The Morning Glory Breakfast Sandwich

I can guarantee the following: if you carefully follow the instructions below and do everything I tell you to do in this post, this sandwich will take its place among the best you’ve ever had in your life. It will blow past the Top 10, and at least crack the Top 5. Trust me.

We’ve been on a bit of a grilled cheese kick around here (case in point: Peking Duck Grilled Cheese and Ratatouille Grilled Cheese). This isn’t really a grilled cheese in the strictest sense of the term. It’s more of a breakfast sandwich. A very cheesy breakfast sandwich.

I call it the Morning Glory.

Here are 6 reasons why this thing is going to blow your mind:

Double-sided bread: Ok, why hasn’t anyone ever thought of this? Maybe they have and I just haven’t been paying attention, but I’m officially taking credit for this idea. On one side, you grill the bread with butter until it’s golden and crispy, just like a grilled cheese or panini. On the other side? FRENCH. TOAST. Butternut squash: So you might not think that butternut squash would be a great sandwich ingredient, and that’s where you’d be mistaken, friends. I took butternut squash and infused it with (i.e. stirred in) maple syrup. What could be more breakfast-y than maple syrup? Plus, the butternut squash adds a slight health factor that auto-cancels-out the uh…other stuff. Fresh thyme: the surprising hero of this sandwich, bringing everything together. It makes this sandwich want to be a better man. A runny egg: because everything is better with a runny egg on it. Cheese: because gooey. Bacon.

I came up with this sandwich whilst on a quest to create a breakfast that had it all. Mornings just don’t get any better than this. Make one and share it with someone special in your life.

…because one person cannot consume a whole one without going narcoleptic with food coma.

You’ll need:

1/2 cup cooked butternut squash puree

2 tablespoons butter, divided

2 eggs

2 tablespoons half and half

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

2 slices of thick-sliced country white bread or brioche

3 oz. cream cheese

1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

2 sprigs fresh thyme

3 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked crisp

Ok, to start, steam your squash! Once it’s soft, puree it.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. In a wide, shallow bowl, whisk together 1 egg, half and half, salt, cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup. I doubled the recipe when I was making it, which is why you see two eggs in the photo below.

Dip one side of each slice of bread into the French toast egg mixture, being careful to keep the other side of the bread dry. That’s why you really want to find thickly sliced bread for this recipe.

Lay the bread, French toast side down, in the buttered skillet and grill until golden.

While that’s happening, grab another small pan and cook the other egg over easy with a bit of butter so the yolk is still slightly runny. Remove the bread and egg from their pans.

Spread about 1 ½ ounces of softened cream cheese on each of the “French toasted” sides of your bread slices. Melt the last tablespoon of butter over medium low heat in your skillet. Lay one slice in the skillet so the French toast/cream cheese side is facing up.

Sprinkle ¼ cup cheddar cheese onto the sandwich.

Mix the butternut squash puree with a tablespoon of maple syrup and spread half of it on top of the cheese.

Then add a sprinkle of thyme…

…the egg, and the bacon to each sandwich.

Follow that with the rest of the butternut squash, more thyme, and another ¼ cup cheddar.

Cover with the other slice of bread, so the French toasted cream cheese side is down. Over low heat, grill the sandwiches on each side until golden brown and gooey. If you’re cheese needs some help melting, you can splash in a tiny bit of water on the side of the pan and cover it. The steam will help the cheese melt faster.

Once everything is melty, you’re done!

When slicing, use a sharp, serrated knife, and a very patient sawing motion until you hit the bottom of the cutting board or plate. Slow and steady wins the race.

This is one of the best sandwiches I have ever eaten. Period. Maybe the best sandwich I’ve ever eaten.

It dissolves existential crises and crushes cynicism.

Go try it, guys.



