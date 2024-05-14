The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Recipe Roundups 40 Unique Memorial Day Recipes

40 Unique Memorial Day Recipes

Kaitlin
35 Comments
"Char Siu" Grilled Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Memorial Day BBQs have always been events at our house to look forward to––sunshine, spring temperatures, the smell of fresh cut grass, and yes, delicious food! Check out this list of unique Memorial Day recipes to shake up your kitchen and/or grill this year and serve something different alongside (or in lieu of?) burgers and hot dogs.

Celebrating Memorial Day This Year

If you’re a Woks of Life reader outside the U.S., Memorial Day is an American holiday observed to honor the men and women who’ve perished while serving in our country’s military.

It’s a day of reflection first, for remembering those who sacrificed their lives to defend our country, so we can enjoy our freedom (and BBQs) in comfort and safety. (As you are reading this post, let’s take a moment of silence to honor and think of those who have given their lives in the line of duty.)

The holiday also marks the unofficial start of summer, when we get outside, pull out the deck/patio furniture, and dust off our grills.

If you’re in the mood for more than a standard cheeseburger and hot dog, perhaps it’s time for something a little different on the Memorial Day menu! 

So here they are, 40 unique Memorial Day recipes to pick from this weekend.

Get outside, or if you’re stuck indoors, open up the windows, put on your best BBQ playlist, break out your cast iron/grill pan, and enjoy. Happy Memorial Day, folks!

40 Unique Memorial Day Recipes

If you want to make an elaborate charcuterie board…

You know who you are. Your charcuterie board is planned days in advance. You look at inspo on Instagram, and you now have a reputation for beautiful and elaborate charcuterie boards to protect.

Take things to the next level, and up your bread game with our homemade sourdough or our deliciously fragrant Shanghai Scallion Flatbread. You could also keep it traditional with our Focaccia Three Ways.

Sourdough bread

Cross-section of sourdough loaf made with all white bread flour

Shanghai Scallion Flatbread

Shanghai Scallion Flatbread Qiang Bing

Focaccia Three Ways

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

If you want to feel fancy with a unique drink…

Go ahead and mix up a big pitcher of something delicious and sweet that everyone can enjoy. Our new summertime favorite is Tamarind Iced Tea, but classic Chinese ingredients like hawthorn and sour plum make for incredible iced teas as well.

Plus, they go great with rich foods. And you can never go wrong with drink + dessert in one, Bubble Tea.

Tamarind Iced Tea

Tamarind Iced Tea Recipe, thewoksoflife.com

Hawthorn Iced Tea

Hawthorn Iced Tea, thewoksoflife.com
Dried Chinese Hawthorn berries, thewoksoflife.com

Sour Plum Drink (Suan Mei Tang)

Sour Plum Drink (Suan Mei Tang - 酸梅汤), by thewoksoflife.com
Sour Plum Drink (Suan Mei Tang - 酸梅汤), by thewoksoflife.com

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea Recipe, A Chinese Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

If you want to update your dippables…

If you’re more the kind of person who likes to simply crack open bags of potato chips or pita chips, crackers, and pretzels, try one of our favorite homemade dips and sauces. Bonus—these all happen to be vegan or plant-based!

Our Favorite Hummus Recipe

Dipping Laffa Bread into Hummus

Vegan Queso

Vegan Queso, thewoksoflife.com

Vegan Garlic Aioli

Using vegan aioli as dipping sauce for chicken, thewoksoflife.com

If you’re craving all things fried…

Holidays are always a great excuse to break out the frying oil. This year, we’ve got eyes for Korean Fried Chicken and Cha Gio (Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls), which we’ve also mastered, much to our delight.

If you’re more of an air fryer person, try 2 perfect candidates: Coconut Shrimp and White Pepper Baked Chicken Wings

Korean Fried Chicken (Dakgangjeong)

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Baked White Pepper Chicken Wings

Crispy Baked Chicken Wings with White Pepper, thewoksoflife.com
Crispy Baked White Pepper Chicken Wings, thewoksoflife.com

Cha Gio (Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls)

Cha Gio Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls, thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp, thewoksoflife.com

If you’re trying to be veggie forward…

Perhaps this year, your festivities will be a little bit more plant-based than they have in the past. We’ve got a handful of refreshing and unique salads, which are super satisfying and delicious any time. 

Tofu Avocado Salad

Tofu and Avocado with Dressing, thewoksoflife.com

Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad

Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad, by thewoksoflife.com
Chinese cucumber salad

Spicy Cold Skin Noodles – LiangPi 

Spicy Liangpi, thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Tofu Salad

Chinese Tofu Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Hawaiian Mac Salad

Hawaiian Mac Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad, thewoksoflife.com
Thai Green Papaya Salad, thewoksoflife.com

If you’re kicking off grill season, but you’re looking for something other than hot dogs…

Look no further, and meat lovers, rejoice! And obviously you should cook hot dogs anyways, but the hot dog is just a glorified snack. Duh. (And we mean that in the best possible way in case our love for hot dogs was unclear.)

Just remember if you decide to make grilled char siu, you’ll have to hide some pieces if you want to make Pork Fried Rice or Pork Buns (Char Siu Bao) the next day; because if you leave it out, there won’t be any leftovers! 

If you need a new way to do ribs, try Judy’s Super Easy Grilled Ribs, which cook quickly and get charred on all sides for maximum flavor and juiciness!

Grilled Ribeye With Soy Butter Glaze

Grilled Ribeye With Soy Butter Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com
Grilled Ribeye With Soy Butter Glaze, by thewoksoflife.com

Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri

Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri, by thewoksoflife.com
Skirt steak with Chimichurri

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Seared Pork Chops

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com
Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Super Easy Grilled Ribs

grilled ribs on cutting board
grilling individual ribs with metal tongs

BBQ Char Siu Roast Pork on the Grill

BBQ Char Siu on the Grill, by thewoksoflife.com
BBQ Char Siu on the Grill, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese “Char Siu” Grilled Chicken

"Char Siu" Grilled Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com
"Char Siu" Grilled Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Grilled Chicken (Gai Yang)

Thai Grilled Chicken (Gai Yang), thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce

Grilled Tandoori Chicken with Indian-Style Rice

Grilled Tandoori Chicken with Indian-Style Rice, by thewoksoflife.com
Grilled Tandoori Chicken with Indian-Style Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings

Three-Ingredient Grilled Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com
Tongs holding grilled chicken wing

Beijing Style Lamb Skewers (Yangrou Chuan)

beijing-lamb-skewers

Xi’An Cumin Lamb Burgers

Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com
Cumin Lamb Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

Green Goddess Salmon Burgers

Green Goddess Salmon Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com
Green Goddess Salmon Burgers, by thewoksoflife.com

If you usually make a classic berry dessert, try…

Memorial Day is usually the day to make a light confection of cake, berries, and whipped cream. We’ve got you covered there, with a delicious Basil Berry Cake and a Fresh Berry Tart, but why not try something different?

Ultimately flexibility is the name of the game. Some of these recipes like the fruit squares, cake, and popsicles can be made with whatever ripe fruit you can find.

Others like Mango Sago and Coconut Tapioca Dessert with Sweet Rice Balls are treats Chinese people reach for in the summertime to keep cool. 

Mango Sago

Mango Sago Dessert, thewoksoflife.com

Peach Squares (any fruit will work!) 

Peach Squares, thewoksoflife.com

Peach Cake (any fruit will work!)  

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com
Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

4-ingredient Fruit and Yogurt Popsicles

4 Ingredient Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles, thewoksoflife.com
Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles, thewoksoflife.com

Osmanthus Cake

Slice of glazed osmanthus cake, thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Tapioca Dessert with Sweet Rice Balls 

Coconut Tapioca Dessert, by thewoksoflife.com
Coconut Tapioca Dessert, by thewoksoflife.com

Black Sticky Rice Mango Dessert

Thai Black Sticky Rice, Mango, Vanilla Ice Cream, Coconut Milk, Sweetened Condensed Milk, and shaved ice, thewoksoflife.com
Mango Black Sticky Rice Dessert, thewoksoflife.com

We hope you enjoy these unique Memorial Day recipes. Enjoy the holiday weekend everyone, and happy cooking!

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

35 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments