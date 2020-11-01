I remember making Moo Shu Chicken at my first job at a Holiday Inn in upstate New York, and again in my parents’ Chinese restaurant in New Jersey. We made it the same way at both places.

When we made this moo shu chicken again the other day (again, the same way)—this time documenting it for posterity—everyone agreed that the recipe is officially tried and true.

After devouring it on our family blogging day, we also declared that we should make it more often!

Note: This recipe was originally published in November 2015. We’ve since updated it with clearer instructions, nutrition information and more. Enjoy!

The Perfect Mandarin Pancakes for Moo Shu

We recently created the perfect recipe for Mandarin pancakes, which we used in our Easy Peking Duck recipe. They’re also perfect for this moo shu chicken.

If you really want to get crazy, you can make a double batch and have Moo Shu Chicken one night and Easy Peking Duck the next! The pancakes are addictively chewy and go perfectly with a thin layer of hoisin sauce.

If you’re short on time, however, you can also try our shortcut mandarin pancakes, which are made with dumpling wrappers. They’re not quite as tasty, but they’re a good substitute in a pinch!

While there is a proper way to wrap the Moo Shu Chicken (we have some instructive images below), any technique that uses the pancake as a vehicle for getting the chicken from point A to point B will do!

If you make the moo shu pancakes ahead of time, you can fold them in half or roll them up in advance. Just before serving, simply steam them for 1-2 minutes to re-heat.

A Note on Dried Ingredients

My last tip before we get to the good stuff is that this recipe requires getting your hands on some specialty Chinese dried ingredients.

They are:

These dried ingredients are great to have on hand for many of our other recipes including our hot and sour soup and Steamed Chicken with Mushrooms and Lily Flowers.

Here are photos of what wood ear mushrooms look like dried and later reconstituted:

And here’s what all three ingredients look like after reconstituting:

Check out our Chinese Dried and Preserved Ingredients page for more information.

There, you’ll also find further details on plenty of other Chinese ingredients you may be scratching your heads over!

This retro Chinese restaurant favorite won’t disappoint! Give it a try and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Moo Shu Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Mix the chicken and marinade ingredients (chicken breast, water, cornstarch, oil, sesame oil, white pepper) in a bowl until well-incorporated, and set aside for 15 minutes.

Pour 1 tablespoon oil into a heated frying pan and pour in the beaten eggs to make an omelet. Transfer to a cutting board, and cut the egg omelet into thin strips. Set aside.

Combine the hot water, 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon light soy sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil in a bowl. Stir until well-combined and set aside.

Heat another tablespoon of oil in your wok or large skillet until it’s almost smoking, and add the chicken. Lightly sear on all sides until about 80% done, and transfer back to the marinade bowl. Set aside.

Add an additional tablespoon of oil to the wok, and turn the heat up to high.

Stir in the garlic, followed immediately by the shredded napa cabbage, rehydrated dried shiitake mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and lily flowers.

Give everything a good stir for 1 minute. Add the Shaoxing wine, and stir-fry for another 20 seconds.

Next, add the sauce mixture, cooked chicken, and egg strips.

The pan should be hot enough so that there is little or no residual liquid left at the bottom of the pan. Nobody wants soupy moo shu chicken!

Toss in the scallions, and serve with the pancakes (mandarin pancakes recipe here), and extra hoisin sauce!