½ ounces of softened cream cheese on each of the “French toasted” sides of your bread slices. Melt the last tablespoon of butter over medium low heat in your skillet. Lay one slice in the skillet so the French toast/cream cheese side is facing up.

Sprinkle ¼ cup cheddar cheese onto the sandwich.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

Mix the butternut squash puree with a tablespoon of maple syrup and spread half of it on top of the cheese.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

Then add a sprinkle of thyme…

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

…the egg, and the bacon to each sandwich.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

Follow that with the rest of the butternut squash, more thyme, and another ¼ cup cheddar.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

Cover with the other slice of bread, so the French toasted cream cheese side is down. Over low heat, grill the sandwiches on each side until golden brown and gooey. If you’re cheese needs some help melting, you can splash in a tiny bit of water on the side of the pan and cover it. The steam will help the cheese melt faster.

Once everything is melty, you’re done!

When slicing, use a sharp, serrated knife, and a very patient sawing motion until you hit the bottom of the cutting board or plate. Slow and steady wins the race.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

This is one of the best sandwiches I have ever eaten. Period. Maybe the best sandwich I’ve ever eaten. 

It dissolves existential crises and crushes cynicism.

Go try it, guys.

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich by thewoksoflife.com

The Morning Glory Grilled Cheese

This isn’t really a grilled cheese in the strictest sense of the term. It’s more of a breakfast sandwich. A very cheesy breakfast sandwich, with everything you want for breakfast in one!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Keyword: morning grilled cheese
Servings: 1
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter (divided)
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons half and half
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup (divided)
  • 2 slices hick-sliced country white bread or brioche
  • 3 oz. cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup cooked butternut squash puree
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 3 slices thick-cut bacon (cooked crisp)

Instructions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. In a wide, shallow bowl, whisk together 1 egg, half and half, salt, cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup. Dip one side of each slice of bread into the French toast egg mixture, being careful to keep the other side of the bread dry. Lay the bread, French toast side down, in the buttered skillet and grill until golden.
  • While that’s happening, grab another small pan and cook the other egg over easy with a bit of butter so the yolk is still slightly runny. Remove the bread and egg from their pans.
  • Spread about 1 ½ ounces of softened cream cheese on the “French toasted” sides of your bread slices. Melt the last tablespoon of butter over medium low heat in your skillet. Lay one slice in the skillet so the French toast/cream cheese side is facing up.
  • Sprinkle ¼ cup cheddar cheese onto the sandwich. Mix the butternut squash puree with a tablespoon of maple syrup and spread half of it on top of the cheese. Then add a sprinkle of thyme, the egg, and the bacon to each sandwich. Follow that with the rest of the butternut squash, more thyme, and another ¼ cup cheddar. Cover with the other slice of bread, so the French toasted cream cheese side is down. Over low heat, grill the sandwiches on each side until golden brown and gooey.

26 Comments

  1. Laura says

    I, too, had been eyeballing this for a while, and just made it for myself and hubby for Sunday brunch! It was decadent and delicious! I did sub a sweet potato for the squash since I had one I needed to use, which was good, but I probably should have used a bit less since sweet potatoes are denser and it was very prominent in the sandwich. Fortunately I love sweet potato, but it probably wasn’t exactly how the sandwich was designed. But it was a perfect project for a lazy Sunday morning. As I followed each step I was like, whoah…really?…okay…! :)

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      hahaha love that image of you standing skeptically at the stove. That’s so awesome. I looooovee this sandwich, but we haven’t seen that many people commenting on it. Thanks for bubbling this one back up! :)

      Reply

  2. okiegirl says

    I’ve been eyeballing this recipe for months and finally made it last weekend. OMG, heavenly. Absolutely perfect for a lazy, rainy Sunday morning. I knew I should have just made a half because it’s so rich, but what the hey. Surprisingly, the leftover half did reheat well at work wrapped in a paper towel in the microwave.

    Didn’t have butternut squash but did have a roasted sweet potato, so substituted that and it worked very well. Also, no Texas Toast but did have some homemade bread and a couple of thick slices of that worked really well. When I looked at how tall the sandwich was when first assembled, I thought “How will I ever get that in my mouth???” But, thankfully, it does collapse to an eatable level when cooked as everything melts to a manageable size. The only thing I think I might change in future is to cut the squash/sweet potato proportion in half.

    This is too decadent to make every weekend (that’s a compliment!). But for a particularly lazy weekend or when the girls are coming over for brunch, this will most definitely be a go-to.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      AWESOME. I think this is one of the most underrated recipes on the blog. I haven’t heard from many people who’ve made it. But when I took my first bite of it all those months ago, I was insanely excited about it. So glad you took the time to make it and report back!

      Reply

