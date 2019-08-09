Beet season is in full swing, and at this time of year, you may be seeing them for cheap at your local grocery store. Or perhaps your CSA boxes are bursting with beets, and you’re not sure what to do with all of them! This recipe for marinated roasted beets is a delicious way to prepare them. They can be eaten alone, in a salad, or served as a side dish with grilled meats or fish.

Recipe Origins

This past weekend, we had friends over for dinner, and my mom pulled a bunch of beets out of the refrigerator. They had been sitting in there for a couple weeks without a purpose––it’s a good thing beets do keep for a long time––and she was determined to make them part of our summer dinner.

She enlisted John, one of said friends/guests, to come over and help. “John, do something with these beets!” she said. (Beware, if you come to our house, it’s very likely you’ll be put to work in the kitchen.)

John was totally up to the task though, and within 30 minutes, he had a beautiful plate of sliced, tender beets drizzled in an incredibly tasty (yet simple, as we would find out later, when we demanded the recipe!) dressing.

This recipe for roasted beets is adapted from John’s beet salad from that day! He used pomegranate vinegar, which was delicious, but I decided to use Chinese black vinegar for a little Asian twist. That said, you can sub in whatever vinegar you like.

The real star of the dressing, however, is minced fresh garlic. We love raw garlic in our family, and it really adds zip to the dressing. I would use 3 cloves in my dressing, but I gave a range (1-3 cloves) so you can adjust the recipe to your own tastes.

Roasting Beets In the Oven vs. Cooking Them In the Microwave

A quick note on cooking the beets for this salad. I decided to roast the beets in the oven for 45 minutes, which made them sweet and caramelized, with a little al dente bite to them.

John actually cooked the beets in the microwave, however, which was also delicious. The beets were a bit more tender, and they tasted a little more mild (less earthy/grassy).

If you’d like to microwave your beets, either for speed or for texture/a more mild flavor, poke them all over with a fork and microwave on high for 15-20 minutes. John did three 6 minute bursts of microwaving for 4 medium beets, checking them for doneness each time. Microwave your beets in short bursts like this until they are done, as the cooking time will vary depending on the size of your beets.

On to the recipe!

Marinated Roasted Beets: Recipe Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F/200 degrees C. Place the beets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and drizzle with olive oil.

Roast the beets for 25 minutes. Take them out of the oven and flip them, and return to the oven to roast for an additional 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the dressing. Combine 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 tablespoon vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste.

Remove the beets from the oven.

Toss the beets in the dressing and serve.

Garnish with fresh herbs (cilantro, scallions, and parsley all work great) if desired and serve.